Israeli High-Tech Demonstrates Strong Global Standing, with Structural Questions Ahead

Israeli high-tech has rarely operated in easy or predictable conditions, but its ability to adapt has long been the key to its growth.

The sector remains extremely resilient, globally significant, and increasingly mature, even as it faces structural shifts tied to artificial intelligence, international expansion, renewed hardware growth, and the risk that more core activity will move outside Israel.

This assessment is supported by a recent report from the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), Israel’s central governmental body responsible for advancing the country’s innovation ecosystem. The Authority administers public R&D support programs, monitors the technology sector, and serves as a key policy body on innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial development. Its analysis offers a nuanced picture of Israeli high-tech and reflects both market performance and the policy concerns facing Israel’s innovation economy.

One of the clearest indicators of the sector’s strength is Israel’s position in global fundraising, now ranked as the fourth-largest high-tech fundraising hub in the world and the largest outside the United States. This is a striking position for a country with Israel’s population size and domestic market, and it confirms that Israeli technology companies remain deeply integrated into global venture capital and strategic investment flows.

Artificial intelligence is a central part of this story. The report shows a significant concentration of investment in AI, with a growing share of capital directed to core AI companies. At the same time, early signs suggest AI is beginning to affect labor productivity and the structure of software businesses. Subsequent workforce reductions reported at Israeli technology companies such as Wix and Rapyd make this issue more concrete. Those layoffs should not be attributed to AI alone; they also reflect efficiency pressures, profitability expectations, and post-growth-cycle restructuring. But they are consistent with the broader possibility that AI may enable software companies to produce more with leaner teams, changing assumptions about headcount growth, R&D organization, and operating leverage.

Israeli high-tech is also becoming more internationalized. Multinational companies continue to enter the Israeli market, reflecting ongoing global demand for Israeli technology, talent, and acquisition targets. At the same time, Israeli high-tech companies are increasingly acting as cross-border acquirers themselves. The number of foreign companies acquired by growing Israeli technology companies reached 81 acquisitions in 2025, showing that Israeli companies are no longer merely attractive targets for foreign buyers; many are becoming global consolidators in their own right.

That shift is an important sign of ecosystem maturity. Israeli companies are using acquisitions to obtain customers, distribution channels, technology, regulatory footholds, and overseas teams. The trend supports the development of larger Israeli-based companies, rather than a model built solely around early exits.

Another notable development is renewed growth in the hardware segment. After years in which software, SaaS, and cybersecurity dominated the Israeli high-tech narrative, hardware-linked activity appears to be gaining momentum. This may reflect rising demand for AI infrastructure, semiconductors, defense and dual-use technologies, sensors, robotics, edge computing, and other deep-tech applications where Israel has longstanding technical advantages. Hardware growth is meaningful because these companies typically require different forms of capital, longer development cycles, supply-chain depth, and closer ties between R&D, manufacturing, and strategic customers.

At the same time, the outlook is not without risk. One continuing concern is the relocation of Israeli high-tech activity outside Israel. International expansion is natural for growth companies, particularly where customers, investors, and strategic partners are abroad. The more significant concern is the relocation of core activity: management, incorporation, IP ownership, R&D leadership, and future hiring. If that trend accelerates, Israel may continue producing successful founders while capturing a smaller share of the resulting employment, tax revenues, managerial expertise, and local spillover effects.

The sector’s financial performance also requires careful interpretation. Fundraising, M&A, and IPO data are generally denominated in U.S. dollars, while many local costs and economic effects are measured in shekels. Exchange-rate movements can therefore affect year-on-year comparisons and the domestic significance of headline dollar figures. Dollar data are essential for global comparison, but they do not fully capture the local economic impact without considering shekel purchasing power and local cost structures.

The same caution applies to exit figures. The IIA’s reference to exits of approximately $84 billion appears to include the major Wiz ($32 billion), CyberArk ($25 billion) and Armis ($4.3 billion) transactions. Even without these M&As, the figure remains significant, but it also shows that much of Israel’s exit value depended heavily on a small number of mega-deals.

Taken together, the current state of Israeli high-tech is very strong. The ecosystem remains globally exceptional, increasingly AI-driven, and more internationally mature. The strategic question is whether Israel can continue to attract capital and produce category-leading companies while ensuring that a meaningful share of the resulting value creation remains anchored in Israel.