January 2026 PFAS Legislative Developments- January Legislation Tracking (January 1 – January 31)
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Current Trends in Legislation – January 2026
Federal Legislature
- Two new bills were introduced.
State Legislature
- Eighty Two (82) bills were introduced across Twenty Two (22) states.
- Topics included PFAS in firefighting foam; PFAS in sewage, sludge, waste; PFAS in food; PFAS in water; PFAS bans; PFAS in feminine products.
New Bills This Period
PFAS Legislation
Federal
- Two new bills introduced.
State
- 82 bills introduced.
- 2 in AK
- 4 in AZ
- 2 in CA
- 1 in DE
- 3 in FL
- 4 in HI
- 2 in IL
- 4 in IN
- 1 in KY
- 1 in ME
- 2 in MA
- 26 in NJ
- 1 in NM
- 2 in NY
- 1 in PA
- 6 in RI
- 1 in SC
- 2 in TN
- 1 in UT
- 1 in VT
- 9 in VA
- 6 in WA
Signed into Law
- NJ bill A 5195 was enacted 1/20/2026. The law requires producers of certain firefighting equipment containing PFAS to provide written notice to the purchaser. The bill prohibits the sale, manufacture, and distribution of such equipment.
- NJ bill S 1042 was enacted 1/12/2026; this is a comprehensive PFAS ban.
Highlighted Bills – PFAS Legislation
Federal
Federal Bill: S 3398
- Bill Name: A bill to provide for the periodic issuance of up-to-date clinical guidance on addressing the health effects of PFAS
- Sponsors: Jeane Shaheen
- Introduced: 1/8/2026
- Status: Introduced
- Summary: The bill text is not yet available.
State
State Bill: HB 235 (AK)
- Bill Name: PFAS Use & Remediation Water Testing
- Sponsors: Rep. Hall
- Introduced: 1/20/2026
- Status: Referred to State Affairs.
- Summary: The bill requires the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to test public water systems annually for PFAS, with additional testing required when a release occurs near a water supply. If PFAS levels reach or exceed specified limits, then the department must provide free alternative drinking water to affected individuals. Liability is assigned to parties that fail to follow laws or manufacturer instructions regarding PFAS use or disposal, with manufacturers jointly and severally liable if compliance is demonstrated.
State Bill: SB 1058 (FL)
- Bill Name: An Act Relating to PFAS
- Sponsors: Sen. Berman
- Introduced: 1/5/2026
- Status: Introduced
- Summary: The bill amends Florida Statutes to establish statewide cleanup target levels for PFAS in drinking water, groundwater, and soil, with priority given to PFOA and PFOS. The Department of Environmental Protection is authorized to adopt interim screening values until federal standards are finalized, and liability protection is provided to bona fide prospective purchasers who conduct appropriate inquiries and comply with ongoing obligations. The protection is effective during the time a purchaser fulfills their responsibilities, and liability is forfeited for willful violations. Additionally, the bill prohibits fire service providers from using PFAS-containing Class B firefighting foam after January 1, 2027, except in emergency operations or fire prevention services, without restricting manufacturing or nonfluorinated foam use for training or testing.
State Bill: SB 2096 (HI)
- Bill Name: An Act Relating to Wastewater Management
- Sponsors: Sen. Gabbard
- Introduced: 1/14/2026
- Status: Referred to the Committee on House Ways and Means
- Summary: The legislation requires wastewater treatment plants to test sewage sludge and other residual materials for PFAS. It requires the Department of Health to establish rules for the safe disposal and sequestration of sludge containing PFAS. Permits for land application are prohibited if PFAS are detected in sludge, particularly on agronomic land, land with drainage tiles, land draining into state waters, or land in a five-hundred-year floodplain.
State Bill: SB 3101 (IL)
- Bill Name: An Act Concerning Safety
- Sponsors: Julie A. Morrison
- Introduced: 1/29/2026
- Status: Referred to Assignments
- Summary: The legislation introduces new provisions within the Environmental Protection Act to regulate the land application of biosolids based on PFAS concentrations. Facilities must collect and analyze a representative sample of finished biosolids annually, with quarterly sampling required for Exceptional Quality biosolids. Facilities must provide written notification to landowners about PFAS levels.
