Israel's Energy Decade: Why U.S. Investors Should Move Now, Not Later

How gas expansion, grid reform, and a wave of cross-border deals are opening a rare early window for American capital and expertise.

Israel is entering the most consequential period in its energy history. Over the next 10 to 20 years, the country is expected to bring more than 20 major energy projects to market — spanning offshore gas expansion, grid modernization, utility-scale solar, storage, and cross-border interconnection. For U.S. investors, developers, and lenders, that buildout, combined with a wave of Israeli companies now investing directly in American energy infrastructure, is creating one of the more interesting two-way opportunities in the sector today.

For a U.S. investor or developer weighing where to place capital, why Israel, and why now?

Israel belongs on a U.S. investor's or developer's shortlist now, not five years from now, because the market is entering an execution window rather than a long-term planning cycle. Investors who enter today can position themselves early, build the right partnerships, secure access to opportunities before they become more competitive, and help shape projects at a formative stage instead of paying a premium once the market grows more crowded. Israel also offers a compelling combination of real infrastructure demand, technological sophistication, and strategic regional relevance that is hard to ignore.

The natural gas sector illustrates the point well. Although Israel has produced gas in meaningful volumes since 2013, the country remains at a relatively early stage of infrastructure development, leaving significant room for additional investment, expansion, and execution work domestically. That gives investors and developers a chance not only to participate in an established producing market, but also to help build the next generation of infrastructure that will support its continued growth.

The power sector tells a similar story. Israel's 2018 structural reform broke the Israel Electric Corporation's historic generation monopoly, and by the end of 2024 independent power producers already accounted for roughly 62% of grid-connected capacity - a striking shift achieved in just a few years, spanning utility-scale generation, storage, and, following recent reforms, direct private supply to end consumers. AI- and data-center-driven demand growth is now pushing that transition even harder, straining a grid that was not built for this scale of new load. Israel has committed roughly $12 billion to expanding and modernizing its transmission and distribution network by 2030, and the coming coal phase-out is opening further room for gas, solar, and storage capacity to fill the gap.

Because Israel is, in effect, an “electricity island” with no cross-border interconnection to fall back on, reliability, flexible capacity, and backup solutions function as strategic priorities rather than afterthoughts. That is exactly the kind of environment where experienced U.S. developers, financiers, and technology providers in generation, storage, and grid infrastructure can add real value — and capture outsized opportunity before the market matures further.

The regulatory and commercial traps that catch first-timers

For U.S. companies and investors entering Israel for the first time, whether in gas, solar, storage, or another segment, the issues that most often catch people off guard are not usually the headline commercial terms. They arise instead from the interaction between regulation, timing, and local execution.

In practice, parties tend to underestimate the complexity of licensing, permitting, land use constraints, grid connection, environmental review, and the sheer number of stakeholders involved in bringing a project to completion. They can also be caught off guard by how important it is to align contractual arrangements with regulatory realities from the outset.

The best way to get ahead of these issues is to conduct regulatory diligence early, involve local counsel and sector-specific advisers at the front end of the deal, pressure-test assumptions on timing and approvals, and make sure the commercial structure reflects the practical path to implementation. In Israel, good preparation at the beginning of a transaction often determines whether a deal proceeds smoothly or becomes delayed later on.

It is also worth setting expectations early about how disagreements typically get resolved. Israeli counterparties generally prefer to work problems out commercially and preserve the relationship rather than litigate, and building clear, practical dispute-resolution mechanisms into the transaction documents up front tends to keep that instinct constructive rather than letting it become a source of ambiguity later.

Proof of readiness: Israeli capital moving into U.S. energy assets

The traffic runs both ways, and Israeli companies are demonstrating just how ready they are to invest directly in American energy infrastructure. ERM advised Modiin Energy on its acquisition of a 12.5% stake in the BigFoot field, a producing Gulf of Mexico asset, in a process that pitted the company against international bidders for U.S. federal offshore acreage. A deal of that kind sends a strong message to U.S. partners: Israeli energy companies are not only prepared to invest internationally, but are capable of competing for sophisticated, large-scale energy assets in the United States itself.

