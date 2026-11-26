On November 16, Illinois state agencies released two related energy planning documents: an initial Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) report and a draft Resource Adequacy Mitigation Plan.

The Mitigation Plan, required by the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), was prepared by the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) to address near-term reliability risk, including whether to delay CEJA’s emissions-reduction deadlines. The IRP report, required by the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (CRGA), is meant to serve as a basis for developing a more specific long-term statewide roadmap for an electric system that is reliable, affordable, equitable, and environmentally sustainable.

Both documents are now open for stakeholder input. A 60-day public comment period on the draft Mitigation Plan runs through January 15, 2027, after which the agencies will file a final plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) for approval. Separately, the ICC has initiated a formal proceeding, Docket No. 26-0824, to review the IRP report. ICC staff, state agencies, and intervenors will present specific recommendations, with a final IRP order expected by November 2027.

The Mitigation Plan

The draft Mitigation Plan concludes that Illinois still faces a meaningful risk of not having enough generating capacity to reliably meet demand (a “resource adequacy” shortfall). As a short-term fix, it proposes extending the CEJA emissions-reduction deadlines for eligible gas- and oil-fired units in both the PJM (northern Illinois) and MISO (central and southern Illinois) regions from 2030 through May 31, 2033. The Mitigation Plan does not recommend extending CEJA deadlines for coal-fired units. It further limits its proposed extension to May 31, 2033, leaving the next IRP to reassess whether continued operation of the affected gas- and oil-fired units remains necessary beyond that date. Any extension must be authorized by the ICC.

The IRP

The IRP report models a range of potential energy futures — 22 modeled cases in total — testing different levels of electricity demand, policy choices, generation and storage resources, transmission, plant retirements, and emerging technologies, and their effects on affordability, reliability, emissions, and customer impacts.

The report’s recommendations provide a “general framework” for the ICC’s IRP approval proceeding, where state agencies will present more specific implementation recommendations through testimony. Key findings and recommendations include:

1. Meeting Renewable Energy Goals and Retaining Nuclear Power

The IRP report recommends identifying and addressing barriers to meeting the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS). The IRP report also notes the limitations of clean energy resources (e.g., short-duration battery storage and demand-side resources) in meeting energy demands during periods of system stress. Additional firm resources, including nuclear, long-duration storage, and gas-backed capacity, much of it purchased from out of state in the near term, are needed during longer stretches of high demand or low wind and solar output.

The IRP report recommends identifying and addressing barriers to meeting the RPS, including program budget and contracting constraints, interconnection rules, and transmission and distribution limits, and examining opportunities to expand renewable development through new or modified programs. It also recommends identifying policies needed to keep Illinois’ existing nuclear fleet operating, including refreshing information on the economic need for nuclear support mechanisms, examining whether to continue, modify, or expand the Carbon Mitigation Credit program, and evaluating uprates (increased output) at existing nuclear plants.

Under the IRP report, projected wind and solar development is largely unaffected by whether fossil plants are extended, because that development is driven primarily by the RPS. Even under current policy, the model calls for about 37 GW of new resources and capacity purchases by 2035, including approximately 12 GW of four-hour batteries.

2. Developing Demand-Side Resources and Increased Flexibility

The IRP report emphasizes short-duration battery storage and demand-side flexibility — shifting or reducing electricity use during the highest-demand hours — as key tools for meeting short-duration system needs and reducing peak capacity requirements.

Every modeled scenario selects more four-hour battery storage than the state’s 3 GW statutory target, as well as significant new wind and solar development. To address near-term shortages, the IRP report also recommends load flexibility to mitigate peak-hour energy demand. Because data centers are the primary driver of new electricity demand, the IRP report gives particular attention to data center flexibility and recommends examining options to:

Incentivize or require new data centers to reduce demand during the highest-load hours each year.

Incentivize or require new data centers to bring their own clean generation, capacity, storage, or virtual power plant resources.

Establish flexible-operation requirements for new data centers that do not bring their own resources.

Evaluate the appropriate pace of data center development for facilities that do not bring their own clean generation, storage, or capacity resources.

The IRP report also highlights increasing residential, commercial, and industrial load flexibility (such as expanding demand response programs or implementing rate design incentives), exploring policy changes to meet Energy Storage System Portfolio Standard goals, and expanding distributed and community solar, solar-plus-storage, and virtual power plants.

3. Investing in Diverse Supply-Side Resources

To resolve the gap between renewable energy generation and storage and the projected demands on the energy system, the IRP report recommends further study of a broader range of options for a more flexible clean energy policy. The report also recommends evaluating whether state support is needed for nuclear uprates, preserving options for future nuclear development, supporting pilot projects for emerging technologies such as long-duration storage, and assessing the costs and value of proposed interregional transmission projects.

4. Reassessing Fossil Fuel Generation to Address Capacity Gaps

The IRP report finds that gas-fired capacity, whether located in Illinois or purchased from out of state, continues to play a significant role in meeting reliability needs. The IRP report recommends:

Analyzing how changes to CEJA’s emissions requirements would affect resource adequacy and the state’s climate goals, including differences by plant type and whether plants would remain economic.

Considering retirement schedule extensions for specific fossil fuel units, using defined criteria, an evaluation of cost, emissions, reliability, and community (including environmental justice) impacts, and periodic reassessment.

Evaluating the costs and benefits of converting existing coal-fired units to natural gas or repurposing their sites for renewable generation or energy storage.

Examining the potential recommissioning of retired fossil fuel units and the reuse of existing plant sites for future renewable and nuclear development.

What Comes Next

Mitigation Plan: A 60-day comment period is open for the Mitigation Plan, allowing interested parties to weigh in on the plan’s findings and recommendations by submitting comments to the Illinois Power Agency on or before January 15, 2027. Within 30 days after the comment period closes, the IPA and Illinois EPA will review comments, make any updates, and file the final Mitigation Plan with the ICC for approval.

IRP: The ICC has initiated a formal proceeding, Docket No. 26-0824, to review the IRP report. State agencies and intervenors will present specific recommendations, and a final order is expected by November 2027.

The final IRP may lead to changes in procurement plans, utility programs, and even emissions-reduction requirements, with possible implications for a variety of stakeholders, including direct implications for renewable developers, fossil-fueled generation owners, and large energy users.