IP Strategy for Autonomous Systems Companies: A Playbook Beyond Autonomous Vehicles

[Updated and Expanded from IP Considerations for Autonomous Vehicle Technology Startups and Automotive Suppliers (2019)]

For autonomous systems companies, patents are not just legal assets; they are business assets. A deliberate filing strategy can support fundraising, market positioning, partnerships, and exit planning, especially where the core technology spans AI, sensors, software, data, and physical control systems. Our latest article updates the AV patent playbook for the broader physical AI market.

Introduction

In 2019, we published an article outlining key intellectual property (IP) considerations for autonomous vehicle (AV) technology startups and their automotive supplier partners. At that time, the AV sector was the primary commercial context in which artificial intelligence, sensor systems, embedded software, and physical control algorithms converged in a single product. Since then, the same technological convergence has expanded well beyond automotive applications. Today, companies developing robotics platforms (industrial, surgical, and humanoid), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs/drones), warehouse and logistics automation, agricultural technology (agtech) automation, defense and unmanned systems, and other “physical AI” solutions face substantially the same IP challenges that AV startups faced in 2019, and often at an even greater scale and pace.

This article updates and broadens the original AV-focused IP playbook into a general framework for autonomous systems companies. It retains and generalizes the foundational concepts from the 2019 article, including the definition and purpose of an IP strategy, the protection of proprietary competitive information, and IP ownership considerations, while adding three new pillars that autonomous systems companies should address as part of a comprehensive IP strategy:

What to Patent: a taxonomy of patentable subject matter across the autonomous systems landscape;

Where to File: a jurisdictional filing strategy for global protection; and

Aligning Filings with Product and Funding Milestones: a lifecycle-based framework tying IP activity to startup stage.

The principles discussed herein apply broadly to any company whose core value proposition rests on the integration of AI/ML models, sensor fusion, onboard or edge computing, control and actuation systems, and data pipelines into a physical system that operates with some degree of autonomy.

1. What Is an IP Strategy for Autonomous Systems Companies?

An IP strategy that aligns with a company’s short- and long-term business goals is essential to successfully bringing autonomous systems (whether robotic platforms, UAVs, automated warehouse systems, surgical devices, or defense platforms) and related components, software, and services to market. A well-executed IP strategy allows the owner of the IP assets to leverage those assets during negotiations with partners and acquirers, increase the company’s valuation, promote innovations in marketing and customer-facing materials, exclude competitors from practicing key technologies, and monetize IP through licensing or royalty-based revenue streams.

The IP strategy should address how and when the autonomous systems company and its commercial or industrial partners will pursue and protect their joint or respective IP in a manner consistent with their business goals, while accounting for ownership of the resulting IP. For startups, the IP strategy should support the company’s growth and exit strategy, whether that exit takes the form of an acquisition, an IPO, or a long-term licensing model. For established technology companies and industrial partners, the strategy should support the creation of barriers to entry and the maintenance of competitive positioning.

An ideal IP strategy creates value, reduces risk, and is realistically achievable for all parties, thereby facilitating the successful development and commercialization of autonomous systems.

Critically, IP strategy in the autonomous systems space is not limited to patent filings. A comprehensive strategy should integrate:

Patents: for novel methods, systems, and architectures;

Trade secrets: for proprietary algorithms, training data, and internal processes;

Copyrights: for software code, documentation, and training materials;

Trademarks: for brand identity and market positioning; and

Contractual protections: including NDAs, invention assignment agreements, and collaboration agreements.

The interplay among these tools is particularly important for autonomous systems companies, where a single product may embody patentable hardware inventions alongside trade-secret-protected AI models and copyrighted firmware.

2. Protecting Proprietary Competitive Information

An IP strategy leverages legal tools to identify and capture a company’s proprietary competitive information, while accounting for inherent challenges raised by company culture, expedited development and deployment roadmaps, and strategic goals. These challenges are not unique to AV companies; they recur across the full spectrum of autonomous systems ventures.

