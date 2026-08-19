Key Legal Considerations for Investing in UK Commercial Real Estate

The UK has an established real estate market supported by a developed legal and regulatory framework. London remains an important market for institutional capital, private capital, sovereign investors, family offices, and real estate groups pursuing a range of investment objectives, including income generation, development opportunities, and long-term asset ownership.

This GT Advisory provides an introduction to some of the core legal issues overseas investors should consider when targeting UK commercial real estate. It is intended as general information rather than legal or tax advice on any particular transaction.

Key Point

Some of the most successful UK real estate acquisitions often involve considering legal structure, tax treatment, financing, and asset strategy are addressed together before heads of terms become difficult to move.

Building the Right Transaction Team

A UK real estate investment is rarely just a property transaction. Even a relatively straightforward acquisition will typically require input from legal, tax, agency, valuation, technical, environmental, planning, construction, finance, and asset management advisers. For overseas investors, coordination is particularly important because investment structure, funding route, tax profile, execution formalities, and regulatory requirements may each depend on the investor’s jurisdiction, investment strategy, and holding arrangements.

The core legal disciplines typically involved are real estate, tax, real estate finance, and funds or corporate real estate structuring. The real estate team conducts title, lease, occupational, planning, construction, and asset-level due diligence. The tax team typically advises on Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT), Value Added Tax (VAT), corporation tax, capital gains tax, withholding tax, and the overall tax efficiency of the holding structure. The finance team advises on acquisition debt, refinancing, development finance and security. Funds and corporate real estate lawyers advise on joint ventures, co-investment platforms, investment vehicles and share acquisitions and sales.

The Investment Lifecycle

Stage Main Legal Focus Typical Advisers Structuring. Choice of buyer, holding vehicle, fund or joint venture arrangements, and tax structuring. Corporate real estate, funds, tax. Acquisition. Title, leases, occupational arrangements, searches, enquiries, acquisition contract, and completion mechanics. Real estate, tax. Development, if relevant. Planning, rights of light, vacant possession, construction documents procurement, and tax considerations, and structuring. Real estate, construction, planning, technical advisers, tax. Leasing and asset management. New lettings, rent reviews, licences, assignments, underlettings, service charge, and disputes. Real estate, litigation, asset managers. Financing and refinancing. Facility documents, security package, intercreditor arrangements, shareholder debt, and enforcement risk. Real estate finance, real estate, tax. Disposal or recapitalisation. Asset sale, share sale, lender release, tax leakage, warranties, data room, and buyer diligence. Corporate real estate, real estate, tax, finance.

Asset Acquisition or Share Acquisition?

One of the first structuring questions is whether the investor should buy the property itself or the shares in the company that owns it.

In an asset acquisition, the investor acquires the real estate asset directly. Due diligence is focused on the property: title, leases, occupational arrangements, rights, restrictions, planning, environmental matters, contracts, and any existing security. The buyer does not inherit the wider historic liabilities of a corporate target.

In a share acquisition, the investor acquires shares in the company that owns the property. This may produce transfer tax savings but requires broader corporate due diligence as the buyer also acquires the target with its history, liabilities, contracts, and obligations.

Issue Asset Acquisition Share Acquisition What is acquired? The property interest itself. The company that owns the property. Due diligence focus. Primarily title, leases, searches, planning, environmental, and asset contracts. Asset diligence plus corporate, tax, financial, debt, litigation and historic liabilities. Transfer tax. SDLT (or Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) or Land Transaction Tax (LTT) in Scotland and Wales respectively) may apply. SDLT on commercial real estate is typically around 5%. UK stamp duty on acquisition of shares in a UK Company is generally 0.5% for a UK company. Generally, no UK stamp duty applies to non-UK company shares. Risk profile. Generally cleaner, but asset risks remain. Potentially more tax efficient, but risks of historic target liabilities must be identified via due diligence and then priced, insured, or the risk allocated between the parties. Typical use case. Common for lower value direct acquisitions, development sites and assets where clean ownership is preferred. Common for high-value stabilised assets held in clean SPVs, portfolios, and platform transactions.