State Bill: HB 1110 (IN)
- Bill Name: A Bill for act Act to Amend the Indiana Code Concerning Environmental Law
- Sponsors: Becky Cash
- Introduced: 1/5/2026
- Status: Introduced
- Summary: The bill requires the Department of Environmental Management to set maximum contaminant levels of PFAS in drinking water and effluent limitation standards for wastewater by 7/1/2027. The bill defines key terms such as direct and indirect dischargers, PFAS chemicals, and publicly owned treatment works, and mandates monthly monitoring and reporting of PFAS levels by both direct and indirect dischargers. The bill assigns responsibilities to both direct and indirect dischargers.
State Bill: HB 1190 (IN)
- Bill Name: A Bill for An Act to Amend the Indiana Code Concerning Pensions
- Sponsors: Randy Novak
- Introduced: 1/5/2026
- Status: Referred to Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
- Summary: The bill provides that a health condition that is caused by a PFAS chemical creates a presumption of disability in the line of duty with respect to firefighters under certain circumstances.
State Bill: SB 237 (IN)
- Bill Name: A Bill for an Act to Amend the Indiana Code Concerning Environmental Law
- Sponsors: Scott Baldwin
- Introduced: 1/8/2026
- Status: Referred to Committee on Environmental Affairs
- Summary: The bill prohibits the Department of Environmental Management from basing decisions primarily on federal risk values that have not been established through formal rulemaking. The bill also instructs the department to avoid using federal risk values that are at or below background concentrations in environmental media.
State Bill: HB 4870 (MA)
- Bill Name: An Act to protect Massachusetts public health from PFAS
- Sponsors: Joint Committee on Public Health
- Introduced: 1/5/2026
- Status: Referred to the committee on Health Care Financing.
- Summary: The legislation creates a PFAS Remediation Trust Fund to mitigate PFAS contamination in water, soil, and other environmental media, with expenditures prioritized for environmental justice communities. It bans the sale of food packaging and certain consumer products containing intentionally added PFAS, effective starting in 2029. The law also establishes reporting requirements for manufacturers and mandates audits for unintentional PFAS presence in products. Funds shall be gathered from monies recovered by the state in connection with claims arising from the manufacture and associated processes, distribution, marketing, or sale of PFAS; transfers from other funds authorized by the general court; funds from public and private sources.
State Bill: HP 1430 (ME)
- Bill Name: An Act to Protect Private Wells from Hazardous Substances
- Sponsors: Daniel Ankeles
- Introduced: 1/7/2026
- Status: Referred to the committee on Environment and Natural Resources.
- Summary: The bill establishes the Well Contamination Response Fund within the Department of Environmental Protection. It provides funding for private drinking water wells affected by hazardous substances, including PFAS, to support activities such as testing, remediation, installation and maintenance of filter treatment systems, connection to local water networks, and provision of bottled water.
State Bill: A 574 (NJ)
- Bill Name: An Act Concerning Funding for the Remediation of PFAS
- Sponsors: Robert Auth
- Introduced: 1/13/2026
- Status: Referred to Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee.
- Summary: The bill directs the DEP to create an interest-bearing escrow account known as the PFAS Settlement Remediation Fund, which will be funded by settlements or judgments with 3M regarding PFAS contamination. Funds from the fund must be used exclusively to purchase filtration systems, filter replacements, or other equipment to remove PFAS from drinking water or remediate contamination, as well as to reimburse local government units for similar purchases.
State Bill: S 1221 (NJ)
- Bill Name: Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act
- Sponsors: Linda Greenstein
- Introduced: 1/13/2026
- Status: Introduced.
- Summary: The act prohibits the sale of cosmetics, carpets, fabric treatments, and food packaging that contain intentionally added PFAS. It mandates that manufacturers of cookware with PFAS in food-contact surfaces or handles must label the product in both English and Spanish, stating ‘This product contains PFAS.’ The Department of Environmental Protection is required to establish a source reduction program and conduct comprehensive research on PFAS in air, water, soil, and biota.
State Bill: S 1222 (NJ)
- Bill Name: Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act
- Sponsors: Linda Greenstein
- Introduced: 1/13/2026
- Status: Referred to Senate Environment and Energy Committee.
