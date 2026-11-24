The data center industry has evolved from a niche technology sector into a global infrastructure asset class, fueled by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the growing strategic importance of digital sovereignty. One industry estimate places the global data center market at approximately US$300–400 billion today, with continued expansion forecast over the coming decade, according to the Grand View Research Data Center Market Size Report.

Israel is seeing a surge in demand for AI and cloud data centers, and its still-early-stage market is attracting US investors and capital. The government designated data centers as strategic national infrastructure through a bill passed in February 2026, yet the decisive constraint is not land, construction, or even capital. It is access to electricity. Power is the main hurdle to clear, and those who clear it are well positioned to benefit.

A young market, but US capital is already arriving

Israel’s data center market is still small, which is part of the appeal. In late 2025, quoting a study by market research firm Arizton, Israeli publication Calcalist reported that Israel had 18 server farms with 27 more planned, and that by 2030, investments in Israeli server farms are expected to reach US $1.39 billion, with annual growth exceeding 13 percent.

That small base is what attracts investors. This creates opportunity, because Israel combines a globally significant technology and AI ecosystem with limited existing supply of large-scale digital infrastructure. Comparing it to the startups and high-tech sector in Israel, the huge demand for that makes this sector as good a place to come as any.

US giants are paying attention to this market and will see the huge potential. American capital has been entering Israel’s data center market for several years. EdgeConneX entered Israel in 2021 by acquiring Global Data Center. In 2022, Berkshire Partners bought 49 percent of MedOne at a NIS 1.5 billion valuation. Others have also moved in: Texas-based Digital Realty announced a joint venture with Mivne for a campus of up to 20 MW in Petah Tikva, and KKR-backed Global Technical Realty announced a 10.5 MW underground facility in Tel Aviv, its first in Israel. The hyperscalers followed: Amazon Web Services launched its Israel region in 2023 with three data centers, and said it plans to invest an estimated US $7.2 billion in Israel by 2037.

Deals have since grown in scale and shifted toward AI. AI tenants are now signing for capacity. Nebius, the Nasdaq-listed cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure company, agreed to an 80 MW, five-year contract with Mega DC across two sites, in Masmiyya and Beit Shemesh, securing long-term capacity as demand for AI computing continues to accelerate. In April 2026, Crusoe signed for 40 MW of AI capacity at Anan’s Afula site, with room to expand.

Larger builds are following. Nvidia has already confirmed it is building a facility worth over US $500 million near Yokne’am, and Serverfarm of the US and the Israel Infrastructure Fund signed a memorandum of understanding in February 2026 to build a 130 MW data center in Ashdod for Dalia Energy. Each of these projects is measured in tens or hundreds of megawatts, and each needs a grid connection.

Power comes first

Israel is expanding its data center sector as AI and cloud demand grow, but regulators – as in many countries - are restricting new projects to protect the electricity grid. Applications run through the Electricity Authority and NOGA, the government entity spun off from the Israel Electric Corporation to run the electricity market.

This past July, the Authority froze processing of new applications for 140 days while it drafted rules. In October 2026, it published for public comment a proposed decision on dedicated rules for data centers connecting above 8 MW. The proposal would cap each new data center at 200 MW and allocate an additional 1,000 MW to data centers, on top of about 2,000 MW already committed, with a further 300 MW reserved for local needs. Applicants would go through a binding feasibility review, posting a NIS 500,000-per-MW guarantee to compete for the quota, and then a connection application requiring an approved plan and a NIS 2 million-per-MW guarantee, refunded in stages as milestones are met. Before technical coordination is completed, applicants would also have to show a binding customer contract covering at least 35 percent of planned computing load for at least three years. From January 2028, all data centers, including existing ones, would be subject to load curtailment of up to 200 hours a year, while still receiving at least 30 percent of their connection capacity. Comments were due by 17 November 2026.

The main issue is still the electricity capacity being dealt with — the huge or unprecedented demand. The authorities stopped the process for many clients trying to submit applications, and it’s unclear how much time it will take and when it will open again.

The scale of that demand explains those concerns. Around 100 projects are seeking grid connection, and some projections suggest data centers could consume up to 20 percent of Israel’s electricity by 2030.

Developers have asked NOGA for about 27,000 MW of connections, roughly three times average national consumption, against installed generation capacity of about 18,800 MW, and the Authority says commitments already made use up planned generation capacity through 2035. Other countries have hit the same wall. The IEA says connection queues in Europe’s main hubs average seven to ten years, and Greece has proposed a €200,000-per-megawatt guarantee, the same logic as Israel’s NIS 2 million per megawatt, which is meant to screen out speculative applications. Israel’s own rules still remain open to change after objections, and the application freeze runs to 7 December and is expected to continue until a final decision is taken. Expect conditional access, with disconnection rights and guarantees, to favor projects that are ready to build. Readiness, however, depends less on capital than on knowing which body controls each approval, and in what order.

Local knowledge as an advantage

Dealing with Israeli bureaucracy is another animal to deal with, and only boots on the ground will know how to deal with it. Interdisciplinary advice is needed in this area.

That is why the approach for newcomers has to change. For US companies entering Israel, success will depend less on importing a familiar playbook and more on building the right local regulatory, utility, and commercial relationships.

Financing and capital in both directions

Securing access to power is only half the challenge. The financing also has to be structured so that lenders will accept the remaining risk. For US investors used to American financing structures, Israel works differently. The Israeli market can be more complex than the financing tools that US players are used to dealing with.

People often think of data centers as property deals, but in practice they’re financed like infrastructure: heavy upfront debt, long tenors, and technology that can age faster than the loan. That's why the risk allocation matters so much. If the State carries the planning, grid, and regulatory risk it controls, sponsors take construction and operations, and lenders are left with only the residual, the deal tends to hold together. If that split is wrong, the usual result isn't a pricier deal; it's one that never reaches financial close. For a US investor used to the hyperscale lease model, the key thing to test abroad is how much the State actually controls, and whether its commitments will hold for the life of the loan.

Capital also flows the other way. Israeli institutions Migdal, More, Meitav, and Clal have put more than US $1 billion into the US operator EdgeConneX, which entered Israel in 2021. In June 2026, Israel’s Stark Power, a developer of power infrastructure for data centers, agreed to buy US-based Sagebrush Infrastructure Partners, which develops hyperscale data center campuses.

Looking ahead

With these regulatory and financing questions currently unsettled, the market is expected to follow a familiar path. Like any market, it takes time, but it will consolidate and learn from solar PV and the storage market. There were endless players at the start, but then consolidation happens, and it becomes the giants with a strong focus on Israel.

The survivors will largely be those who secure power first. Building the physical structure is not the hardest part of a modern data center; securing approvals and financing on top of that power is. Timing remains uncertain. But with government backing, strong technology-sector demand, and rules now taking shape, Israel offers US investors an early-stage market where patient capital, credible customers, and strong local partners can secure a real advantage.

Ultimately, power will decide the winners.