Practical Point

A share acquisition may produce a transfer tax saving, but that saving should be weighed against the cost of enhanced due diligence, warranty protection, indemnities and possible warranty and indemnity insurance.

Holding Structures and Joint Ventures

UK commercial real estate can be held through a range of structures, including direct ownership, UK companies, offshore companies, limited partnerships, unit trusts, joint venture vehicles, fund structures and tax-advantaged vehicles such as private, unlisted UK REITs. The appropriate structure will depend on tax, financing, governance, regulatory requirements, and exit strategy. Joint ventures are commonly used where overseas investors wish to partner with local developers, operators, or asset managers.

Investment Strategies and Deal Types

The legal approach depends heavily on the investment strategy. A stabilised income asset, a development site, and a forward funding transaction each raise different legal and commercial considerations, including:

Stabilised investment. A completed and income-producing asset let to occupational tenants. Legal focus is on title, lease terms, rent roll, tenant covenant strength, rent review mechanics, rent deposits, guarantees, arrears, service charge recovery, insurance, and repair obligations.

A completed and income-producing asset let to occupational tenants. Legal focus is on title, lease terms, rent roll, tenant covenant strength, rent review mechanics, rent deposits, guarantees, arrears, service charge recovery, insurance, and repair obligations. Development site. A site requiring redevelopment or repositioning. Legal focus is on planning, development constraints such as rights of light, vacant possession, construction procurement, environmental issues, and utilities.

A site requiring redevelopment or repositioning. Legal focus is on planning, development constraints such as rights of light, vacant possession, construction procurement, environmental issues, and utilities. Forward funding transaction. Forward purchase and forward funding structures allow investors to acquire exposure to developments while allocating development and construction risk in different ways.

Freehold and Leasehold Ownership

The two main forms of UK real estate ownership are freehold and leasehold. Overseas investors should be aware that leasehold ownership is common in the UK, and long leasehold interests are equally secure and marketable where the lease terms are institutionally acceptable.

Issue Freehold Leasehold Nature of ownership. Ownership of the land and buildings for an indefinite period. Ownership for a fixed term under a lease granted by a superior owner. Typical duration. Indefinite. Often 99, 125, or 999 years. A 999-year lease is often commercially treated as a virtual freehold. Payments to superior owner. No ground rent is payable. A nominal ground rent may be payable, together with superior estate or service charge obligations. Restrictions. No superior title restrictions, although title restrictions may still apply for the benefit of neighbouring properties. The lease may restrict alterations, redevelopment, use, assignment, underletting, and charging. Investor diligence focus. Title and occupational leases. All freehold diligence plus headlease terms, in particular sale and development controls, forfeiture risk, and service charge liabilities.

Due Diligence and Reporting

UK real estate due diligence is detailed and document-driven. The buyer’s lawyers will review title, restrictions, easements, covenants, third-party rights, existing occupational arrangements, management agreements, planning documents, construction history and documents, environmental information, replies to enquiries, and search results. The purpose is to establish whether title is good and marketable, income is secure, any unusual encumbrances affect value, and whether issues should be priced, insured, remedied, or addressed through contractual protection.

Common Diligence Workstreams

Title, ownership, restrictions, easements, restrictive covenants, and third-party rights.

Occupational leases, licences, concessions, rent deposits, guarantees, arrears, and side letters.

Planning permissions, section 106 agreements, community infrastructure levy, building control, and lawful use.

Environmental matters, contamination risk, energy performance, and sustainability-related obligations.

Existing finance, charges, lender releases, and completion undertakings.

Corporate, tax, and historic liability diligence where the transaction is structured as a share acquisition.

