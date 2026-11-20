In this podcast recorded at Ogletree’s recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Dee Anna Hayes (Tampa), Lucas Asper (Greenville), Trina Ricketts (Kansas City), and Anne Ayeni (Atlanta) continued their discussion about how multistate employers can keep up with fast-changing state employment laws. In part two, the speakers cover how to design leave policies that comply with each state’s paid sick leave and paid family leave laws, including PTO versus separate leave buckets, unlimited PTO, front-loading versus accrual, prenatal and reproductive loss leave, and new protections for women’s health and menopause. They also discuss workplace safety laws on firearms in the workplace, workplace violence prevention, and heat illness, along with what to know about terminations, such as state rules for severance agreements, mini-WARN acts, AI-related job loss disclosures, using AI to write termination documents, and stay-or-pay and training repayment agreement (TRAP) laws.