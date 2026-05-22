Juvenile Disclosure in the Digital Age: Meeting New Jersey’s “Specific and Extraordinary Harm” Burden

A long-standing, but rarely litigated, provision of New Jersey’s Code of Juvenile Justice, N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f), creates a mandatory presumption of public disclosure in certain juvenile adjudications. Although historically overlooked due to its infrequent application, the subsection now carries heightened consequences for juveniles, as identifying information can spread instantly and permanently in the digital age. For that reason, the statute is re-emerging as an issue practitioners must address. As juvenile matters approach adjudication, practitioners should proactively assess whether subsection (f) may be triggered and be prepared to move at disposition where individualized, extraordinary harm supports nondisclosure.

Overview of N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f)

The New Jersey Code of Juvenile Justice is designed to favor confidentiality and generally restricts public access to juvenile records. The statutory framework makes that preference clear. For example, N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(a) “strictly safeguard[s]” from public inspection all social, medical, psychological, legal, and court or probation records relating to juveniles charged as delinquent or involved in a juvenile-family crisis. Subsection (a) enumerates thirteen specific categories of individuals or entities permitted to access such information for limited purposes.

Our Court Rules reinforce that protection. Rule 1:38-3(d)(5) expressly excludes “[j]uvenile delinquency records and reports pursuant to . . . N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60” from public access. Our courts likewise recognize confidentiality as a foundational principle of the juvenile justice system. Public disclosure must balance “the public’s right to be informed” against a juvenile offender’s “prospects of rehabilitation,” which are aided by “protecting their confidentiality.” State in the Int. of M.P., 479 N.J. Super. 492, 498 (App. Div. 2024) (internal quotations omitted). The Code’s purposes reflect that balance by substituting certain punitive consequences of criminal behavior with rehabilitative measures, accountability, and public protection. See N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-21(b).

Against that backdrop of broad confidentiality, N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f) creates a notable exception: a presumption of public disclosure for certain juvenile adjudications. For clients, this means that cases involving serious charges carry a real risk of public disclosure, even when the parties assume juvenile confidentiality applies, unless timely steps are taken to seek protection. The statute provides:

f. Information as to the identity of a juvenile adjudicated delinquent, the offense, the adjudication and the disposition shall be disclosed to the public where the offense for which the juvenile has been adjudicated delinquent if committed by an adult, would constitute a crime of the first, second or third degree, or aggravated assault, destruction or damage to property to an extent of more than $500.00, unless upon application at the time of disposition the juvenile demonstrates a substantial likelihood that specific and extraordinary harm would result from such disclosure in the specific case. Where the court finds that disclosure would be harmful to the juvenile, the reasons therefor shall be stated on the record.

[N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f) (emphasis added).]

The use of the word “shall” establishes a mandatory presumption in favor of disclosure. Courts may prevent disclosure only if the juvenile affirmatively satisfies the statute’s standard. See State in the Int. of D.A., 385 N.J. Super. 411, 416-17 (App. Div. 2006); see also State in the Int. of N.P., 453 N.J. Super. 480, 494 (App. Div. 2018) (“[T]he Legislature’s choice of the word ‘shall,’ [] is ordinarily intended to be mandatory, not permissive.”).

The Legislative History of N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f)

The Legislature has long-balanced juvenile confidentiality with public safety concerns, periodically adjusting disclosure standards in response to those competing interests. Early case law emphasized confidentiality as central to rehabilitation. See State v. Allen, 70 N.J. 474, 482 n.1 (1976); see also M.P., 479 N.J. Super. at 498. By the late 1970s, however, rising public safety concerns prompted a move toward limited disclosure in serious cases. State in the Int. of B.C.L., 82 N.J. 362, 375 (1980) (citing Confidentiality of Juvenile Court Proceedings: Report of the Task Force on Juvenile Justice, 100 N.J.L.J. 65, 74 (1977)).

The Legislature codified that shift in the predecessor statute, N.J.S.A. 2A:4-65, which permitted disclosure unless the juvenile showed a substantial likelihood of specific harm.” Ibid. When the Legislature repealed § 2A:4-65 and enacted the current N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60, it retained that approach while expanding the categories of information subject to disclosure. See L.1982, c. 77; L. 1982, c. 79.

