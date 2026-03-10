Italy Introduces a Unified Authorization Procedure for Data Centers Under New Energy Decree

1. Background and Legislative Context

On Feb. 18, 2026, the Italian Council of Ministers approved a new Law Decree introducing urgent measures to reduce energy costs and support industrial competitiveness. The Decree came into force on Feb. 21.

The initiative addresses longstanding challenges in Italy’s data center authorization process, where fragmented procedures and inconsistent regulatory frameworks have caused significant delays in project deployment. The government highlights the growing need to integrate energy-intensive digital infrastructure into the national electricity grid, while ensuring grid stability and complying with evolving EU classification rules, such as Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/1364. The reform is part of Italy’s broader strategy to attract large-scale digital investments and strengthen national and European data infrastructure resilience.



2. Unified National Authorization Procedure

Article 8 of the Decree introduces a single authorization procedure (procedimento unico) for:

The construction and expansion of data centers



The development of grid connection infrastructure, regardless of voltage level

This process is centralized under the authority responsible for the Integrated Environmental Authorization (Legislative Decree 152/2006). The competent authority is determined based on the facility’s installed electrical capacity:

Regional or Autonomous Provincial authorities for data centers with installed electrical capacity of 50 MW or more



The Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security for data centers with installed electrical capacity of 300 MW or more

Importantly, these responsibilities cannot be delegated to sub-provincial entities, which helps harmonize procedures and prevent the fragmentation that previously hindered development.



3. Scope of Consolidated Permitting

The single authorization consolidates all permits, approvals, and administrative consents required for both environmental and construction activities, including:

Environmental Impact Assessment



Integrated Environmental Authorization



Landscape and cultural heritage authorizations



Water resource use permits



Air emission permits

The aim is to create a more coherent and efficient assessment process by centralizing technical evaluation and reducing administrative overlaps.



4. Accelerated Timelines and Procedural Guarantees

The reformed framework introduces binding procedural deadlines to increase regulatory certainty and predictability for investors.

The authorization procedure must be completed within 10 months from the date the competent authority confirms the application documentation is complete. In exceptional circumstances – such as technically complex projects, those in sensitive areas, or those involving specific environmental or territorial considerations – the timeline may be extended by up to three additional months.

The reform also halves the timelines for environmental impact assessments. If a project requires a full environmental assessment after the preliminary screening, the developer must submit the relevant application within 90 days; missing the deadline results in automatic withdrawal of the authorization request.

Final approval is issued after a coordination procedure involving all relevant public authorities (Conferenza dei Servizi, a procedure established by Italian law to coordinate the opinions of multiple public authorities on a single project). During this process, each authority reviews the project and provides its opinion within a set timeframe. Authorities involved typically include those responsible for environmental protection, cultural heritage, public health, and public safety.



5. Projects of Strategic National Interest

For data center projects designated as strategic national investments under Article 13 of Decree Law 104/2023, authorization is granted through an expedited procedure managed by a Special Commissioner appointed by the Prime Minister. These projects, often involving foreign investment of at least EUR 1 billion, benefit from enhanced administrative coordination.



6. Transitional Provisions for Grid Connection Works

For data center projects that received necessary permits (including environmental approvals) prior to the Decree’s entry into force, but still require authorization for grid connection works exceeding 220 kV, the competent authority is:

The region where the works are located; or



If the project spans multiple regions, the region containing most of the infrastructure.

This provision ensures continuity and aligns existing projects with the new procedural framework.



7. Impact on Regional Legislation and Market Implications

The new unified national procedure centralizes authorization, limiting the ability of Regions to introduce independent or divergent authorization schemes.

For investors, the Decree offers substantial benefits:

A simplified regulatory landscape with a single point of contact



Reduced administrative complexity and risk of procedural bottlenecks



Predictable and shortened timelines (10-13 months overall)



Clear division of responsibilities between regional and national authorities



Improved integration of data center projects into Italy’s evolving electricity grid planning.

8. Conclusion

The introduction of a unified, time-bound, and comprehensive authorization framework marks a major modernization of Italy’s regulatory approach to data centers. While the reform aims to accelerate investment, its effectiveness will depend on how well authorities manage the energy system impacts of large-scale digital infrastructure. Implementation of the Decree and its parliamentary conversion — required by April 21, 2026 — will be critical to watch.