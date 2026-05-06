Joint Employment, Misclassification, I-9s, and Web Accessibility- New Rules and Rulings Reshape Employer Risk [Video]
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • DOL Proposes Joint Employer Rule: The Department of Labor (DOL) has proposed a rule reinstating the economic realities test for joint employer liability under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, prompting employers with subcontractors, franchises, or subsidiaries to assess their exposure before the June 22 comment deadline.
  • Fifth Circuit: Misclassification Alone Isn't Enough: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a verdict denying overtime pay to a misclassified worker, finding that, under the FLSA, an employer cannot be liable for overtime of which it had no knowledge.
  • I-9 and Accessibility Rules Tighten: Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reclassified nearly all Form I-9 errors as uncorrectable "substantive" violations subject to significant fines. Separately, health care organizations receiving Department of Health and Human Services funding face a May 11 web accessibility deadline that is not covered by the Department of Justice's recent Americans with Disabilities Act Title II extension.

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