The output may be a full report on title, a red-flag report, a development constraints report, or a “Certificate of Title.” A full report provides broader coverage but may be less efficient on a competitive timetable or for a large portfolio. A red-flag report focuses on material risks. A development constraints report useful where the investment strategy depends on redevelopment, vacant possession, planning, and construction. Lenders often require a Certificate of Title, or a certificate “wrapper” around an existing report.

Investor Committee Note

Due diligence should not only identify legal issues. It should explain whether each issue affects value, timing, financeability, liquidity, development strategy, or exit.

Core Tax Considerations

Tax is typically one of the most important structuring issues. The analysis should be transaction-specific and should begin before heads of terms are finalised.

Land transaction taxes. On a direct acquisition of commercial property in England and Northern Ireland, SDLT applies at non-residential rates. Scotland and Wales have equivalent taxes known as LBTT and LTT respectively.

On a direct acquisition of commercial property in England and Northern Ireland, SDLT applies at non-residential rates. Scotland and Wales have equivalent taxes known as LBTT and LTT respectively. Share transfer taxes. UK stamp duty on an acquisition of shares in a UK company is generally 0.5%, which is one reason share acquisitions may be attractive in high-value property transactions. UK stamp duty generally does not apply to acquisitions of non-UK incorporated companies.

UK stamp duty on an acquisition of shares in a UK company is generally 0.5%, which is one reason share acquisitions may be attractive in high-value property transactions. UK stamp duty generally does not apply to acquisitions of non-UK incorporated companies. Rental income. Non-UK resident companies owning UK real estate are generally subject to UK corporation tax on net rental income. Payments of UK rental income to a non-UK resident will be subject to UK withholding tax unless the recipient is registered under the UK’s non-resident landlords scheme.

Non-UK resident companies owning UK real estate are generally subject to UK corporation tax on net rental income. Payments of UK rental income to a non-UK resident will be subject to UK withholding tax unless the recipient is registered under the UK’s non-resident landlords scheme. Gains on exit. Non-resident investors are subject to UK taxation on direct and indirect disposals of UK real estate interests, including interests in UK “property rich” entities, subject to any applicable exemptions or reliefs.

Non-resident investors are subject to UK taxation on direct and indirect disposals of UK real estate interests, including interests in UK “property rich” entities, subject to any applicable exemptions or reliefs. Withholding tax on interest. Payments of interest to non-UK lenders may be subject to UK withholding tax unless an exemption applies or treaty relief is available and claimed.

Payments of interest to non-UK lenders may be subject to UK withholding tax unless an exemption applies or treaty relief is available and claimed. VAT. There is no VAT on a share sale, but VAT may apply to a direct acquisition of commercial property if the seller has “opted to tax” the property and the sale does not qualify as a Transfer of a Going Concern (TOGC). The ability of the property owner to recover VAT may also be influenced by whether the property is opted. Where it is not opted, or where the property is residential, there may be VAT leakage to factor in. Material VAT considerations might also arise in development context, particularly for residential property.

There is no VAT on a share sale, but VAT may apply to a direct acquisition of commercial property if the seller has “opted to tax” the property and the sale does not qualify as a Transfer of a Going Concern (TOGC). The ability of the property owner to recover VAT may also be influenced by whether the property is opted. Where it is not opted, or where the property is residential, there may be VAT leakage to factor in. Material VAT considerations might also arise in development context, particularly for residential property. Capital allowances. Accounting depreciation of capital items is not deductible for UK tax purposes, but capital allowances may provide relief for qualifying capital expenditure.

For professional investors, the relevant consideration is not simply the headline tax rate. The structure should be analysed against the investor's wider objectives: income repatriation, financing deductibility, withholding, future refinancing, transferability, investor reporting, fund terms, exit strategy, and exit pricing.

