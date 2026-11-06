IRS and the Treasury Issue Guidance on Certain Investment Strategies of ETFs and Other Investment Funds

On September 28, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (the “Treasury”) and the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) released Notice 2026-62 (the “Notice”) and Revenue Ruling 2026-20 (the “Ruling”).

In the Ruling, an investor contributes securities to a newly created exchange traded fund (an “ETF”), which uses them, as part of a plan, to redeem an authorized participant shortly afterward. The Ruling treats the investor as engaging in a taxable exchange under Section 1001 with the authorized participant with respect to the contributed securities used in the redemption.

The Notice identifies additional ETF, regulated investment company, partnership, and tax-aware fund strategies that the Treasury and the IRS view as potentially abusive, requests comments, and signals possible future guidance, potentially with retroactive effect, or challenges under existing law. In short, the Ruling addresses only the planned ETF contribution-and-redemption transaction described above, while the Notice describes that transaction as well as the additional strategies summarized below. For readers already familiar with the underlying law, we begin with our practical observations, followed by a fuller discussion of the legal background, the Ruling, and the Notice.

Practical Observations

The Ruling’s express holding discusses the contributed securities used to redeem the authorized participant. It does not resolve the treatment of contributed securities the ETF retains or provide a comprehensive methodology for allocating basis and gain across a mixed portfolio.

As discussed below, the Notice states that it does not address, and expresses no view on, Section 351 transactions used to seed a new ETF with assets that are consistent with the ETF’s investment thesis and that are intended and expected to be retained absent a substantial change in circumstances (including an unexpected change in market or business conditions). However, if there is any plan to sell the assets (even at a future date), the transaction may be similar to the Section 351 conversion transactions described in the Notice (and therefore is subject to challenge). The Notice also separately addresses contributed portfolios that are overconcentrated relative to the ETF’s contemplated portfolio.

With respect to the partnership variation described below, even if the initial contribution qualifies under Section 721, the partnership’s subsequent ETF conversion would be subject to the IRS’s position in the Ruling. Any resulting partnership gain generally passes through to the partners, with pre-contribution built-in gain allocated under Section 704(c). The Notice separately provides that the Treasury Department and the IRS continue to consider other guidance to address the initial partnership contributions.

Not every tax-sensitive investment approach is within the Notice’s scope. As an example of conventional planning, the Notice points to an investor that obtains exposure to an equity index by holding the underlying stocks directly, selling positions with unrealized losses at year-end, and keeping appreciated positions. The tax-aware strategies described in the Notice instead seek capital gain and ordinary loss from economically offsetting positions, or use elections or selective terminations to obtain different character for economically similar transactions. Describing a fund as “tax-aware” or “tax-advantaged” does not, on its own, bring it within that focus.

The Notice requested comments on the accuracy of its descriptions, whether similar transactions have different facts or economics warranting different treatment, the appropriate scope of future guidance, and other investment fund strategies that may produce unintended federal tax results. Comments may be submitted through Regulations.gov using IRS-2026-1255 or by mail under the procedures in Section 4.02 of the Notice.

Current Law Background on the Ruling

Section 351[1] generally allows a tax-deferred transfer of property to a corporation solely in exchange for stock if the transferor or transferors control the corporation immediately after the exchange, subject to limitations including Section 351(e)’s investment-company rules. Those rules generally deny nonrecognition where a transfer to an investment company diversifies the transferors’ interests. A transfer is not treated as resulting in diversification if each transferor contributes a qualifying diversified portfolio within the meaning of Treasury Regulation Section 1.351-1(c)(6). The other requirements of Section 351 and generally applicable anti-abuse principles still apply.[2]

Under Section 311(b), a corporation generally is required to recognize gain on the distribution to a shareholder of appreciated property as if the property were sold to the shareholder at fair market value. Regulated investment companies (“RICs”), however, are eligible for nonrecognition treatment for certain distributions in redemption of their shares under Section 852(b)(6). ETFs generally elect to be taxed as RICs to take advantage of this and other favorable tax rules that effectively result in a single layer of taxation. Section 852(b)(6) prevents the RIC from recognizing gain under Section 311(b) on those qualifying in-kind redemption distributions, but it does not determine the redeeming shareholder’s tax treatment.. As the Notice describes it, under the claimed treatment (before any recharacterization under the Ruling, discussed below), the investor would not recognize gain on the Section 351 contribution, and the ETF would not recognize gain on the Section 852(b)(6) redemption.[3]

The transaction addressed by the Ruling attempts to combine these rules so that an investor could contribute appreciated securities to an ETF and, through a planned authorized participant redemption, obtain exposure to a materially different ETF portfolio without recognizing built-in gain.

Revenue Ruling 2026-20

The issue in the Ruling is whether the ETF serves as a conduit in a prearranged plan to transfer the investor’s appreciated securities to an authorized participant while the investor receives an interest in a materially different portfolio.

