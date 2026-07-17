ISO Publishes Specification for Characteristics and Measurement Methods for Nanoporous Silica Microparticles Applied in Liquid Chromatography

In June 2026, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published standard ISO/TS 4966:2026, “Nanotechnologies — Silica nanomaterials — Specification of characteristics and measurement methods for nanoporous silica microparticles applied in liquid chromatography.” ISO notes that in common with other nanostructured materials, the manufacturing and material specification of nanoporous silica microparticles are complex. According to ISO, small variations in the synthesis conditions during manufacturing and functionalization can lead to dramatic shifts in chromatographic properties. Moreover, characterization methods can vary between different manufacturers and are typically not mentioned in the document provided along with commercial products. ISO states that standardization of nanoporous silica microparticles for liquid chromatography is therefore critical to harmonize test methodologies and specifications across both pure and hybrid silica materials and that such standardization will enable users to compare or select the most suitable and qualified silica microparticles for their applications. The standard specifies characteristics to be measured and applicable measurement methods of nanoporous silica microparticles in powder form used as stationary phases in liquid chromatography. ISO notes that the standard does not cover materials with surface treatments after manufacturing and characteristics specific for health, the environment, and safety issues.