VAT and TOGCs

VAT can be a cash flow issue in UK commercial property transactions. The general starting point is that supplies of land are exempt from VAT, but owners may “opt to tax” a commercial property. Where a property has been opted to tax, VAT at the standard rate is chargeable on rents and on any sale that does not qualify as a TOGC. An owner who has opted to tax may also recover VAT incurred on related costs. An option to tax is generally personal to each taxpayer, so a buyer of opted property must make its own option to tax where necessary or desirable.

For a tenanted investment property, the sale may qualify as a TOGC. Where the conditions are met, the transaction is treated as outside the scope of VAT, so no VAT is chargeable on the sale proceeds even where the seller has opted to tax the property. In practice, the buyer will need to make and notify its own option to tax - this is a necessary condition for TOGC treatment where the seller has opted to tax, and it may also be desirable where that is not the case, to enable the buyer to recover VAT it incurs.

Therefore, investors may wish to address VAT early. If VAT is unexpectedly payable, it might create a substantial funding requirement. It may also increase SDLT (or the Scottish and Welsh equivalents) because the tax is calculated by reference to the consideration including any VAT.

Register of Overseas Entities and UK Execution Requirements

Overseas investors using non-UK entities to hold UK land must consider the Register of Overseas Entities. Overseas entities that wish to buy, sell, transfer, lease, or charge UK property might need to register with Companies House and provide information about their beneficial ownership. Once registered, the entity receives an Overseas Entity ID that would be required for Land Registry purposes.

This is not simply an administrative step. Failure to comply might restrict dealings with UK land and may create timing issues on acquisition, financing, or disposal. Companies should build registration and verification into the transaction timetable.

Other Practical Legal Requirements

Anti-money laundering and source of funds checks.

Legal opinions and corporate authorities for overseas entities.

Execution formalities and regulatory filings.

For investors from overseas jurisdictions, legal opinions and execution formalities may be important where documents are signed by non-UK companies, funds, trustees, partnerships, listed companies, or state-linked entities. These steps may warrant early considerations, particularly where signing is compressed or completion is conditional on finance.

Development, Leasing, and Asset Management

Following acquisition, investors will typically focus on leasing, asset management, redevelopment opportunities, and dispute management. Development projects often involve pre-letting arrangements under agreements for lease and require careful allocation of development and delivery risk.

Financing and the Capital Stack

UK real estate investments are commonly financed through a combination of equity and debt. Depending on the transaction, investors may also utilise shareholder loans, mezzanine finance, or preferred equity structures.

Layer Typical Position Risk and Return Investor Point Senior debt. First-ranking secured debt over the property and borrower SPV. Lowest risk and lowest return in the capital stack. Typically, the main acquisition or investment facility. Mezzanine finance. Subordinated debt behind senior debt. Higher risk and higher return than senior debt. Used to bridge the gap between senior debt and equity. Preferred equity. Equity with a priority return ahead of ordinary equity. Higher risk than secured debt, but typically ahead of ordinary equity. May be useful where further debt is restricted. Hybrid instruments. Combined debt and equity features combined, such as PIK notes, profit-participating loans, or loan notes. Flexible risk and return profile. Can be used to address tax, control, cash flow, and exit economics. Ordinary equity. Investor risk capital. Last to be repaid and first to absorb loss but receives residual upside. Aligns with long-term ownership and value creation.

Practical Considerations for Overseas Investors

Complete anti-money laundering, source of funds, and beneficial ownership checks early.

Address tax and acquisition structure before agreeing heads of terms.

Build Overseas Entity ID registration requirements into the transaction timetable.

Align legal due diligence and financing arrangements with the investment strategy

Conclusion

The UK offers overseas investors a sophisticated, liquid, and internationally recognised commercial real estate market, supported by a developed and consistent legal framework.

Early legal and tax planning may help avoid execution delays, unexpected tax costs, funding issues, overseas entity registration problems, and uncertainty at signing or completion. The UK real estate investment transactions that may be most efficient are those where the legal structure, tax analysis, financing package and asset business plan are aligned from the outset.