For example, assume an investor has an appreciated portfolio where not more than 25 percent of the value of the portfolio is stock and securities of any one issuer and not more than 50 percent of the value of the portfolio is stock and securities of five or fewer issuers so that the portfolio is considered “diversified” for purposes of Section 351.[4] The investor contributes the portfolio to a newly formed ETF that will track the S&P 500 (the “Contribution”). As part of the same plan as the Contribution, the ETF issues shares to an authorized participant, a financial institution that creates and redeems large blocks of ETF shares, in exchange for securities consistent with the ETF’s investment thesis or cash to acquire them. Shortly afterward, the ETF redeems the authorized participant’s shares with the investor’s contributed securities. Accordingly, the investor is left with an interest in an S&P 500 ETF holding none of the contributed securities. The investor takes the position that Section 351 avoids taxable gain on the contribution and Section 852(b)(6) avoids taxable gain on the distribution of the contributed securities to the authorized participant. However, as the Notice explains, Sections 351 and 852(b)(6) are “being combined as part of a plan to achieve a result that neither provision was designed to produce.” The Notice refers to this structure as a so-called “Section 351 conversion transaction.”

On these facts, the Ruling treats the ETF as a “conduit” in the planned exchange and is therefore ignored. The Ruling holds that the investor is treated as undertaking a taxable exchange under Section 1001 with the authorized participant with respect to the contributed securities used to redeem the authorized participant. The Ruling relies on substance-over-form and step-transaction principles, including authorities treating a contribution followed by a redemption with the contributed property as a taxable exchange among shareholders. It does not conclude that the contributed portfolio fails the diversification requirements of Section 351(e). The same result applies if multiple investors participate.

The Ruling and the Notice do not provide practical guidance to the authorized participant regarding its specific tax treatment in connection with these transactions.

The Ruling states the IRS’s view of current law and contains no prospective effective date or transition relief. Taxpayers should therefore evaluate whether completed transactions in open tax years may be affected, taking account of their particular facts.

Distinguishing Ordinary ETF Transactions

The transaction described in the Ruling should be distinguished from ordinary ETF portfolio rebalancing and so-called “keep” seedings. The Notice’s reservations of its views on these activities are not affirmative safe harbors.

Heartbeat Transactions: In a traditional heartbeat transaction, an ETF uses an in-kind creation and redemption to rebalance its existing portfolio. For example, an authorized participant contributes securities entering an index for ETF shares and shortly afterward redeems those shares for appreciated securities leaving the index. Where Section 852(b)(6) applies, the ETF does not recognize gain on the redemption. Unlike the planned swap described above, this transaction does not implement a contributing investor’s exchange of an appreciated portfolio for an interest in a materially different one. The Notice states that, except as specifically discussed, it does not address or express a view on ordinary in-kind ETF redemptions. Similar creation-and-redemption mechanics also appear in the box spread, record date, and RIC income test strategies discussed below. The mechanics alone therefore do not determine whether a transaction falls within the Notice’s scope.

ETF Seedings: In a “keep” seeding, one or more investors contribute appreciated securities to a newly formed ETF that retains the securities. Pooling different portfolios can provide broader investment exposure, but reliance on the diversified-portfolio exception under Treasury Regulation Section 1.351-1(c)(6) requires each transferor to contribute a qualifying diversified portfolio. Diversification of the ETF’s combined portfolio alone is not enough. The Notice states that it does not address, and expresses no view on, Section 351 transactions used to seed a new ETF with assets that are consistent with the ETF’s investment thesis and that are intended and expected to be retained absent a substantial change in circumstances (including an unexpected change in market or business conditions). The limits of that reservation are discussed under Practical Observations above.

Notice 2026-62

The Notice describes certain transactions and strategies that the Treasury and the IRS identify as potentially abusive because they may produce tax results that are inconsistent with the purpose of the relevant rules.[5]

Unlike the Ruling, the Notice does not determine the tax treatment of each identified strategy. It requests comments and contemplates additional guidance, potentially with retroactive effect, or challenges under existing law. It also raises possible future identification of transactions as listed transactions or transactions of interest, but does not itself make those designations. Merely describing a strategy in the Notice does not itself trigger reporting as a listed transaction or transaction of interest.[6] Separately, according to press reports earlier this year, Treasury officials have indicated that Section 351 conversion transactions are under consideration as “transactions of interest.”[7] If these strategies ultimately receive that designation, they would be subject to heightened IRS disclosure requirements.

Section 852(b)(6) Strategies

The summaries below describe the strategies and tax positions identified in the Notice, not conclusions that the claimed tax results are correct. Apart from the planned ETF exchange addressed in the Ruling, the guidance does not definitively resolve the treatment of each strategy.