When an Israeli company successfully pursues a producing Gulf of Mexico asset involving U.S. federal offshore acreage and competes against other international buyers, it demonstrates commercial maturity, confidence in cross-border execution, and a willingness to engage with complex regulatory and operational frameworks. Israeli companies also often benefit from access to Israeli financing sources that, in many cases, exceed what is available in the United States in both scale and terms, which helps make them more competitive than other bidders. In practice, that often shows up as more aggressive leverage and more flexible deal terms than a U.S. lender would offer on a comparable asset — a difference that can be decisive in a competitive bid process.

It also reflects a broader Israeli appetite for calculated risk, born of operating for years in a small, resource-constrained, and geopolitically complex home market - a willingness to move into unfamiliar jurisdictions and asset classes that a more conservative investor might pass on. Doral Group is a useful illustration of how far that appetite can scale: the Tel Aviv-listed company has built one of the largest solar platforms in the United States through its subsidiary Doral Renewables, including the 1.6-gigawatt Mammoth Solar project in Indiana, one of the largest solar developments in the Western Hemisphere, financed with billions of dollars of combined Israeli and U.S. capital. It is a reminder that Israeli energy companies are not niche or opportunistic entrants; several are already established global players competing at the top end of U.S. energy infrastructure.

What makes a cross-border partnership work?

That pattern is becoming more common. Israeli companies such as Paz Oil and Modiin Energy are moving into U.S. solar markets in states including Texas and Alabama. A successful Israeli-U.S. energy partnership usually works best when each side brings something genuinely complementary to the table. In many of the strongest partnerships, the U.S. side contributes local market access, project pipeline, operational infrastructure, and familiarity with state and federal requirements, while the Israeli side brings capital, agility, technical innovation, and a high degree of commercial problem-solving.

The deals that work well are typically those where expectations are aligned early, decision-making is clear, and both parties understand that cross-border partnerships require disciplined communication and a practical approach to execution. By contrast, the deals that struggle are often the ones where parties assume that strategic fit alone is enough, without investing sufficient attention in governance, timing, risk allocation, and local market realities.

It also helps to keep in mind the caliber of the Israeli side of these deals. Companies such as Doral, Paz Oil, and Modiin Energy, along with other Israeli energy public companies, are established, publicly traded operators with global books of business, not opportunistic first-time entrants, and that scale and public-market discipline tends to make them steadier, more patient partners. And when friction does arise, Israeli companies typically favor pragmatic, negotiated resolution over resorting to the courts; partnerships tend to hold together best when the U.S. side shares that instinct and both parties build a practical, relationship-preserving approach to dispute resolution into the governance structure from the start.

The value beyond capital

Beyond capital, Israeli energy partners often bring a combination of technical ingenuity, speed of execution, and experience operating in constrained and high-demand environments. That can be especially valuable in areas such as storage, grid technologies, and desert solar engineering, where Israeli companies and teams have often developed solutions under real-world conditions that require efficiency, resilience, and rapid adaptation.

A U.S. company may find that an Israeli partner contributes not only funding, but also a more innovation-driven mindset, strong engineering capabilities, and an ability to navigate complex project challenges creatively and commercially. In sectors shaped by energy transition and infrastructure modernization, that added value can be difficult to replicate through a purely domestic partnership.

Israeli teams also tend to bring a genuine appetite for calculated risk, shaped by years of operating in a small, competitive, and fast-moving domestic market — a willingness to back new technologies, structures, and geographies more quickly than a purely domestic partner might, which can meaningfully accelerate a joint venture's pace.

The Bottom Line

For U.S. investors, developers, and lenders, Israel's energy sector offers a rare combination: an early-stage execution window in a technologically advanced market, a proven track record of Israeli capital and expertise succeeding in U.S. deals, and a set of partners who bring more to the table than money alone. The companies and investors that get ahead of the regulatory learning curve, structure partnerships around genuine complementary strengths, and build practical dispute-resolution mechanisms into their agreements from day one are the ones best positioned to benefit as this decade of buildout unfolds on both sides of the Atlantic.