IRS Releases Annual Increases to Qualified Retirement Plan Limits for 2027
Saturday, November 14, 2026
On November 12th, the IRS released a number of inflation adjustments for 2027, including to certain limits for qualified retirement plans. The table below provides an overview of the key adjustments for qualified retirement plans.
Qualified Defined Benefit Plans
|2026
|2027
|Increase from 2026 to 2027
|Annual Maximum Benefit
|$290,000
|$300,000
|$10,000
Qualified Defined Contribution Plans
|2026
|2027
|Increase from 2026 to 2027
|Aggregate Annual Contribution Limit
|$72,000
|$75,000
|$3,000
|Annual Pre-Tax/Roth Contribution Limit
|$24,500
|$25,500
|$1,000
Qualified Defined Contribution Plans – Catch Up Contributions
|2026
|2027
|Increase from 2026 to 2027
|Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 50-59 and 64+
|$8,000
|$8,500
|$500
|Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 60-63
|$11,250
|$11,750
|$500
|Roth Catch-Up Wage Threshold*
|$150,000
|$155,000
|$5,000
Other Adjustments for Qualified Plans
|2026
|2027
|Increase from 2026 to 2027
|Annual Participant Compensation Limit
|$360,000
|$375,000
|$15,000
|Highly Compensated Employee Threshold
|$160,000
|$170,000
|$10,000
|Key Employee Compensation Threshold for Top Heavy Testing
|$235,000
|$245,000
|$10,000
*If a participant’s FICA wages earned during the prior taxable year are above this amount, then the participant may only make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis in the following year. For example, a participant who earned more than $155,000 in FICA wages in 2026 may only make Roth catch-up contributions in 2027.
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