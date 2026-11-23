Since its en banc decision in In re Larry Doiron, Inc., 879 F.3d 568 (5th Cir. 2018), the Fifth Circuit has applied a two-part test to decide whether a contract tied to offshore oil-and-gas work is maritime. The answer is often decisive: if the contract is maritime, federal maritime law governs, and an indemnity provision may be enforceable; if not, state law likely applies1 and state anti-indemnity statutes may nullify the contractual indemnity obligations.2 On October 21, 2026, the Fifth Circuit affirmed a district court judgment holding that a master service agreement for the supply of production operators was not a maritime contract, even though the contract workers piloted the vessels that carried them to the platforms.3 As the Court stated, “providing a ride to work falls short of the ‘substantial role’ that Doiron requires."4 The decision highlights that the parties’ expectations under the contract—not after-the-fact vessel use—control the analysis.

Background and Procedural Posture

Whitney Oil and Gas, L.L.C. (Whitney) produces oil and gas in federal and state waters off the coast of Louisiana, and Quality Process Services, L.L.C. (QPS) supplies oilfield labor. In 2016, the companies entered into a Master Service Agreement (MSA) under which QPS supplied contract laborers, most of them production operators. The operators, who also piloted the vessels, used them to reach Whitney’s production platforms, where they disembarked and performed their work.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida shut down Whitney’s platforms and other offshore facilities. On September 27, 2021, a Whitney employee boarded a Whitney vessel piloted by a QPS employee, and on the way to the work platform, the vessel allided with (struck) a well jacket, a stationary structure protecting an offshore well. As a result, the Whitney employee was seriously injured. The injured employee sued both companies in Louisiana state court. Whitney then filed a federal action under the Limitation of Liability Act seeking to limit its liability as the vessel owner, in which the employee intervened. In turn, QPS sought indemnity from Whitney under the MSA, which by its terms required Whitney to defend and indemnify QPS for injuries to Whitney’s employees. After the personal-injury claim settled, QPS’s indemnity claim remained.5

Following a bench trial, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana held that the MSA was not maritime and dismissed QPS’s indemnity claim with prejudice.6 QPS appealed.7 On appeal, the Fifth Circuit had to decide whether the MSA was a maritime contract, which would control whether the indemnity obligation was enforceable.

What Is the Doiron Test?

Under Doiron, a contract is maritime if it: (1) provides services that facilitate drilling or oil-and-gas production on navigable waters and (2) provides, or the parties expect, that a vessel will play a substantial role in completing the contract.8 In this case, the parties agreed that the first prong was satisfied, so only the “substantial role” prong was in dispute.

For the substantial-role inquiry, the parties’ expectations are “central” to the analysis.9 Courts begin with the contractual obligations themselves and, if the contract does not outline a vessel’s use, may then consider whether the parties expected a vessel to play a substantial role.10 Evidence of how vessels were actually used becomes relevant only when the parties’ expectations or the contract terms remain “unclear,” and even then it is merely information bearing on expectations, not a distinct test.11

Arguments Rejected by the Court

Maritime Language in the Contract Is Not Enough. QPS pointed to the MSA itself, which provided that “the General Maritime Law of the United States” governed the contract’s interpretation, referred to the Shipowners’ Limitation of Liability Act and the Jones Act, and required QPS to carry marine insurance. The Court ruled that these provisions indicated that vessels were part of the parties’ relationship but not that the vessels would play a substantial role in QPS’s work. Consistent with precedent, a clause purporting to make general maritime law applicable is not determinative under Doiron, and references to vessels, maritime statutes, and marine insurance are not enough by themselves to make a contract maritime.12

There Is No Exception for Workers Who Pilot the Vessel. Fifth Circuit precedent treats using a vessel merely to carry workers to and from a platform as insufficient to satisfy the substantial-role requirement. QPS, therefore, argued for an exception because its employees were not just passengers but were piloting Whitney’s vessels to, from, and between platforms as part of their daily duties. The Fifth Circuit saw “no reason for an exception.”13 The Court reasoned that servicing oil-production platforms is not maritime work, and piloting the vessels was incidental to the job QPS was hired to perform.14 The Court emphasized that requiring employees under a non-maritime services contract to perform “atypical and incidental vessel-related maritime tasks does not create a maritime contract,” even where, in hindsight, a vessel proved important to completing the work.15