Cultural challenges. Early-stage technology startups, whether in robotics, drones, agtech, or defense, often exhibit an openness with which founders discuss their innovations with third parties. This can occur in collaborative shared workspace environments (particularly common in the hardware startup ecosystem), through initial discussions when recruiting new talent or potential partners, or during informal exchanges at industry events and accelerator programs. The high velocity of hiring and talent mobility in the AI and robotics sectors compounds this risk: engineers may move between competing companies rapidly, carrying institutional knowledge with them.

Maturing-stage challenges. As the company matures, additional challenges arise from its need to make public disclosures to persuade customers, inform regulatory entities, demonstrate product capabilities to potential acquirers, or satisfy government contracting requirements. In the autonomous systems context, common scenarios for inadvertent public disclosure include:

Demonstrating a new perception system, manipulation algorithm, or sensor fusion approach to a potential OEM, integration partner, or customer;

Disclosing deployment plans or technical architectures to regulators (e.g., FAA for drones, FDA for surgical robotics, NHTSA for AVs, DoD for defense systems);

Testing autonomous systems in public or semi-public environments, such as flying drones over agricultural fields, operating warehouse robots in customer facilities, or running AVs on public roads;

Discussions that occur during capital raising or recruiting processes;

Publishing white papers, academic theses, or presenting at conferences and trade shows;

Selling or offering to sell products that embed new sensors, AI models, or data-collection processes without considering that the act of sale may constitute a public disclosure or trigger the one-year grace period for patent filing; and

Open-sourcing software components or publishing APIs that reveal underlying architectural choices.

Companies frequently overlook protecting their IP around software-related innovations, such as AI models, reinforcement learning policies, or algorithms used to enhance safety, accuracy, reliability, robustness, efficiency, or user experience. In many autonomous systems, the most competitively significant innovations reside in software and data rather than in hardware, making this oversight particularly costly.

Actionable framework. Establishing and executing an effective IP strategy early, before any public disclosure takes place, is essential. To protect proprietary competitive information, a company should:

Establish a plan and process for identifying the functional features of its solution that differentiate it from the competition, and the innovations that enable those features;

Identify which individuals or parties contributed to each innovation;

Determine which tools in the IP protection toolbox (trade secret, copyright, trademark, patent, or contractual) to deploy for each innovation; and

Take action: file patent applications, execute NDAs and confidentiality agreements, register trademarks and copyrights, implement trade secret protocols, and ensure documents are appropriately marked and kept confidential.

3. IP Ownership Considerations

The ultimate goal of an IP strategy is to obtain and retain ownership so that IP can be monetized through exclusivity, licensing, valuation enhancement, or strategic leverage. It is not sufficient to merely create an IP asset without also having a plan to retain the appropriate ownership or rights.

In the absence of a formal agreement governing IP ownership, rights generated or derived from an individual’s employment or consulting relationship may inadvertently be waived or may vest in another company. This risk is acute in the autonomous systems space, where development frequently involves:

Cross-functional teams spanning hardware, software, AI/ML, and systems engineering;

Collaboration with university labs, government research institutions, or open-source communities;

Engagement of specialized consultants (e.g., for sensor design, simulation environments, or safety certification);

Joint development agreements with OEM partners, system integrators, or contract manufacturers; and

Use of pre-existing IP contributed by founders from prior employers or academic positions.

As part of an IP strategy, companies should take steps to ensure they retain ownership in their IP prior to collaboration with other parties. This includes:

Invention assignment agreements: All employees and contractors should execute agreements that clearly assign to the company all IP created within the scope of their engagement. These should be tailored to the jurisdiction and should be specific enough to survive challenge.

Contributor IP audits: Before filing patent applications, companies should conduct an audit to confirm that all named inventors have valid assignment agreements in place and that no third party has a claim to the underlying technology.

Non-compete and non-solicit considerations: Technology companies, and the autonomous systems sector in particular, are characterized by frequent employee mobility. Many states (and countries) limit or prohibit non-compete clauses, making trade secret protection and robust assignment agreements all the more important.

