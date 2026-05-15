June 2026 Visa Bulletin – Déjà Vu All Over Again: Retrogression Starts with India; May Affect China and Philippines
Friday, May 15, 2026

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The State Department has published the June Visa Bulletin. For the first time this fiscal year, the agency will retrogress certain categories due to high demand. EB-1 and EB-2 India will be affected in June, while EB-2 China and EB-3 Philippines are predicted to retrogress later this fiscal year. As it did in May, USCIS will again accept I‑485 applications based on Final Action Dates, not the more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

Below is a summary, which is based on Final Action Dates and shows changes from the previous month, but first – some background if you’re new to these blog posts. If you’re familiar with the Visa Bulletin, feel free to skip the following bullet points:

  • The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the U.S. Department of State in collaboration with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which then releases two charts – “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates” – and designates which chart will apply that month.
  • If USCIS designates Dates for Filing and your priority date (that is, the date you were placed on the waiting list) is earlier than the cutoff date for your nationality and category in that chart, you may submit your I‑485 adjustment of status application (if you’re eligible to apply with USCIS from inside the United States). However, USCIS cannot approve the application and issue your green card until your priority date is current in Final Action Dates.
  • If you are applying from outside the United States, you cannot file your DS‑260 immigrant visa application until the National Visa Center notifies you to do so, and your home embassy cannot issue you an immigrant visa until your priority date is current in Final Action Dates.

Now for the June Visa Bulletin:

India has movement in both directions:

  • EB-1 retrogresses5 months to December 15, 2022
  • EB-2 retrogresses a whopping 10 months to September 1, 2013
  • EB-3 Professionals and EB-3 Other Workers advance 1 month to December 15, 2013

China sees modest advances in two categories:

  • EB-1 pauses at April 1, 2023
  • EB-2 pauses at September 1, 2021
  • EB-3 Professionals advances5 months to August 1, 2021
  • EB-3 Other Workers advances 2 months to April 1, 2019

No changes from May for All Other Countries:

  • EB-1 and EB-2 remain current
  • EB-3 Professionals holds at June 1, 2024
  • EB-3 Other Workers holds at February 1, 2022

NOTE 1: USCIS will accept I-485 applications in June based on Final Action Dates, not the more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

NOTE 2: The State Department continues to pause adjudications of all immigrant visa and I-485 adjustment adjudications for individuals from the following countries:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

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