The Justice Department has recently released two fact sheets intended to help servicemembers, including those who are returning to civilian life, avoid unnecessary rent payments and other fees, having previously announced a settlement with a VA home loan servicer over its alleged failure to provide SCRA interest rate benefits.

The first fact sheet provides details about how servicemembers and their dependents can end a residential or business lease when they receive eligible military orders. And the second fact sheet explains how they can end certain vehicle leases.

“These fact sheets are an important reminder for the military community, and to vehicle lenders and landlords, that servicemembers and their families have a legal right to end certain leases early when they transition to veteran status or are called to move on military orders,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jesus A. Osete of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

Military families frequently are required to relocate through “Permanent Change of Station” moves. These moves may be frequent and servicemembers may end up in leases that must be terminated early.

“The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) allows servicemembers to cancel these leases so that they are not stuck paying for a residence or vehicle that they can no longer use solely because they are moving in service for our country,” the DOJ said.

When servicemembers move into veteran status, they receive a retirement or separation order. That order shows they are leaving military service. The DOJ noted that lease holders and landlords may not realize that these orders are covered by the SCRA. However, military families often use retirement or separation to relocate. If those orders are not recognized as being covered by the SCRA, the military families could be left paying for a residence or vehicle that they may no longer need.

According to the residential lease fact sheet, servicemembers may end a residential lease early, without penalty if they sign a lease and then later enter active duty or receive orders for a permanent change of station or deployment lasting at least 90 days or receive retirement or separation orders.

According to the vehicle lease fact sheet, servicemembers may end a vehicle lease early, without penalty if they enter active duty for at least 180 days or receive orders for deployment for at least 180 days or receive orders for a permanent change of station, retirement or separation.

To meet that standard, if a servicemember is in a U.S. state or territory outside the continental U.S., they must move out of that state or territory. If a servicemember is inside the continental U.S., they must move out of the continental U.S. In addition, a servicemember must provide the leasing company with written notice terminating their lease and a copy of their military order or letter from a commanding officer. The service member must return the vehicle no more than 15 days after providing written notice.

Once those conditions are met, lenders must terminate the lease and may charge a servicemember only the prorated cost up to the date they returned the vehicle.

The DOJ also has announced that Village Capital & Investment LLC, a servicer of home loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, will pay more than $500,000 over allegations that the company failed to apply SCRA interest rate benefits to at least 41 servicemembers’ mortgages and also retaliated against servicemembers who requested benefits.

“When lenders refuse to honor the benefits guaranteed under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act — or worse, retaliate against those who assert their rights — they not only violate federal law, but undermine the trust that military families place in financial institutions,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Today’s action makes clear that such conduct will not be tolerated. We will continue to enforce the law to ensure servicemembers receive the protections they have earned.”

The settlement states that Village Capital will pay at least $425,000 to the affected servicemembers. The company also will be required to pay a $79,380 civil penalty—the maximum penalty for a first violation of the SCRA. The company also will be required to revise its policies to prevent additional SCRA and provide SCRA training for its employees.

The DOJ contends that Village Capital violated the SCRA by: