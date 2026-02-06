Key Takeaways- Health-Related Provisions In the FY 2026 Minibus

On February 3, 2026, a comprehensive fiscal year (FY) 2026 appropriations package advanced through the US House of Representatives, finishing the legislative process for five of the six remaining appropriations bills. Congress extended temporary funding for the sole outstanding bill, the US Department of Homeland Security, through February 13, 2026, to allow congressional leaders and the White House time to finalize an agreement. The comprehensive package includes funding for the US Department of Health and Human Services and addresses expiring healthcare programs and other health policy priorities.

Key health-related provisions in the FY 2026 minibus