Key Trends and Developments in White Collar Litigation and Investigations

The landscape of white-collar criminal defense and government investigations continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Shifting enforcement priorities by the current administration, emerging technologies (specifically artificial intelligence), and new regulatory frameworks are reshaping the way practitioners approach their work. This DE Insight dives into the most significant trends currently defining the field and offers observations on what defense counsel and clients should be monitoring.

Heightened Focus on Corporate Accountability and Individual Prosecution

Federal enforcement agencies, led by the Department of Justice, have continued to emphasize individual accountability as a cornerstone of corporate criminal enforcement. The DOJ’s longstanding policy of prioritizing the prosecution of individuals responsible for corporate misconduct remains in full effect, and recent charging decisions reflect a sustained commitment to holding executives, officers, and other decision-makers personally liable. It is important for defense attorneys and their practice groups to pay early attention to the identification and representation of individual targets. Counsel advising corporations under investigation must carefully navigate the tension between cooperating with government inquiries and protecting the rights of individual employees, particularly where the interests of the company and its personnel may diverge.

The government’s cooperation credit framework, which has been recently emphasized at the national white-collar conference, also continues to be a significant factor. Companies seeking favorable resolutions, whether through deferred prosecution agreements, non-prosecution agreements, or reduced penalties, are expected to provide timely and thorough disclosures regarding individual culpability. This expectation has placed increased pressure on internal investigation teams to move quickly and produce comprehensive findings, often while simultaneously managing parallel civil litigation and regulatory inquiries.

The Expanding Role of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Evidence

Artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics have become central to both government enforcement and corporate defense strategies. Federal agencies are increasingly deploying AI-powered tools to detect potential fraud, money laundering, and securities violations. The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and other regulators have invested heavily in technological capabilities that allow them to analyze vast data sets and identify patterns of suspicious activity more efficiently than ever before.

On the defense side, practitioners are leveraging AI and machine learning for document review, internal investigations, and the analysis of complex financial transactions. The sheer volume of electronically stored information in modern investigations demands sophisticated technological solutions, and firms that fail to adopt these tools risk being outpaced by government counterparts. At the same time, the use of AI raises novel legal and ethical questions. Issues surrounding the reliability and explainability of AI-generated analyses, the potential for algorithmic bias, and the implications of AI-assisted decision-making for due process are all areas where the law is still developing.

Of particular note, the DOJ has signaled a growing interest in investigating and prosecuting the misuse of artificial intelligence itself. Schemes involving AI-generated deepfakes, synthetic identities used to perpetrate fraud, and the manipulation of AI systems for illicit gain represent a new frontier of white-collar criminal conduct that practitioners must understand.

i. Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets, and Financial Fraud

The enforcement environment surrounding cryptocurrency and digital assets remains one of the most active and dynamic areas in white collar law. The DOJ, the SEC, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have all continued to pursue aggressive enforcement actions targeting fraud, market manipulation, and unregistered securities offerings in the digital asset space. High-profile prosecutions and civil enforcement actions in recent years have made clear that federal authorities view the cryptocurrency industry as a significant source of financial crime.

For defense counsel, the technical complexity of blockchain-based transactions and decentralized finance protocols presents unique challenges. In this ever-changing landscape, effective representation in this space requires not only legal expertise but also a working understanding of the underlying technology. Counsel must be prepared to engage with complex tracing analyses, interpret on-chain data, and challenge the government’s characterizations of digital asset transactions. Meanwhile, the regulatory framework governing digital assets continues to shift, with ongoing debates over the classification of various tokens and the jurisdictional reach of different agencies creating uncertainty for market participants and their advisors alike.

ii. Sanctions Enforcement and National Security-Related Investigations

Sanctions enforcement has become an increasingly prominent feature of the white-collar landscape. The conflict in Ukraine, evolving geopolitical tensions, and the expansion of sanctions programs targeting Russia, China, Iran, and other jurisdictions have given rise to a wave of enforcement activity. The DOJ’s dedicated resources for sanctions evasion and export control violations reflect a broader trend of treating economic crimes with national security dimensions as top priorities.