Section 351 Conversion Transactions: In a Section 351 conversion transaction, an investor contributes appreciated securities to an ETF under Section 351, and the ETF uses them to redeem an authorized participant under Section 852(b)(6), so the investor exchanges its portfolio for a materially different one without recognizing gain. The Ruling addresses the investor-level tax treatment of the specific planned contribution-and-redemption structure described above. The Notice cross-references the Ruling and states that the Treasury and the IRS are considering additional guidance to address these transactions.

Partnership Exchange Funds: A Section 351 conversion transaction depends on each investor contributing a diversified portfolio. In the “partnership variation,” investors contribute appreciated securities that do not constitute a diversified portfolio to a partnership (often called an “exchange fund”). The partnership will ensure that at least 20 percent of the value of its assets is invested in property other than stock or securities within the meaning of Section 351(e)(1)(B), with the intention that the partnership, if incorporated, would not be an investment company for purposes of Section 351(e). The partnership also assembles a diversified securities portfolio. On that basis, the investors take the position that their contributions are tax-deferred under Section 721(a) rather than taxable under Section 721(b) even if the portfolio being contributed is not a diversified portfolio. The partnership then engages in a Section 351 conversion transaction as described in the Ruling. In that transaction, the partnership, rather than the individual investors, is the transferor that contributes the diversified securities portfolio to the ETF in the Section 351 exchange. The Treasury and the IRS are considering guidance that would deny nonrecognition for the partnership contributions or otherwise recharacterize them to reflect the substance of the underlying transactions.

Box Spread Funds: A box spread is a combination of four options on the same underlying property that together produce a return similar to a short-term interest rate. Inevitably, some of the options will increase in value and others decrease in value. Some ETFs that hold box spreads distribute the appreciated options to an authorized participant in a redemption intended to qualify for nonrecognition under Section 852(b)(6). The ETF takes the position that it recognizes no income from the box spread and generally reports no dividends, and shareholders take the position that they recognize capital gain only when they sell their ETF shares, even though they have economically earned an interest-like return. A variation pairs the box spread with a straddle, distributing the straddle positions that have gain while claiming a deduction for the loss on the remaining positions to offset the box spread income.

Record Date Strategies: Some ETFs that track an index invest in other ETFs that track the same index. Shortly before an underlying ETF’s dividend record date, the parent ETF issues a creation unit to an authorized participant (in exchange for cash or shares of a different ETF that tracks the same index) and redeems the authorized participant with the underlying ETF’s shares. The parent ETF takes the position that it avoids the underlying ETF’s dividend income, and its shareholders take the position that they recognize only capital gains or losses when they sell, even though the parent ETF’s economic exposure does not change. Bond ETFs may use similar strategies.

RIC Income Test Avoidance: To qualify as a RIC under Section 851, at least 90 percent of an ETF’s gross income must consist of qualifying income, such as dividends, interest, and gains from stock, securities, and foreign currencies. The Notice describes ETFs that hold assets that, upon a sale or exchange, would produce gains that are not qualifying income under the RIC income test. Examples include certain commodity or digital asset positions held directly or through a grantor trust. The ETF then seeks to avoid recognizing nonqualifying gain by distributing the appreciated assets to authorized participants in Section 852(b)(6) redemptions. These ETFs take the position that gain that is realized but not recognized does not count for purposes of the income test, which would allow them to limit the gross income subject to the test.[8]

Tax-Aware Fund Strategies

The Notice also targets other strategies used by “tax-aware” funds to create a pattern of generating capital gain and ordinary loss. This discussion covers investment partnerships and separately managed accounts, including those that conduct genuine investment activity alongside the identified strategies. As with the strategies above, the Notice describes these strategies and the government’s concerns without definitively resolving their tax treatment.

Mixed-Character Identified Straddles: The Notice’s broader concern is identified straddles that combine a position giving rise to capital gain or loss with an offsetting position giving rise to ordinary income or loss. These straddles can be used to generate gross capital gain and ordinary loss from economically offsetting positions even though the identified straddle rules were intended to mitigate timing rules and not to create character arbitrages. For example, a fund pairs an ordinary-character foreign currency forward with an offsetting Section 1256 futures contract and identifies the pair under Section 1092(a)(2). The fund terminates the futures contract first. If it has gain, the fund reports capital gain and a corresponding ordinary loss on the forward. If it has loss, the fund claims that the loss increases the forward’s basis, reducing ordinary income or producing ordinary loss on settlement. The concern is the use of a loss-timing rule to obtain favorable character depending on which position gains. The Notice also identifies an equity-index swap and futures variation.

Same-Day Foreign Currency Elections: The Section 988(a)(1)(B) election was intended to allow taxpayers that trade foreign currency through both regulated futures contracts and forward contracts to obtain consistent capital treatment. The Notice describes a strategy that instead uses the election to obtain different character for identical instruments. For example, a fund enters into and closes foreign currency forwards on the same day, then uses the end-of-day identification deadline under Section 988(a)(1)(B) to elect capital treatment only for profitable contracts. Losing contracts retain ordinary treatment. The concern is hindsight-based character selection for otherwise identical instruments, rather than the election itself.

