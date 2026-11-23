In mid-November 2026, a series of technical outages struck a broad array of businesses across multiple industries, precluding access to work emails, shared files, and other critical information for hours or days. This article provides an overview of how companies can maintain a robust cybersecurity and data protection posture—thereby mitigating operational, financial, and reputational risk—in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Quick Hits

Employers may want to give employees detailed information about how to avoid online scams, such as phishing, vishing, spoofing, and deepfakes, to help keep company systems safe.

Establishing and enforcing a written technology policy that engages staff, establishes guardrails, and ensures best practices can foster a culture of digital diligence.

Employers may want to ensure their employees understand that cybersecurity and data privacy incidents expose the enterprise to legal liability, monetary losses, disruptions to business operations, and damage to goodwill with customers.

Beginning With a Culture of Cyber Awareness

Many companies distribute periodic reminders about how to steer clear of phishing, spoofing, deepfake impersonations, and other scams that may arrive via otherwise seemingly harmless means. For example, employers may want to encourage employees to report scams, adopt multifactor authentication, and communicate via approved channels. IT departments typically make personnel aware of techniques commonly used by threat actors, including responding to messages that seem too urgent in demanding an action, clicking on a link or QR code, opening a PDF, or allowing someone else to remotely control a computer screen.

Codifying Official Policies and Procedures

Beyond periodic reminders, establishing baseline expectations for cyber safety and security as official policy is critical. Acceptable Use Policies (AUPs) inform users of what systems and tools are permitted by the company, how employees can (and cannot) leverage personal electronic devices, what AI tools are vetted and approved for use, and what type of information can be transmitted and stored across the company’s network.

AUPs are especially important for those businesses that regularly control, process, and/or store sensitive information, such as healthcare providers, law firms, government agencies, and financial services companies. There is increasing expectation on the part of regulators that organizations will adopt heightened security measures when they handle confidential data, and noncompliance invites enhanced scrutiny and punitive measures in the event of an incident or breach.

Common policies within an AUP include prohibiting employees from using unauthorized virtual private networks (VPNs) or downloading unapproved apps, browser extensions, or cloud services on work devices. It’s also common for employers to forbid plugging personal USB drives, external hard drives, or personal devices into company-owned devices. Technology policies often do not allow employees to send a work-related email from a work account to a personal email account (or vice versa) because an employer loses encryption and access control capabilities.

From a compliance standpoint, many employers stipulate that violating the technology policy may result in discipline or discharge. Regardless of the consequences, enforcing the technology policy in a fair and consistent manner is critical in helping to prevent lawsuits alleging discrimination or retaliation.

Incorporating Awareness of Heightened Risks

These tips are important to remember, especially since activity from bad actors tends to surge during and shortly after a service outage like the ones that occurred in mid-November. During a period of digital disruption, employers and employees alike may look for workarounds and stopgap measures to maintain connectivity that create additional threat vectors for hackers to exploit. For example, if an employee shifts from using a secured email server to a personal account, safeguards that exist on the company’s network may be bypassed and threat actors may have another channel to gain access to the business’ systems. For that reason, many employers establish policies that irrespective of the state of a company’s systems do not permit transitioning work to personal channels.

Organizations may also want to assess what digital risks could most endanger their operations and develop redundancies and secure workarounds to protect their systems. Mapping out these processes, delineating procedures, developing playbooks, rehearsing scenarios, and formalizing responses are all steps that leaders can take to reduce the risk of harm in an era where outages are becoming more prevalent, and attacks are becoming more sophisticated.

Proactive preparedness is the best policy for keeping information and systems secure. Companies that build this architecture before an incident arises minimizes risk and maximizes the likelihood they will successfully navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape.