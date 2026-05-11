“Joint” at the Hip? The DOL's New Proposal Could Reshape Joint Employer Liability
Monday, May 11, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On April 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Wage and Hour Division published a proposed rule that would establish a federal standard for determining when two or more entities qualify as “joint employers” under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA). The proposal focuses on actual control over workers, rather than broad, theoretical authority. If finalized, the proposal is expected to reduce the likelihood that multiple entities will be deemed jointly liable for wage and hour violations. The public can comment on the proposal through June 22, 2026.

The proposed rule is particularly relevant for businesses that rely on staffing agencies, subcontractors, franchisees, and on-site vendors. Any company that uses third-party labor — whether temp workers on a production line, contracted janitorial crews, or franchised operations — should pay close attention.

What Does It Mean to Be a Joint Employer?

Joint employer status is not merely a classification issue; it is a liability issue. If two entities are deemed joint employers, each can be held responsible for wage and hour violations, including unpaid wages and overtime. As a practical matter, this means a business working with a staffing company could be on the hook for wage law violations even if it did not directly “employ” the worker. The proposed rule describes two joint employment scenarios:

  • Vertical joint employment: An individual works one set of hours in one position but two or more employers simultaneously benefit from the work. The question is whether the other entity — typically a staffing agency client or upstream contractor — also qualifies as the worker’s employer.
  • Horizontal joint employment: An individual works separate hours for two or more related entities during a workweek. If those entities are sufficiently associated — for example, through shared services, common ownership, or acting in the interest of one another — the worker’s hours must be combined when calculating overtime.

The consequences of a joint employer finding differ depending on the statute:

  • FLSA: Joint and several liability for minimum wage and overtime violations; hours worked across joint employers may be aggregated for overtime purposes.
  • FMLA: Affects employee counting for coverage and eligibility; allocates primary versus secondary employer responsibilities for notices, health benefits, and job restoration.
  • MSPA: Extends liability for required disclosures, pay, housing, and transportation compliance to upstream entities that effectively control the work.

What Is the DOL Proposing?

The proposed rule adopts a four-factor test to analyze vertical joint employment relationships. The analysis examines whether the potential joint employer:

  1. Hires or fires the employee;
  2. Supervises and controls the employee’s work schedule or conditions of employment to a substantial degree;
  3. Determines the employee’s rate and method of payment; and
  4. Maintains the employee’s employment records.

If all four factors point toward joint employment, there is a “substantial likelihood” the entity is a joint employer — and, conversely, if all four point the other way, there is a substantial likelihood it is not. The proposed rule allows for the consideration of additional factors, although the four enumerated factors carry the most weight.

While this framework echoes the DOL’s 2020 final rule, there are important substantive differences, including:

  • Reserved control now matters. The proposed rule considers an entity’s contractual rights to direct work, approve pay rates, or influence employment decisions, although an entity’s actual exercise of control over workers remains more determinative. By contrast, the 2020 rule treated reserved or contractual control as irrelevant.
  • Economic dependence is back on the table. The proposed rule does not categorically exclude factors relating to a worker’s economic dependence, although such factors carry less weight than the core four. The 2020 rule had prohibited this consideration entirely.

The proposed rule also expressly excludes certain common business practices from the joint employer analysis, including:

  • Contractual agreements related to health, safety, or legal compliance
  • Providing a sample employee handbook
  • Offering association health or retirement plans
  • Jointly participating in apprenticeship programs
  • Operating as a franchisor or entering into a brand and supply agreement
  • Providing quality control standards

The exclusion of these practices gives employers more latitude to maintain brand integrity and ensure legal compliance without triggering joint employer liability.

Don’t Forget Your Local Rules

Even if the proposed rule is finalized, it would serve as interpretive guidance and would not be binding on courts. The various joint employer analyses adopted by the federal and state courts will remain in effect, and employers must continue to follow potentially more stringent standards that may apply under state law.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

Late-Stage Deals Dominate Latin American Funding in Q1
by: André Thiollier
Check the Arbitral Organization’s Rules Before Agreeing to Arbitrate
by: Max B. Chester
DOJ Fraud Section Launches West Coast Strike Force to Target Health Care Fraud in Arizona, California, Nevada and other Western States
by: Lawrence M. Kraus , Lauren P. Carboni
FINRA Enhancing Enforcement
by: James G. Lundy , Nicholas Wendland
David Woodcock Appointed as SEC Enforcement Director
by: Thomas J. Krysa
Key Takeaways from the SEC Division of Enforcement’s FY2025 Results
by: William McCaughey
AI Predictive Maintenance in the Manufacturing and Supply Chains- Contract Strategies to Reduce Downtime and Liability
by: Vanessa L. Miller , Raymond J. McVeigh
Rising Wholesale Power Prices: What Energy Buyers, Developers, and Lenders Need to Know About PPA Risk in 2026
by: R. Lynn Parins
Investing in AI Infrastructure: Beyond Data Centers
by: Louis Lehot , Natasha Allen
Flexibility Versus Indefiniteness: What It’s All About
by: Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
Hot Topics in Product Stewardship- Key Regulatory Developments to Watch
by: Amanda K. Beggs , Sarah A. Slack
Insider Predicting? CFTC’s First Action — and How We Got Here
by: James G. Lundy , Brian C. Wheeler
FDA to Consider Lifting Restrictions on Numerous Compounded Peptides
by: David L. Rosen , Nathan A. Beaver

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 