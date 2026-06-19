July 2026 Visa Bulletin Shows Unavailability in India EB-2 Final Action Dates
Friday, June 19, 2026

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The U.S. Department of State’s July 2026 Visa Bulletin shows that visas are unavailable for the India EB-2 category and mixed movement from the June 2026 Visa Bulletin in other categories.

Quick Hits

  • USCIS will continue to accept adjustment of status filings based on the Final Action Dates for Filing Chart in July 2026.
  • Visas are unavailable for the remainder of the fiscal year for EB-2 applicants from India.
  • EB-4 Certain Religious Workers (SR) is showing priority dates again due to the program’s extension to September 30, 2026.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced that it would continue to accept employment-based adjustment of status filings based on the Final Action Dates for Filing Chart in July 2026.

Final Action Dates

The final action dates across many categories have advanced and retrogressed slightly. However, the most significant movement is that the EB-2 Category for India is now unavailable (U) for the remainder of the fiscal year.

  • EB-1: The final action dates for China-mainland advanced by one month while the dates for India retrogressed by two months. All other countries continue to be current.
  • EB-2: The final action dates for India EB-2 are now unavailable for the fiscal year. All other countries remain the same.
  • EB-3: All countries advance except for Philippines which remains at August 1, 2023.
  • EB-4: All countries have advanced from July 15, 2022, to September 15, 2022.
  • EB‑4 Certain Religious Workers: This category has advanced from July 15, 2022, to September 15, 2022.
  • EB-5: China-mainland born in the 5th Unreserved category has moved from September 22, 2016, to December 1, 2016, and India has become unavailable for the remainder of the fiscal year. All other countries and categories remain current.
Employment-
based		 All Chargeability
Areas Except
Those Listed		 CHINA-
mainland
born		 INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES
1st C 01JUN23 15OCT22 C C
2nd C 01SEP21 U C C
3rd 01AUG24 22DEC21 01JAN14 01AUG24 01AUG23
Other Workers 01MAR22 01APR19 01JAN14 01MAR22 01DEC21
4th 15SEP22 15SEP22 15SEP22 15SEP22 15SEP22
Certain Religious Workers 15SEP22 15SEP22 15SEP22 15SEP22 15SEP22
5th Unreserved
(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU)		 C 01DEC16 U C C
5th Set Aside:
Rural (20%, including NR, RR)		 C C C C C
5th Set Aside:
High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH)		 C C C C C
5th Set Aside:
Infrastructure (2%, including RI)		 C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, July 2026 Visa BulletinFinal Action Dates Chart

Key Takeaways

With some advancement in final action dates, more applicants will become eligible to complete the final step of the permanent residency process. Applications in the India EB-2 category will no longer be processed by USCIS until the new fiscal year in October 2026.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

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