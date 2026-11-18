For many employees, in vitro fertilization (IVF) is not just a private medical issue. It involves high costs, not to mention multiple medical appointments, recovery time, and the difficult task of communicating an absence at work or the need for accommodations from an employer. This raises the important question of whether an employer can lawfully penalize an employee for undergoing IVF or taking time off as a result of it. While IVF is not necessarily a separate, standalone “protected class,” an employee undergoing IVF may have a claim for unlawful sex discrimination or pregnancy-related discrimination under federal law.

The most important appellate decision on this subject is Hall v. Nalco Co., 534 F.3d 644 (7th Cir. 2008). In Hall, the court held that firing a woman because she is undergoing IVF can violate federal pregnancy discrimination law. That ruling is an important reminder that “pregnancy-related” conditions under Title VII and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) are broader than just being visibly pregnant—and it has direct implications for employers here in New Jersey.

Under Title VII, as amended by the PDA, sex discrimination includes discrimination “because of or on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.” Historically, some courts were reluctant to treat infertility as “pregnancy-related” and held that discrimination based on infertility alone did not violate the PDA.

The Seventh Circuit in Hall took a more modern view. The court concluded that terminating a woman because she is undergoing IVF, a gender-specific infertility treatment tied to childbearing capacity, can be sex discrimination under Title VII. In other words, the employer wasn’t just reacting to attendance or performance in the abstract; it was reacting to the fact that the employee was pursuing medical treatment directly related to pregnancy and childbearing, and that kind of decision falls within Title VII’s ban on discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. The case effectively treats IVF as protected, pregnancy-related medical care for purposes of federal discrimination law.

New Jersey Law and Pregnancy-Related Conditions

While Hall is a Seventh Circuit decision, and not binding precedent in New Jersey or the Third Circuit, it is a well-reasoned federal appellate authority for the proposition that discrimination tied to IVF treatment may be actionable when the employer’s conduct targets a woman’s pregnancy-related medical care or childbearing capacity. New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination (NJLAD) and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) already provide strong protection for pregnancy and related medical conditions.

The NJLAD expressly protects employees against discrimination based on pregnancy and medical conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth, including recovery from childbirth and lactation.

The PWFA amended the NJLAD to require reasonable accommodations for pregnancy-related needs and to prohibit less favorable treatment of pregnant and breastfeeding employees.

New Jersey courts and enforcement agencies treat pregnancy-related medical conditions broadly, prohibiting adverse actions, such as hiring and firing decisions, pay cuts, or discipline, based on pregnancy status or related health needs.

While New Jersey’s statutes do not list IVF by name, the logic of the Seventh Circuit’s ruling lines up with New Jersey’s approach: medical care directly tied to conception, pregnancy, or childbearing is closely related to the protected status of “pregnancy” and should be treated with the same care as more traditional pregnancy-related conditions.

Practical Guidance for New Jersey Employers

For New Jersey employers, the takeaway is to treat IVF-related issues with the same care applied to other pregnancy-related and sex-specific medical circumstances. Do not treat employees differently because they are pursuing IVF or similar fertility treatments. To reduce risk while supporting employees:

Train managers: Make sure supervisors understand that IVF and other fertility treatments are sensitive and likely tied to protected pregnancy-related status. They should never base decisions or comments on an employee’s use of these treatments.

Make sure supervisors understand that IVF and other fertility treatments are sensitive and likely tied to protected pregnancy-related status. They should never base decisions or comments on an employee’s use of these treatments. Standardize policies: Apply attendance, performance, and leave policies uniformly. If you allow flexibility for other medical appointments, build in similar flexibility for IVF and related treatments.

Apply attendance, performance, and leave policies uniformly. If you allow flexibility for other medical appointments, build in similar flexibility for IVF and related treatments. Watch the timing: Be extra careful with adverse actions that follow soon after an employee discloses IVF or other reproductive-health treatment. Document legitimate business reasons and review decisions with HR and counsel before acting.

Be extra careful with adverse actions that follow soon after an employee discloses IVF or other reproductive-health treatment. Document legitimate business reasons and review decisions with HR and counsel before acting. Accommodations: While IVF itself is not a separate protected category, pregnancy-related medical conditions are protected. When IVF is part of an overall pregnancy-related medical picture, be prepared to discuss reasonable scheduling or short-term flexibility.

Bottom Line

While IVF is not automatically a separate protected class, the decision in Hall reinforces a broader principle that New Jersey employers should already follow: reproductive health choices and pregnancy-related medical care are closely tied to protected status and must be handled carefully. In practice, if an adverse employment action is linked, even indirectly, to an employee’s IVF treatment or efforts to become pregnant, you are at a heightened risk of a discrimination claim.