In 1994, the Legislature again revised the statute, removing the explicit presumption of disclosure but significantly heightening the juvenile’s burden, requiring a showing of “specific and extraordinary harm.” N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f); see also State in the Int. of B.G., 289 N.J. Super. 361, 371 (App. Div. 1996). Courts have since interpreted the amendment as narrowing the grounds for nondisclosure to individualized harms that truly exceed the typical consequences of public identification. See State in the Int. of K.B., 304 N.J. Super. 628, 634 (App. Div. 1997); Digital First Media v. Ewing Twp., 462 N.J. Super. 389, 395 (App. Div. 2020).

Most recently, the court in M.P. reaffirmed that subsection (f) carries a demanding standard and must be applied narrowly in light of its history. 479 N.J. Super. at 498.

Contemporary Considerations in Applying N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f)

Although the statutory text and its legislative history provide the framework for evaluating a juvenile’s burden under subsection (f), contemporary realities complicate the analysis in ways the Legislature could not have fully anticipated when it last amended the statute. Modern concerns about digital permanence, online stigma, and the dissemination of information through social media have fundamentally changed the landscape in which disclosure under subsection (f) occurs. Unlike the era of print media and geographically limited reporting, today’s disclosures can be instantaneous, widely accessible, and effectively permanent. These modern dynamics suggest a rarely litigated statute like subsection (f) may resurface and carry heightened consequences in present-day cases.

As a result, practitioners may increasingly confront disclosure questions not only in high-profile matters, but in otherwise routine cases where online attention escalates quickly.

While courts have historically held that generalized risks of stigma or reputational harm are insufficient, the nature of the modern digital era blurs the line between what is “general” and what is “extraordinary.” A juvenile today faces the possibility of viral circulation, online harassment, or the permanence of digital records that may follow them into adulthood. A harm that was once “typical” in 1997 may now be significantly amplified by contemporary conditions and, thus, bear consequences that were historically absent.

Courts have already demonstrated an ability to adapt statutory standards in light of contemporary psychological and social dynamics. The findings in State in the Int. of K.P., for instance, turned on the particularized mental health vulnerabilities of a victim in an era when media exposure was largely confined to newspapers and local broadcasts. 311 N.J. Super. at 147-49. Similarly, State in the Int. of B.J.W. recognized that disclosure can meaningfully interfere with a juvenile’s therapeutic process and personal relationships. 250 N.J. Super. at 623-25. These decisions underscore that the statutory framework can accommodate context-specific evaluations of modern harms—even those arising from technological and media developments. The same reasoning applies today. If digital dissemination exacerbates a juvenile’s mental health conditions, endangers their physical safety, or undermines fragile rehabilitative progress in ways not experienced by juveniles as a class, those harms may satisfy subsection (f)’s heightened standard.

At the same time, the Legislature’s long trajectory toward greater transparency signals that courts should exercise caution before treating contemporary digital concerns as categorical grounds for nondisclosure. The statutory history reflects a sustained commitment to public access in serious cases, tempered only by individualized and demonstrably exceptional circumstances. Modern technology does not alter that foundational principle. Rather, it informs how courts should evaluate the evidence a juvenile presents, particularly when technological realities intensify risks tied to the juvenile’s personal characteristics, community context, or psychological profile. Practitioners should therefore expect subsection (f) arguments to arise more often as digital dissemination increases both the speed and reach of public disclosure.

A Note to Practitioners

N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60(f) creates a narrowly tailored avenue to withhold disclosure in serious juvenile matters, but places a substantial, affirmative burden on the juvenile to demonstrate a substantial likelihood of specific and extraordinary harm in the specific case. Given the statute’s rarely litigated history, the presumption of disclosure, and the heightened consequences of modern digital publication, practitioners should be particularly attentive to subsection (f) as a case approaches adjudication. Early assessment and timely motion practice at disposition are essential to protect a juvenile’s confidentiality and mitigate the modern risks of digital dissemination.

Practitioners should also be mindful that the disclosure obligation under subsection (f) is tied to the adjudication-disposition framework. In cases resolved through a deferred disposition under N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-43(b)(1), although the juvenile has been adjudged delinquent, formal entry of disposition is expressly adjourned. As subsection (f) contemplates disclosure, and any application to prevent disclosure, “at the time of disposition,” a deferred disposition may delay or eliminate the statutory disclosure trigger altogether where the juvenile successfully completes supervision, and the complaint is dismissed. Accordingly, early consideration of deferred dispositions may serve as an additional mechanism to mitigate the risk of public disclosure in appropriate cases, apart from motion practice.