Selective NPC Terminations: The rules for notional principal contracts (“NPCs”) distinguish scheduled payments, which generally are taken into account as ordinary items, from true termination payments. Section 1234A generally treats gain or loss from terminating rights or obligations with respect to capital assets as capital. The Notice describes a strategy that uses that distinction selectively to convert amounts economically similar to scheduled ordinary payments into capital gain while preserving ordinary deductions on loss positions. For example, a fund that is a trader without a Section 475(f) election either (i) terminates appreciated NPCs shortly before scheduled payments, claiming capital gain under Section 1234A, or (ii) retains the loss NPCs until the scheduled payment date or expiration date and claims an ordinary expense from the payment. The described NPCs are not straddle components. The fund treats the entire termination payment (received under clause (i)) as capital gain rather than treating any portion as a substitute for an expected ordinary payment. The Notice questions this selective use of termination and payment rules to obtain different character for economically similar payments.

The Notice states that future guidance is intended to target specific abusive transactions while respecting conventional tax planning consistent with congressional intent. It requests comments identifying factual or economic distinctions that warrant different treatment and suggesting guidance that would avoid adversely affecting established market practice.

On October 29, 2026, Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden released a letter to the Treasury Secretary and the head of the IRS stating that the guidance package, while suggesting a willingness to address several abusive investment strategies, falls short of what is needed with respect to tax-aware long-short strategies. The letter urges the Treasury and the IRS to use existing authority to identify those strategies as listed transactions and to apply the straddle rules to prevent taxpayers from claiming losses when offsetting unrecognized gains minimize their economic risk. The letter distinguishes selling a losing investment as part of taking true market risk, which it does not view as abusive, from generating losses while escaping any serious risk of loss.[9]

[1] Unless otherwise indicated, all “Section” references are to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), and the Treasury regulations promulgated thereunder.

[2] Section 351(a) and (e); Treas. Reg. Section 1.351-1(c)(1) and (6).

[3] Notice 2026-62, Sections 2.01(2) and 2.02(2). For the recharacterization discussed below, see Rev. Rul. 2026-20.

[4] Section 351(a) and (e); Treas. Reg. Section 1.351-1(c)(1) and (6). See also Section 368(a)(2)(F)(ii); Notice 2026-62, Section 2.02(1). The regulations are available at https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/26/1.351-1.

[5] The Notice does not address, and is not intended to express a view regarding, (i) ordinary in-kind ETF redemptions, except as specifically discussed; (ii) the ETF seedings described under Distinguishing Ordinary ETF Transactions; (iii) other transactions involving exchange funds; (iv) other transactions involving box spreads; (v) ETFs that invest in other ETFs that track different indices; and (vi) the use of identified straddles in transactions that give rise to consistent character and holding-period results regardless of whether a position in the straddle has gain or loss. Notice 2026-62, Sections 2.01(2), 2.02(2), 2.03(2), 2.04, 2.05, and 3.02(2). These reservations are not affirmative safe harbors.

[6] Notice 2026-62. The strategies summarized below are described in Sections 2 and 3; the request for comments appears in Section 4.

[7] “Treasury Flags Concern Over ‘Potentially Abusive’ Tax Trades,” Bloomberg Tax, Justina Lee, Denitsa Tsekova, and Zachary R. Mider (Jul. 21, 2026); “Treasury Takes Aim at Booming ETF Move That’s Slashing Tax Bills,” Bloomberg Tax, Denitsa Tsekova, Justina Lee, and Vildana Hajric (Feb. 27, 2026).

[8] The potential consequences extend beyond the timing of gain recognition. If gain that is realized but not recognized under Section 852(b)(6) must be taken into account, the ETF could fail the 90 percent gross income test and potentially lose its RIC status. Relief under Section 851(i) requires reasonable cause and satisfaction of other conditions, and carries a tax, and its availability should not be assumed. See Section 851(b)(2) and (i).

[9] Letter from Sen. Ron Wyden, Ranking Member, S. Comm. on Fin., to Scott Bessent, Sec’y of the Treasury, and Frank Bisignano, IRS (released Oct. 29, 2026), available at https://www.wyden.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/102926wydenlettertotreasuryontaxlossharvesting.pdf; see also Press Release, “Wyden Urges Trump Administration to Crack Down on Major Investment Tax Loophole Used by the Ultra-Wealthy” (Oct. 29, 2026), https://www.wyden.senate.gov/news/press-releases/wyden-urges-trump-administration-to-crack-down-on-major-investment-tax-loophole-used-by-the-ultra-wealthy.