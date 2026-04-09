Joint Advisory Warns of Iran Cyber Actors Attacking U.S. Critical Infrastructure
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Iran has always been a formidable cyber threat to the United States, but after the war in Iran commenced, the attacks are coming frequently and in full force. According to the Joint Cybersecurity Advisory issued on April 7, 2026, by the FBI, CISA, NSA, EPA, DOE, and Cyber Command, Iranian-based hackers are targeting operational technology devices connected to the internet, including programmable logic controllers (PLC). The Advisory notes that the PLC disruptions have been seen “across several U.S. critical infrastructure sectors through malicious interactions with the project file and manipulation of data…resulting in operational disruption and financial loss.”

The Advisory states that U.S. organizations “should urgently review the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and indicators of compromise (IOCs) in this advisory for indications of current or historical activity on their networks, and apply the recommendations listed in the Mitigations section of this advisory to reduce the risk of compromise.”

If your organization is considered critical infrastructure, it is crucial to review the Advisory, including the indicators of compromise and mitigation techniques.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #486 – “Stolen Credentials Are a Major Threat”
by: Linn F. Freedman
Vetting AI for Government: California’s Executive Order Sets New Expectations
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Not Every Wiretap Claim Belongs in Federal Court: Federal Court Sends Pennsylvania Case Back to State Court
by: Roma Patel
Winona County Victim of Cyber Attack
by: Linn F. Freedman
Water Treatment Facility Downed with Ransomware Attack
by: Linn F. Freedman
Carfax Motion to Dismiss Denied in DPPA Crash-Report Data Sales Case
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Mandiant M-Trends 2026 Report: Threat Actors Using AI in Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
Oklahoma Joins Comprehensive State Privacy Law Landscape
by: Roma Patel
Consent Banners Versus Browser Reality: What the Ace Hardware Complaint Alleges
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
FBI Warns: Iran Cyber Actors Using Telegram to Push Malware
by: Linn F. Freedman
Simplified Roadmap for OTC Markets Quotation
by: Zhuoyao (Joy) Hui , Anna Jinhua Wang
Driving Home the Point – Accommodating Employee Commutes
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Massachusetts Construction Industry Continues to Wait While Prompt Payment Law Is Put To The Test
by: Catherine A. Maronski

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 