Joint development IP ownership: When collaborating with partners (whether OEMs, integrators, or research institutions), ownership of resulting IP should be allocated by written agreement before development begins. Absent such an agreement, default rules (which vary by jurisdiction) may produce unintended consequences.

Failure to take steps to retain ownership of IP may prove costly and may impede both capital formation and product development. Technology startup investors typically perform IP ownership due diligence as a condition of financing. If a company has not taken steps to protect and retain ownership of its IP, or if there are unresolved questions about who contributed to core inventions, it may be inhibited from commercializing its innovations with partners or closing a financing round.

4. What to Patent: A Taxonomy of Patentable Subject Matter

For autonomous systems companies, the question of what to patent requires a systematic assessment of the technology stack. Unlike a single-domain product, an autonomous system typically integrates innovations across multiple layers, from sensing and perception through decision-making and control to physical actuation. Each layer presents distinct patenting opportunities, and each raises different considerations regarding patent eligibility, claim drafting, and the trade-off between patent protection and trade secrecy.

The following taxonomy identifies the principal categories of patentable subject matter for autonomous systems companies:

4.1 Perception and Sensor Fusion Systems

Autonomous systems rely on one or more sensing modalities, including lidar, radar, cameras (visible and infrared), ultrasonic sensors, inertial measurement units (IMUs), tactile/haptic sensors, and GPS/GNSS. Innovations in how these sensors are configured, calibrated, and fused to generate a unified environmental model are highly patentable. Key areas include:

Novel sensor hardware configurations and form factors;

Sensor calibration methods (including cross-modality alignment);

Multi-sensor fusion architectures (early fusion, late fusion, hybrid approaches);

Object detection, classification, and tracking algorithms tied to sensor data;

Point cloud processing and 3D reconstruction techniques; and

Degraded-mode perception (e.g., handling sensor failures or adverse environmental conditions).

4.2 AI/ML Models and Training Methods

AI and machine learning sit at the core of most autonomous systems. While the underlying mathematical algorithms themselves are generally not patentable as abstract ideas, specific technical applications of AI/ML, particularly those that produce a concrete technical improvement, are often patentable when properly claimed. Patentable innovations include:

Novel neural network architectures designed for specific perception, prediction, or planning tasks;

Training methodologies (e.g., curriculum learning, sim-to-real transfer, domain randomization);

Data augmentation and synthetic data generation techniques;

Model compression, quantization, and pruning for deployment on edge hardware;

Reinforcement learning reward-shaping and policy optimization for physical control; and

Continual/online learning systems that adapt models after deployment.

Patent vs. trade secret considerations: Companies should carefully evaluate whether certain AI innovations are better protected as trade secrets. Training data sets, proprietary labeling taxonomies, hyperparameter configurations, and internal model architectures that are not discernible from the shipped product may be more effectively protected through trade secrecy than through patent disclosure. However, innovations that are detectable in the product’s behavior or outputs, or that are likely to be independently discovered by competitors, are generally better served by patent protection.

Post-Alice eligibility considerations: Under U.S. law, claims directed to AI/ML innovations must be drafted with care to satisfy the two-step patent eligibility framework of Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank (2014). Claims should be tied to a specific technical improvement (e.g., improved accuracy in a defined sensor context, reduced computational load, faster inference for real-time control) rather than reciting an abstract mathematical concept. Many jurisdictions outside the United States, including the EPO, China, Japan, and South Korea, apply different (and in some cases more permissive) eligibility frameworks for AI-related inventions.

4.3 Control and Actuation Systems

The physical control layer, translating perception and planning outputs into motor commands, joint movements, or vehicle steering inputs, presents rich patenting opportunities:

Motion planning algorithms (path planning, trajectory optimization, obstacle avoidance);

Control policies for manipulation (grasping, assembly, surgical instrument articulation);

Adaptive control systems that adjust to changing environmental or load conditions;

Multi-degree-of-freedom actuator coordination; and

Hardware-software co-design for low-latency control loops.

