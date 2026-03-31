Key Insights from the Division of Enforcement’s Panel at the SEC Speaks 2026 Conference
Tuesday, March 31, 2026

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At this year’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Speaks conference on March 20, 2026, leaders from the Division of Enforcement (the Division) outlined their priorities and approaches to investigations, charging decisions, and corporate cooperation. The overarching theme was a continued shift from pure metrics, such as case counts or penalties, to qualitative assessments focused on investor protection and the integrity of the markets under Chairman Atkins’s leadership. Acting Director Sam Waldon emphasized that the Division remains committed to its “core” enforcement areas: insider trading, breaches of fiduciary duty by investment advisers, market manipulation, and accounting and disclosure fraud. Fraud cases, particularly those harming investors and the marketplace, continue to command the highest attention, and parallel coordination with criminal authorities and regulators, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is expected to deepen. This article provides an update on some of the notable and key takeaways from the Division of Enforcement’s panel.

A notable development is the Division’s effort to provide greater transparency in the Wells process under the updated Enforcement Manual. Under this revised approach, the staff should inform recipients of a Wells notice about the salient and probative evidence that the staff has gathered or received, which may not otherwise be known to the recipient. Mark Cave, the Division’s Chief Counsel, explained that, while the staff is not required to scour the record for exculpatory material, Wells recipients can expect a more consistent and informed process for providing salient and probative evidence, especially in fraud and scienter-based investigations. This may include access to key documents reflecting alleged misstatements or misrepresentations, as well as materials that inform the staff’s views on falsity, scienter, or materiality. According to Cave, the goal is to help respondents understand the staff’s position rather than “guess” at the core allegations, while still safeguarding sensitive witness and personal information.

Accounting and issuer cases also remain an active focus. Ryan Wolfe, the Division’s Chief Accountant, emphasized that the Division continues to pursue complex financial reporting matters, especially those involving foreign issuers. The focus remains on identifying meaningful discrepancies between management’s understanding of company performance and what is portrayed to investors. These cases often extend beyond isolated misstatements to broader cultural or leadership deficiencies in corporate compliance.

The staff reaffirmed its analytical approach to corporate penalties and individual accountability. Cave reiterated that the foundational principles from the SEC’s 2006 penalty framework and the Seaboard Report remain central in evaluating whether penalties against entities ultimately benefit or harm investors. Companies that identify, self-correct, and remediate misconduct, particularly where investor harm has been addressed, are less likely to face enforcement actions, while repeated failures or concealment significantly increase risk.

The conference also followed notable leadership changes within the Division. On March 16, 2026, the SEC announced that Judge Margaret Ryan resigned from her role as Director of the Division of Enforcement. Principal Deputy Director Sam Waldon has been named Acting Director, and the SEC is expected to announce a permanent successor in the coming weeks. New leadership could further impact the priorities of the Division.

For practitioners and issuers, the Division’s remarks underscore the importance of fostering a strong compliance culture, responding swiftly to potential issues, and taking advantage of the SEC’s openness to dialogue throughout the investigation process. The renewed emphasis on transparency, cooperation, and case quality reflects a deliberate attempt to align enforcement with investor protection rather than statistics, offering both opportunities and challenges for those navigating SEC matters in the coming year.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

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