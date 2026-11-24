The IRS has replaced its old group exemption rules with Revenue Procedure 2026-8. They apply to new group exemptions and to the ones you already hold. The biggest change is a new annual filing.

The New Tax Form: Form 15644

What is the Form? Form 15644, Supplemental Group Ruling Information, is the IRS's new form for keeping a group exemption in place. It reports changes to your subordinates. It also adds or removes subordinates and ends the group if you choose to.

Who files Form 15644? The central organization files it. Any central organization with one or more subordinates must file every year unless an exception applies.

When do you file? File every year at least 30 days, but no more than 90 days, before your tax year ends. You may also file an update at any time, such as to add a new subordinate before your annual filing is due. If you file group returns, file the form before the group return.

How to submit it. Form 15644 is now available on IRS.gov as a mobile-friendly form, so you can complete and submit it electronically from a computer, phone or tablet. You will need an IRS Online Account to sign it. The form instructions also list fax submission at 1-(833) 312-5228.

What it asks. The form asks you to:

Report changes in any subordinate's purpose, character, or operations.

List subordinates that lost exemption for not filing returns three years in a row.

Confirm that each subordinate is affiliated with you and under your supervision or control.

Report name and address changes, removals, and additions.

Confirm that all subordinates fall under the same section of 501(c).

Even if you have no changes, do you have to file? If nothing has changed, you must still file a statement saying you have no reportable changes.

The IRS may terminate your group exemption if you do not file a timely and complete report.

Entities Already in the Group

You have until Jan. 22, 2027, to bring the subordinate group into compliance. Before that date:

Confirm that each existing subordinate is affiliated with you and under your supervision or control. Remove any that do not meet the test.

Remove subordinates that fall under a different section of 501(c) than the one your group covers.

If your group has no subordinates, add one or end the group exemption.

One rule applies now, with no grace period. Every subordinate must keep meeting the eligibility rules to stay in the group. That includes filing its annual Form 990 return or notice. If a subordinate has lost its tax-exempt status, it must apply for reinstatement promptly to be in compliance by Jan. 22, 2027.

Adding New Entities to the Group

New subordinates face stricter rules. Each new entity must:

Be affiliated with you and under your general supervision or control. You meet the supervision test by collecting and reviewing its financial and filing information each year and by giving it written guidance on keeping its exemption each year. A Form 990-N alone does not give you enough information.

Use the same purpose statement in its governing documents as other subordinates with the same purpose.

Have its own EIN.

Give you written authorization, signed by an officer, to join the group. The authorization must state that you may remove it with or without cause.

You add new entities through Form 15644 by checking the required attestations.

Next Steps

Mark your Form 15644 filing window on your calendar, and review your group before Jan. 22, 2027.