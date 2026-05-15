June 2026 Visa Bulletin: EB-2 Remains Current for Green Card Filing

The June 2026 Visa Bulletin brings good news for EB-2 applicants from most countries: EB-2 remains Current on the Final Action Dates chart for all countries except India and China. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has designated the Final Action Dates chart, not the Dates for Filing chart, as the operative chart for adjustment of status filings this month. This means eligible Rest of World applicants can file Form I-485 concurrently with the Form I-140 until at least June 30, 2026. With Final Action Dates as the operative chart, green cards can be approved during this window, though the timing of any specific case depends on USCIS processing.

At the same time, EB-1 and EB-2 have retrogressed for India, and the bulletin warns that further movement may be necessary before the fiscal year ends on September 30.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have secured more than 2,500 EB-2 NIW and EB-1A approvals since 2023. We help professionals read each Visa Bulletin in context and decide when to file. For those weighing an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) filing this month, our team offers a free EB-2 NIW profile evaluation to help you understand your position before filing.

What the June Visa Bulletin Shows for EB-2

EB-2 is Current on the Final Action Dates chart for all countries except India and China. Applicants from Mexico, the Philippines, and the Rest of World group (which includes Brazil, Colombia, and most other countries) have no priority date cutoff this month. Eligible applicants do not need to wait in a queue and can move forward if they have an approved petition.

USCIS has confirmed that the Final Action Dates chart applies for employment-based green card filings in June 2026. This is the same chart designation that applied in May. When USCIS designates the Final Action Dates chart, as it has for both May and June, that chart controls both when applicants may file for adjustment of status and when a visa number can be issued. When USCIS instead designates the Dates for Filing chart, applicants can file earlier, before a visa number is actually available.

For applicants in a Current category, this means the full pipeline remains open from filing through final decision. Before filing, applicants should confirm the current chart designation, since USCIS can revise it each month.

EB-1 is also Current for Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines. The table below reflects the June 2026 Final Action Dates for the EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 categories.

Category All Except China/India China (mainland) India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current 01 APR 2023 15 DEC 2022 Current Current EB-2 Current 01 SEP 2021 01 SEP 2013 Current Current EB-3 01 JUN 2024 01 AUG 2021 15 DEC 2013 01 JUN 2024 01 AUG 2023

Where the Process Splits

The right next step depends on where you are filing from. The window opened in May, but each month that passes brings the September 30 fiscal year-end closer, and the bulletin signals that retrogression or unavailability is possible before then.

For applicants inside the U.S., the focus is on whether to file Form I-485 now. For applicants outside the U.S., the focus is on completing the I-140 petition, USCIS adjudication, and National Visa Center (NVC) preparation before any retrogression closes the window.

Path 1: You are inside the U.S.

EB-2 remains Current on the Final Action Dates chart, so eligible applicants with an approved Form I-140 can file I-485 now. Concurrent I-140 and I-485 filing is available for eligible EB-2 NIW self-petitioners and employer-sponsored applicants.

Once I-485 is filed, Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and Advance Parole become accessible. If you already filed I-485 during May or another Current period, your priority date is protected regardless of future retrogression.

Path 2: You are outside the U.S.

EB-2 being Current means no priority date backlog for consular processing. Consular interviews remain active in most countries, and I-140 filing, USCIS adjudication, and NVC preparation can all proceed now.

The bulletin warns that retrogression or unavailability is possible before September 30. Country-specific consular processing restrictions apply to some nationals, so confirm current consular status with counsel before moving forward.

Indian and Chinese nationals should also review the country-specific section below, since EB-1 and EB-2 dates have moved this month.

India and China: What Changed in June and What It Means

The June bulletin’s most significant country-specific news is concentrated in India. China received warnings without date changes, and the Philippines received a similar warning for EB-3. The table below summarizes what changed and what stayed the same.

Category May 2026 June 2026 Status EB-1 India 01 APR 2023 15 DEC 2022 Retrogressed EB-2 India 15 JUL 2014 01 SEP 2013 Retrogressed EB-1 China 01 APR 2023 01 APR 2023 Unchanged EB-2 China 01 SEP 2021 01 SEP 2021 Warning issued EB-3 Philippines 01 AUG 2023 01 AUG 2023 Warning issued

The Department of State’s bulletin explains that India’s EB-1 and EB-2 retrogressions were necessary to hold number use within the FY 2026 annual limit, and warns that further retrogression or unavailability may be necessary in the coming months. Separate warnings cover EB-2 China and EB-3 Philippines, where dates have not yet moved but pressure on the annual limits is building.

For applicants who already filed I-485 during a Current period, your priority date and filing position are protected regardless of these movements. For those who have not yet filed, confirm your priority date eligibility against the new June dates with counsel before the fiscal year ends on September 30.

The End-of-Fiscal-Year Clock

FY 2026 ends on September 30, 2026. Four months remain. The bulletin’s language in June is notably more direct than in prior months. Categories may become unavailable before year-end, not just retrogress.

Rest of World EB-2 has stayed fully Current through May and June, with USCIS applying the Final Action Dates chart both months. How long that holds depends on how fast fiscal year demand accumulates between now and September 30. The same dynamic closed the Fall 2022 window in a few months.

For applicants who are eligible and have not filed, the question is no longer whether to act but when. Your timeline depends on your situation, and an attorney can help you figure out what your specific timing should look like.

Frequently Asked Questions

EB-2 is still Current for my country. Is it too late to file?

Not as of June. Whether EB-2 remains Current in July, August, or September is not predictable. The right question is whether you are eligible to file and whether your circumstances allow it, which is a conversation for counsel rather than a bulletin.

I filed my I-485 in May when EB-2 was Current. Am I protected if dates retrogress later?

Yes. If you filed during a Current period, your place in line is protected regardless of future retrogression. USCIS will hold final adjudication until a visa number is available again, but your filing position does not reset. You can continue to renew Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and Advance Parole while your case waits for visa availability.

I’m an Indian national with a priority date earlier than the new India EB-2 cutoff. What should I do?

If your priority date is earlier than September 1, 2013, you remain eligible to file or continue your consular process under the June bulletin. Confirm your specific eligibility with counsel given the bulletin’s warning that further retrogression is possible.