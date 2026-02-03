January 2026 PFAS Legislative Developments- January Legislation Tracking (January 1 – January 31)

Bill Name: An Act Relating to Wastewater Discharges from Landfills

An Act Relating to Wastewater Discharges from Landfills Sponsors: Woodman Page

Woodman Page Introduced: 1/13/2026

1/13/2026 Status: Referred to the Committee on Environment.

Referred to the Committee on Environment. Summary: The bill prohibits the discharge of leachate, whether treated or untreated, from landfills or solid waste management facilities into the Lake Memphremagog watershed, either directly or via transfer to a wastewater treatment facility that then discharges into the watershed. It is based on concerns over PFAS contamination, which has been detected at high levels in the lake, fish, and wastewater, and is linked to serious health and environmental risks.

Updates on Previously Highlighted Bills

State

HB1153 (MD) was approved by the Governor 5/9/2024. This bill establishes limits for PFAS in any water discharged by industrial entities.

S25 (VT) was approved by the Governor 5/30/2024. This bill prohibits the sale of certain products, including cosmetics, mistral products, and textiles containing intentionally-added PFAS.