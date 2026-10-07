IRS Notice 2026-55: Potential Relief for Homebuilders in Opportunity Zones

On September 22, 2026, the IRS issued Notice 2026-55, requesting public comments on whether qualified opportunity funds (QOFs) and qualified opportunity zone businesses (QOZBs) that develop and sell single-family homes should be permitted to defer tax on gains from interim inventory sales when those gains are timely reinvested in qualifying opportunity zone activity. Comments are due November 23, 2026.

The Opportunity Zone (OZ) rules have historically favored long-hold, capital-gains-driven projects and have been an awkward fit for homebuilders, whose profits are typically ordinary income from inventory sales realized on short development cycles. Notice 2026-55 signals that the IRS is reconsidering whether and how to accommodate production homebuilding within the OZ regime. A favorable approach could materially change project economics for builders operating in opportunity zones, particularly as the new OZ 2.0 designations take effect on January 1, 2027.

Why Homebuilders Have Struggled With OZs

Ordinary income vs. capital gain. The signature OZ benefit is the 10-year capital-gain exclusion. This benefit does not reach a builder’s profits. Homebuilders generate ordinary income from the sale of homes held as inventory, which does not qualify for the 10-year exclusion. This significantly narrows the principal OZ tax benefit for a build-to-sell model.

No deferral mechanism for entity-level inventory gains. Current regulations provide no mechanism for a QOF or QOZB to defer its own ordinary income from inventory sales when proceeds are recycled into new qualifying activity.

Timing mismatches. Production builders continuously recycle sale proceeds into land development, vertical construction, and lot take-downs. While the working capital safe harbor and the 12-month reinvestment rule help with cash accumulation and asset-test compliance, neither defers entity-level tax on interim sales. Taxable income is recognized throughout the build-out, eroding cash available for reinvestment and reducing after-tax IRR.

What Notice 2026-55 Asks and What Favorable Guidance Could Look Like

The Notice asks whether interim gains from sales of single-family homes to individual homeowners should qualify for deferral when reinvested in qualifying OZ activity, and invites comments on scope, conditions, and guardrails.

Entity-level deferral. The IRS could permit a QOF or QOZB to elect to defer tax on qualifying inventory-sale gains if proceeds are reinvested within a specified window (e.g., 12–31 months).

Qualified uses. Deferral might be limited to proceeds reinvested in homebuilding or related infrastructure within OZs, potentially conditioned on sales to owner-occupants.

Expect anti-abuse conditions: written reinvestment plans, segregation and traceability of proceeds, caps on amount/duration, recapture (with interest) for missed deadlines, and distribution restrictions during deferral.

Character unchanged. Even if adopted, deferral would likely affect timing, not character. Absent legislation expanding the statutory 10-year exclusion, ordinary inventory income likely remains non-excludable at exit.

If adopted, favorable guidance could materially increase cash available for reinvestment, improve the viability of entry-level and workforce housing developments, support “evergreen” QOZB platforms that recycle proceeds across successive projects, and broaden the investor base for OZ homebuilding strategies.

OZ 2.0 and Program Durability

The Notice’s timing aligns with broader housing-supply priorities and the forthcoming OZ 2.0 designations effective January 1, 2027. As new tracts come online, homebuilders should reassess pipelines, land banks, and assemblage opportunities within designated areas. OZ 2.0 is expected to extend and refine program timelines and add reporting and anti-abuse provisions; clients should confirm the enacted statutory and regulatory text before relying on prospective features.

How Winstead Can Help

Notice 2026-55 opens the door to targeted relief that could finally align Opportunity Zone mechanics with the realities of production homebuilding. With OZ 2.0 designations taking effect January 1, 2027, the window for shaping workable rules is short.

Winstead’s Tax and Real Estate teams advise on OZ structuring, compliance, and transactions, and can help you assess your OZ footprint, model the impact of potential deferral mechanics, prepare effective comments, and position projects to take advantage of forthcoming guidance.