Court Declines to Decide Whether Hurricane-Era Work Orders Altered the Contract. QPS also argued that oral work orders issued during the Hurricane Ida shut-in, including the work underway at the time of the allision, should have changed the analysis. The Court did not reach that question because the parties’ expectations were clear: vessels would transport workers but not play a substantial role in performing the contracted work.16

Maintenance and Cure Payments Did Not Make the Contract Maritime. Finally, QPS argued that Whitney paid the injured employee maintenance and cure (a seaman’s right to living expenses and medical care after an injury in service of a vessel), a remedy available only to seamen under general maritime law, and thus the contract should be characterized as maritime. The Court rejected this argument. The injured party was a Whitney employee, not a QPS employee working under the MSA. Additionally, the Court noted that Whitney’s conduct after the allision (i.e., payment of maintenance and cure) did not change the analysis of what the parties expected when they signed the MSA.17

Key Takeaways

The parties’ expectations control whether a contract is maritime. The Doiron test turns on what the parties contemplated when they contracted. Post-incident conduct, such as maintenance and cure payments, will not override clear expectations that vessels would serve only as transportation. The Court did not decide whether hurricane-era work orders could alter a contract’s character, so that question remains open.

Maritime labels do not make a maritime contract. Choice-of-law clauses selecting general maritime law, references to maritime statutes, and marine insurance requirements will not, on their own, carry a contract over the Doiron line. Parties who want maritime law to govern, and their indemnity provisions to be enforceable, should ensure that the scope of work genuinely contemplates a substantial vessel role.

Transportation of workers may not play a substantial role for purposes of determining whether a contract is maritime, even when the contractor pilots the vessel. Unless a vessel is expected to aid directly in completing the work—for example, where a vessel serves as a work platform or is otherwise integral to the contracted work—the contract will likely be deemed non-maritime. Contracting parties and their insurers should, therefore, review offshore service agreements and their risk-allocation provisions, including the enforceability of indemnity obligations and any insurance arrangements that may fall within recognized exceptions to state anti-indemnity statutes. The prevailing-party fee award in this case also illustrates that an unsuccessful indemnity claim can carry fee exposure.



1 See 43 U.S.C. § 1333(a)(2)(A) (adopting adjacent state law on the Outer Continental Shelf). State law applies of its own force in state territorial waters.

2 See, e.g., La. Rev. Stat. § 9:2780(A)-(B).

3 In re Whitney Oil & Gas, L.L.C., No. 25-30560, 2026 U.S. App. LEXIS 32008, at *2 (5th Cir. Oct. 21, 2026).

4 Id. at *7.

5 Id. at *3.

6 The district court also held that Whitney was entitled to attorney’s fees under the MSA’s prevailing-party provision but deferred setting the amount until after the appeal. Id. at *3.

7 Id. at *3.

8 Doiron, 879 F.3d at 576.

9 In re Crescent Energy Servs., L.L.C., 896 F.3d 350, 359 (5th Cir. 2018).

10 Id. at 360; In re Aries Marine Corp., 166 F.4th 521, 527 (5th Cir. 2026).

11 Offshore Oil Servs., Inc. v. Island Operating Co., 150 F.4th 677, 685 (5th Cir. 2025).

12 Whitney, 2026 U.S. App. LEXIS 32008, at *5 (citing Offshore Oil Servs., 150 F.4th at 684 & n.4).

13 Id. at *6.

14 Id. at *6; see Thibodeaux v. Grasso Prod. Mgmt. Inc., 370 F.3d 486, 493 (5th Cir. 2004) (pre-Doiron decision).

15 Whitney, 2026 U.S. App. LEXIS 32008, at *6–7 (citing Offshore Oil Servs., 150 F.4th at 687).

16 Id. at *7–8 (citing Genesis Energy, L.P. v. Danos, L.L.C., 152 F.4th 648, 657 n.8 (5th Cir. 2025)).

17 Id. at *8.