Companies with international operations face heightened compliance burdens, and the consequences of sanctions violations, including criminal prosecution, substantial financial penalties, and reputational harm, can be severe. Defense practitioners must stay current with a rapidly changing sanctions landscape and be prepared to advise clients on both proactive compliance measures and responsive strategies when investigations arise. The intersection of sanctions enforcement with anti-money laundering obligations and foreign corrupt practices further complicates the compliance environment for multinational enterprises.

iii. ESG-Related Enforcement and Corporate Disclosure

Environmental, social, and governance issues have become an area of growing enforcement interest, particularly in the context of corporate disclosures. This is a new area that white collar attorneys have not focused on as much in the past but has become critical to clients in recent years. Regulators have signaled that misrepresentations or material omissions regarding a company’s ESG commitments, climate-related risks, and sustainability practices may give rise to enforcement actions under existing securities fraud and consumer protection statutes. Although the political environment surrounding ESG regulation has been contentious, the underlying enforcement theories, rooted in the prohibition against materially misleading statements, are well established.

White collar practitioners should be attentive to the risk that aggressive or imprecise corporate messaging on ESG topics could attract regulatory scrutiny. Internal investigations prompted by whistleblower complaints related to ESG disclosures have become more common, and companies must ensure that their public statements are supported by robust internal data and processes.

Whistleblower Programs and Their Growing Influence

Whistleblower programs, particularly those administered by the SEC and the Internal Revenue Service, continue to play an outsized role in the initiation and development of white-collar investigations. The financial incentives offered to whistleblowers, including substantial monetary awards for information leading to successful enforcement actions, have driven a significant increase in tips and complaints submitted to federal agencies. For companies, this means that internal compliance failures are more likely than ever to be reported externally before they can be identified and remediated through internal channels. This presents a large opportunity for white-collar groups to strategize and craft compliance tactics that will prevent DOJ enforcement. Defense practitioners must account for the possibility that whistleblower activity may be occurring in parallel with any internal investigation. The anti-retaliation protections afforded to whistleblowers under federal law also require careful handling by employers, who must avoid any action that could be perceived as retaliatory against individuals who have reported potential misconduct.

Parallel Proceedings and Multi-Agency Coordination

One of the most challenging aspects of modern white-collar practice is the prevalence of parallel proceedings. It is now common for a single course of conduct to generate simultaneous investigations by multiple federal agencies, state regulators, and even foreign authorities. For example, a corporate fraud matter might involve a DOJ criminal investigation, an SEC civil enforcement inquiry, a state attorney general investigation, and a related shareholder class action, all proceeding on overlapping timelines. This requires white-collar attorneys to have expertise not only in DOJ investigations, but SEC, banking, healthcare, higher education and more.

Managing these parallel proceedings requires careful strategic coordination. Decisions made in one forum, such as whether to assert the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, whether to seek a stay of civil proceedings, or whether to enter into a cooperation agreement, can have cascading effects across other matters. Experienced white-collar counsel must take a holistic view of the client’s exposure and develop a unified strategy that accounts for the interplay among all pending proceedings.

The Importance of Compliance Programs and Corporate Culture

Finally, the quality and effectiveness of a company’s compliance program remains a critical factor in how the government evaluates corporate misconduct. The DOJ’s guidance on the evaluation of corporate compliance programs continues to be updated and refined, and prosecutors are directed to consider whether a company’s compliance infrastructure was well-designed, adequately resourced, and functioning effectively at the time of the offense. A robust compliance program can be the difference between a criminal indictment and a more favorable resolution.

For practitioners advising corporate clients, this underscores the importance of ongoing compliance counseling, not just in the wake of an investigation, but as a proactive measure. Companies that invest in building a genuine culture of compliance, supported by meaningful training, effective internal reporting mechanisms, and consistent enforcement of internal policies, are better positioned to mitigate risk and to demonstrate good faith in the event that misconduct does occur.

Conclusion

White collar litigation and government investigations in recent years have been defined by complexity, technological change, and an enforcement environment that demands vigilance from both corporations and individual practitioners. The trends discussed above, from the emphasis on individual accountability and the rise of AI-driven enforcement to the challenges posed by cryptocurrency, sanctions, and parallel proceedings, represent areas where the stakes are high and the legal landscape is actively shifting. Practitioners who stay ahead of these developments and adopt a forward-looking approach to both defense strategy and compliance counseling will be best positioned to serve their clients in this demanding environment.