- Summary: The legislation mandates that public water systems provide written notices to customers, including schools, hospitals, and local agencies, when PFAS levels exceed established limits, with notifications required within 30 days of confirmation. These notices must explain PFAS, its health risks, and direct consumers to an educational program developed by the DEP and DOH. Landlords are required to distribute these notices to tenants and post them in rental properties within three business days of receiving them.
State Bill: SR 42 (NJ)
- Bill Name: Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act
- Sponsors: Vin Gopal
- Introduced: 1/13/2026
- Status: Referred to Senate Environment and Energy Committee.
- Summary: The resolution requests that the U.S. Congress pass legislation offering legal remedies to individuals harmed by PFAS, including a cause of action against manufacturers. It also calls for increased research into the health impacts of PFAS exposure. It references the Senate’s “PFAS Accountability Act of 2024,” which would establish legal liability for manufacturers and fund research, and emphasizes the need for a unified federal response to address the growing public health concern.
State Bill: S 9073 (NY)
- Bill Name: An Act to Amend the Environmental Conservation Law
- Sponsors: Pete Harckham
- Introduced: 1/28/2026
- Status: Referred to Environmental Conservation.
- Summary: The bill prohibits the sale of certain consumer products containing regulated PFAS, including textiles, cookware, cleaning products, and dental floss. It sets a threshold for PFAS levels based on total organic fluorine, which the department may review every five years. Manufacturers must provide a certificate of compliance confirming the product does not contain regulated PFAS, and violators face civil penalties.
State Bill: S 2220 (RI)
- Bill Name: Rhode Island Clean Air Preservation Act
- Sponsors: Sen. Morgan
- Introduced: 1/23/2026
- Status: Referred to Senate Environment and Agriculture.
- Summary: The bill seeks to prohibit solar radiation modification (SRM), sunlight reflection methods (SRM), solar radiation management (SRM), cloud seeding, and any other polluting atmospheric experiments that release pollutants, including PFAS.
State Bill: HB 938 (VA)
- Bill Name: A Bill relating to self-reporting of PFAS
- Sponsors: Nadarius E. Clark
- Introduced: 1/13/2026
- Status: Introduced.
- Summary: The legislation requires facilities that discharge materials to surface water to report their PFAS manufacture or use within 90 days of being directed by the Department of Environmental Quality. Specific industrial users, such as electroplating facilities, semiconductor manufacturers, and sites with known PFAS contamination, are required to self-report under a pretreatment program. Publicly owned treatment works must notify relevant industrial users of the reporting requirement within 90 days of receiving notification from the Department.
State Bill: SB 386 (VA)
- Bill Name: A Bill Relating to Distribution of Sewage Sludge
- Sponsors: Richard Stuart
- Introduced: 1/13/2026
- Status: Introduced.
- Summary: The bill amends Virginia’s sewage sludge regulations to prohibit the distribution of sewage sludge containing PFAS, and establish a dedicated Sludge Management Fund to cover administrative costs and reimburse local monitoring efforts. It mandates that all land application activities include proper treatment, site-specific nutrient management plans, and public notifications. The law also requires testing of sludge for trace elements, coliform count, and pH, and establishes civil penalties for violations involving PFAS.
State Bill: H 652 (VT)
- Bill Name: An Act Relating to Wastewater Discharges from Landfills
- Sponsors: Woodman Page
- Introduced: 1/13/2026
- Status: Referred to the Committee on Environment.
- Summary: The bill prohibits the discharge of leachate, whether treated or untreated, from landfills or solid waste management facilities into the Lake Memphremagog watershed, either directly or via transfer to a wastewater treatment facility that then discharges into the watershed. It is based on concerns over PFAS contamination, which has been detected at high levels in the lake, fish, and wastewater, and is linked to serious health and environmental risks.
Updates on Previously Highlighted Bills
State
HB1153 (MD) was approved by the Governor 5/9/2024. This bill establishes limits for PFAS in any water discharged by industrial entities.
S25 (VT) was approved by the Governor 5/30/2024. This bill prohibits the sale of certain products, including cosmetics, mistral products, and textiles containing intentionally-added PFAS.
