IRS Adds Two Substances to List of Chemical Substances Subject to Superfund Excise Tax
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) published a notice of determinations on June 26, 2026, that the list of taxable substances is modified to include the following two substances: chloro-isobutene-isoprene rubber and ethylene-propylene-dicyclopentadiene rubber. 91 Fed. Reg. 38778. Arlanxeo USA LLC and Arlanxeo Canada Inc., importers and exporters of the chemicals, submitted petitions requesting to add the chemicals to the list. The IRS states that according to the petition for chloro-isobutene-isoprene rubber, the taxable chemicals butylene, chlorine, and sodium hydroxide constitute 97.36 percent by weight of the materials used to produce this substance, based on the predominant method of production. According to the petition for ethylene-propylene-dicyclopentadiene rubber, the taxable chemicals ethylene and propylene constitute 98.80 percent by weight of the materials used to produce this substance, based on the predominant method of production. For purposes of the tax under Section 4671 of the Code, these additions to the list of taxable substances will be effective October 1, 2026. For purposes of refund claims under Section 4662(e) of the Code, the additions were effective April 1, 2023.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

OECD Publishes Policy Paper on Anticipatory Governance for Responsible Innovation in Synthetic Biology
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
EPA Seeks Information to Develop TSCA Regulation for Legacy Uses and Associated Disposals of Asbestos
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
EPR California Draft Program Plan Open for Public Comment
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Catherina D. Narigon
CBI Re-substantiation — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. and Ryan N. Schmit [Podcast]
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Council of the EU and EP Reach Provisional Agreement for Stronger ECHA
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Study Illustrates How Biofuels Can Increase Demand for Agricultural Commodities While Meeting Food and Energy Goals
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Council of the EU Agrees on Mandate on Measures to Advance Biotechnology Innovation in the EU
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
EPA Announces Next Step in TSCA Review of Five Chemicals
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
California DPR Announces Proposed Revisions to Enforcement Response Regulations
by: Heather F. Collins , Catherina D. Narigon
Roundup®, FIFRA, and Federal Uniformity: The Supreme Court Speaks
by: James V. Aidala , Lisa R. Burchi
EPA Conforms EPCRA Hazardous Chemical Inventory Reporting Requirements with 2024 OSHA Hazard Communication Standard
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
At TSCA at 10, a Reminder That Lasting Reform Requires Lasting Consensus
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
California Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations Challenged in Court
by: Catherina D. Narigon

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 