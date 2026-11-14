IRS Releases Annual Increases to Qualified Retirement Plan Limits for 2027
Saturday, November 14, 2026

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On November 12th, the IRS released a number of inflation adjustments for 2027, including to certain limits for qualified retirement plans. The table below provides an overview of the key adjustments for qualified retirement plans.

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027
Annual Maximum Benefit $290,000 $300,000 $10,000

Qualified Defined Contribution Plans

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027
Aggregate Annual Contribution Limit $72,000 $75,000 $3,000
Annual Pre-Tax/Roth Contribution Limit $24,500 $25,500 $1,000

Qualified Defined Contribution Plans – Catch Up Contributions

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027
Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 50-59 and 64+ $8,000 $8,500 $500
Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 60-63 $11,250 $11,750 $500
Roth Catch-Up Wage Threshold* $150,000 $155,000 $5,000

Other Adjustments for Qualified Plans

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027
Annual Participant Compensation Limit $360,000 $375,000 $15,000
Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $160,000 $170,000 $10,000
Key Employee Compensation Threshold for Top Heavy Testing $235,000 $245,000 $10,000

*If a participant’s FICA wages earned during the prior taxable year are above this amount, then the participant may only make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis in the following year. For example, a participant who earned more than $155,000 in FICA wages in 2026 may only make Roth catch-up contributions in 2027.

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