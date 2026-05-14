It’s Not a Trap- A Shared Copyright License can Still be Exclusive

Addressing statutory standing under the Copyright Act, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed in part, vacated in part, and remanded, holding that a license is not rendered nonexclusive merely because the copyright owner retained certain rights or previously granted nonexclusive licenses. Great Bowery Inc. v. Consequence Sound LLC, Case No. 24-12482 (11th Cir. May 5, 2026) (Jordan, Newsom, Corrigan, JJ.)

In 2014, a photographer entered into an artist agreement granting Great Bowery the exclusive right to license and market certain photographs. The photographer retained the ability to provide those works to select third parties for limited projects. Around the same time, Condé Nast invited the photographer to shoot the cast and crew of new Star Wars films and obtained a nonexclusive license to publish the photographs in Vanity Fair magazine.

When photographs from Vanity Fair’s Star Wars feature later appeared on Consequence Sound’s website, Great Bowery sued Consequence Sound for copyright infringement.

During discovery, Great Bowery relied on a 2018 authorization letter from the photographer permitting Great Bowery to enforce her copyrights on her behalf. The district court denied Great Bowery’s untimely motion to amend the complaint to add the photographer as a coplaintiff and granted summary judgment for Consequence Sound. The district court concluded that Great Bowery lacked statutory standing under 17 U.S.C. § 501(b) because it did not hold an exclusive copyright interest. Great Bowery appealed.

The Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial of leave to amend, explaining that while third party infringers generally may not challenge technical deficiencies in a copyright transfer, they are permitted to dispute whether a purported transfer actually conveyed any exclusive rights. Because Consequence Sound challenged the substance of Great Bowery’s alleged ownership rather than the adequacy of the writing, Great Bowery bore the burden of establishing standing, and Consequence Sound was entitled to contest it.

On the merits, however, the Eleventh Circuit vacated the grant of summary judgment, holding that the district court misapplied governing law on exclusive licenses. The district court had concluded that Great Bowery’s license was necessarily nonexclusive because the photographer retained certain usage rights and had previously granted Condé Nast a nonexclusive publication license. According to the Eleventh Circuit, that reasoning misunderstood the divisibility of copyright interests.

The Eleventh Circuit explained that copyright rights enumerated in 17 U.S.C. § 106, such as reproduction, distribution, and public display, are divisible and independently transferable. As a result, a copyright owner may retain or grant some rights while conveying others exclusively. The presence of retained rights or prior nonexclusive licenses does not categorically defeat exclusivity as long as the licensee possesses at least one exclusive § 106 right sufficient to confer standing under § 501(b).

Applying that principle, the Eleventh Circuit rejected the argument that Condé Nast’s preexisting nonexclusive license necessarily precluded Great Bowery’s exclusive rights. A nonexclusive license grants only permission to use copyrighted material and does not transfer ownership of any portion of the copyright. Thus, the photographer remained free to transfer exclusive ownership interests to Great Bowery notwithstanding Condé Nast’s publication rights.

The Eleventh Circuit further emphasized the distinction between exclusive and nonexclusive licenses, explaining that an exclusive license effects a transfer of copyright ownership and must be memorialized in a signed writing, whereas a nonexclusive license merely authorizes use and conveys no ownership interest. Whether a license is “exclusive” depends on its substance and not on labels used by the parties. The Eleventh Circuit found that because the district court treated retained and nonexclusive rights as irreconcilable with exclusivity, its standing analysis rested on an erroneous view of copyright law.

On remand, the Eleventh Circuit directed the district court to reassess the 2018 authorization letter, including whether it independently transferred exclusive rights or merely constituted parol evidence clarifying the scope of the earlier artist agreement. The Court declined to reach additional standing issues on the undeveloped record.