4.4 Edge Computing and Onboard Compute Architectures

Autonomous systems frequently require real-time or near-real-time processing at the edge, creating opportunities for architectural patents:

Custom SoC or FPGA designs optimized for inference workloads;

Heterogeneous compute scheduling (CPU/GPU/TPU/FPGA task allocation);

Power management and thermal regulation for compute-intensive mobile systems;

Distributed compute architectures across multiple onboard processors; and

Hardware-aware model optimization (co-designed inference engines).

4.5 Simulation and Testing Methodologies

Given the difficulty and expense of physical testing for autonomous systems, simulation is a critical development tool and a rich source of patentable innovation:

Digital twin architectures for physical system modeling;

Scenario generation and coverage-driven testing methodologies;

Sim-to-real transfer techniques and domain adaptation;

Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) and software-in-the-loop (SIL) simulation frameworks; and

Automated validation and regression testing for safety-critical systems.

4.6 Safety, Fail-Safe, and Redundancy Systems

Safety architecture is a highly patentable and competitively differentiating area:

Fault detection, isolation, and recovery (FDIR) systems;

Redundant sensor and compute architectures with voting or arbitration logic;

Safe degradation and minimal-risk-condition strategies;

Runtime monitoring and anomaly detection for ML model outputs; and

Formal verification methods applied to autonomous decision-making.

4.7 Human-Machine Interface and Teleoperation

As autonomous systems increasingly operate alongside humans or under human supervision, innovations at the human-machine boundary are patentable:

Teleoperation interfaces and latency-compensation techniques;

Shared autonomy (blending human and machine control);

Intent prediction and handoff protocols between human and autonomous control;

Augmented reality overlays for operator situational awareness; and

Multi-robot supervisory control interfaces.

4.8 Fleet and Swarm Management

For companies deploying multiple autonomous agents, coordination and fleet management represent a significant patent opportunity:

Multi-agent task allocation and scheduling algorithms;

Decentralized coordination and consensus protocols;

Communication protocols for low-latency inter-agent messaging;

Fleet-level health monitoring and predictive maintenance; and

Swarm behavior policies and emergent coordination strategies.

4.9 Data Pipeline, Labeling, and Annotation Techniques

The data infrastructure underlying autonomous systems development can yield patentable innovations:

Automated or semi-automated data labeling pipelines;

Active learning and intelligent data selection for model retraining;

Data compression and efficient storage for high-bandwidth sensor streams;

Privacy-preserving data collection and anonymization techniques; and

Federated learning architectures for distributed fleet data.

Trade secret note: Certain data pipeline innovations, particularly those relating to proprietary labeling taxonomies, data curation heuristics, and internal tooling, may be better protected as trade secrets if they are not detectable from the product’s external behavior and provide sustained competitive advantage through secrecy.

5. Where to File: Jurisdictional Filing Strategy

A patent provides protection only in the jurisdiction where it is granted. For autonomous systems companies, whose technologies are typically manufactured, deployed, and competed over on a global basis, a thoughtful jurisdictional filing strategy is essential to maximizing the return on IP investment while managing costs.

5.1 United States as the Anchor Filing

For most autonomous systems companies headquartered in the United States, the U.S. provisional patent application serves as the initial filing vehicle. A provisional application:

Establishes a priority date at relatively low cost;

Provides a 12-month window to refine the invention, conduct further testing, and assess commercial viability before committing to the expense of a non-provisional (utility) filing;

Allows the company to use “Patent Pending” in marketing and investor materials; and

Preserves international filing options via the Paris Convention or the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

Within 12 months of the provisional filing date, the company must file a non-provisional U.S. utility application (or a PCT application claiming priority to the provisional) to maintain the benefit of the priority date. Companies should plan for this deadline in their budgeting and IP management processes.

5.2 The PCT System for International Rights Preservation

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) provides a mechanism to preserve patent rights in over 150 member countries through a single international application. Filing a PCT application within 12 months of the earliest priority date (typically the U.S. provisional) provides:

An additional period, generally 30 or 31 months from the priority date, before the company must commit to filing in individual national or regional offices;

An International Search Report (ISR) and Written Opinion providing an early assessment of patentability, which can inform strategic decisions about which markets to pursue;

Flexibility to defer significant national-phase filing costs until the company has greater clarity on market potential and competitive landscape; and

A credible demonstration of global IP intent for investors and partners.

