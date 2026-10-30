The IP of Trademarks for Persons | The IP of Everything Podcast - Episode 32 [Podcast]
Friday, October 30, 2026
In this episode, we explore how celebrities and individuals can protect their personal identity and persona through trademarks and other IP rights, especially in the age of AI. We discuss recent cases, strategies, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property protection.
Key Topics
- Protection of personal identity through trademarks
- Right of publicity vs trademark law
- Celebrity trademark applications and cases
- AI's impact on personal IP rights
- Matthew McConaughey's trademark filings for AI protection
- Legal strategies for AI-generated impersonations
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