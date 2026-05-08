Jarkesy Challenges Reach State Administrative Proceedings, but Seventh Amendment Still Stops at Federal Line
Friday, May 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The post-Jarkesy litigation landscape is developing as anticipated. Litigants are increasingly invoking the Supreme Court’s decision in SEC v. Jarkesy (No. 22-859) to challenge the constitutionality of state administrative enforcement proceedings, particularly where agencies seek punitive monetary penalties through in-house tribunals without a jury trial rather than courts.

Two notable examples are now pending before the Delaware and Arizona Supreme Courts. In both matters, the parties argue that state agencies cannot constitutionally pursue fraud-based or securities-related penalty actions through internal administrative proceedings without affording defendants a jury trial.

The Delaware case, Swan Energy, Inc. v. Investor Protection Unit (No. N24C-03-071 MAA), involves an administrative securities fraud action seeking substantial civil penalties. Swan argues that, under Jarkesy, claims seeking monetary penalties and analogous to common-law fraud must be tried before a jury rather than adjudicated internally by the same agency prosecuting the case. The Arizona case, EFG America v. Arizona Corporation Commission (No. CV-25-0134-PR), presents a similar challenge involving the Arizona Corporation Commission’s ability to impose civil penalties through administrative proceedings without a jury.

None of this is surprising. In Jarkesy, the Supreme Court held that when the SEC seeks civil penalties for claims “legal in nature,” the Seventh Amendment entitles defendants to a jury trial. The Court reasoned that securities fraud claims seeking punitive monetary relief closely resemble traditional common-law fraud actions historically decided by juries.

But there remains a critical limitation: unless and until the Supreme Court incorporates the Seventh Amendment against the states through the Fourteenth Amendment, Jarkesy remains persuasive, not binding, authority in state proceedings.

That distinction matters. The Seventh Amendment has never been extended to the states. Accordingly, unless and until the U.S. Supreme Court recognizes that,[1] parties challenging state administrative proceedings must rely on analogous protections under state constitutions, state jury-trial provisions, due-process principles, or separation-of-powers doctrines.

And that is precisely why the success of these challenges will continue to vary state by state. The outcome will depend on each state’s constitutional framework, how closely it parallels federal protections, the nature of the claims and remedies at issue, and how persuasive state courts find Jarkesy’s reasoning as applied to their own constitutional jurisprudence.

Still, the broader trend is now clear: Jarkesy is increasingly becoming part of the standard playbook for challenging administrative enforcement authority — not just federally, but at the state level as well. This added layer of complexity will have implications for D&O underwriting and coverage, which should be carefully considered.

[1] Such as through incorporation via the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due process clause.

Copyright ©2026 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Nelson Mullins

FDA’s Budget Proposals Seek to Increase User Fees, Advance MAHA Agenda
by: John W.M. Claud
The Cyber Brief | CISA Issues Advisory on Increase in Iranian-Affiliated Cyber Attacks Across U.S. Critical Infrastructure
by: Ericka Johnson
The Cyber Brief | When a Social Media Post Becomes an Incident: A Playbook for In‑House Counsel, Privacy Officers, and Risk Managers
by: Ericka Johnson
HUD Releases 2026 Income Limits
by: Turner Street
Private Funds and Unregistered Finders: How Fund Sponsors Can Avoid Unnecessary Risk
by: Adam V. Sussman , James S. Rollins
Old North State Report – April 24, 2026
by: George M. Teague , Andrew Heath
For Those About to Agentic, We Salute You! Of Mythos and Agentic AI.
by: Jason I. Epstein , Jeffrey M. Kelly
Stark Integrity Podcast: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Law & Compliance, and Compliance Program Effectiveness [Podcast]
by: Bob Wade , Bob Coffield
The Road Ahead for FMVSS 127: Whither the Automatic Emergency Braking Mandate?
by: Bridget E. Harris
What Changes When You Go from DOJ to Defense—and What Doesn’t
by: Nicole Vasquez Schmitt
DOL Releases Proposed Rule to Clarify ERISA Fiduciary Duties for Alternative Investments in 401(k) Plans
by: Fanny Patel , Matthew R. Zischke
HERTZ After Cert Denial: Make-Wholes, Solvent Debtors, and the Reach of § 502(b)(2)
by: Shane G. Ramsey
Fraud in Full Focus: National Fraud Enforcement Division May Expand Potential Targets
by: Jillian D. Willis

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 