The PCT system is particularly valuable for autonomous systems startups, which frequently face budget constraints early in their lifecycle and benefit from the ability to defer costly national-phase decisions until later funding rounds.

5.3 Strategic National-Phase Entry

When the PCT national-phase deadline approaches (typically 30-31 months from the priority date), companies must make strategic decisions about where to pursue patent protection. Key factors include:

Manufacturing hubs. Patents in jurisdictions where the technology or its components are manufactured provide leverage against competitors producing infringing products and supply chain protection. For autonomous systems, key manufacturing jurisdictions typically include:

China (CNIPA): the world’s largest manufacturing base for electronics, sensors, and an increasingly important hub for robotics and drone production;

Japan (JPO): a critical market for industrial robotics, automotive components, and precision actuators;

South Korea (KIPO): a leader in semiconductor fabrication, display technology, and industrial automation; and

Germany/EPO: a hub for automotive technology, industrial automation, and precision manufacturing.

Target markets. Patents should be obtained in jurisdictions where the company’s products or services will be sold, deployed, or offered. For autonomous systems, this may include large addressable markets such as the United States, European Union, China, Japan, and emerging markets where the technology is being deployed (e.g., Australia, India, Brazil for agtech or mining automation).

Competitor locations. Patents in jurisdictions where key competitors are headquartered or operate can provide offensive and defensive leverage, enabling the company to bring infringement actions or negotiate cross-licenses. Companies should monitor competitor filing activity (which is publicly available after 18 months) to inform their own geographic filing strategy.

Freedom-to-operate and defensive considerations. In fast-moving competitive markets, filing in jurisdictions where blocking patents may be asserted against the company can create defensive value, either by building a portfolio for cross-licensing or by establishing prior art that limits competitors’ ability to obtain broad claims in those markets.

5.4 Regional and National Considerations

Certain jurisdictions present unique strategic considerations for autonomous systems companies:

European Patent Office (EPO): The EPO’s examination of AI-related inventions follows the “technical character” framework, which generally requires that the AI contribute to a technical solution to a technical problem. Claims directed to autonomous system control, sensor processing, or physical-world interaction typically satisfy this standard.

China (CNIPA): China has rapidly expanded its patent system and is now the world’s largest patent-filing jurisdiction by volume. For autonomous systems companies, China presents both offensive opportunity (protecting innovations from copying by domestic competitors) and defensive necessity (ensuring freedom to operate in the Chinese market). China’s guidelines on AI patentability are evolving and generally practical.

Japan (JPO): Japan has well-developed examination guidelines for AI and IoT-related inventions, and Japanese patents are enforceable and respected. Japan is a critical jurisdiction for companies in the robotics, automotive, and industrial automation spaces.

South Korea (KIPO): South Korea’s AI and Fourth Industrial Revolution examination guidelines are relatively permissive. Given the concentration of electronics manufacturing and the presence of major autonomous systems competitors, Korean filings are strategically important for many companies.

6. Aligning IP Filings with Product and Funding Milestones

One of the most impactful yet frequently overlooked aspects of IP strategy for autonomous systems companies is the alignment of filing activity with the company’s product development trajectory and fundraising lifecycle. Patent filings are expensive and time-sensitive; filing too early may result in premature disclosure of immature technology, while filing too late may result in loss of rights due to prior public disclosure or competitors’ intervening filings. The following lifecycle framework maps IP activities to the typical startup funding stages.

6.1 Pre-Seed / Seed Stage

At this stage, the core technical innovation is being defined, and initial prototypes may be under development. IP priorities include:

Provisional patent applications on core innovations: File provisional applications before any public disclosure, including demo days, accelerator pitch events, investor meetings, and conference presentations. The goal is to secure a priority date on the fundamental inventive concepts at minimal cost.

Founder IP assignment agreements: Ensure that all founders have executed written assignments transferring ownership of their pre-company inventions (to the extent they relate to the company’s business) and all future inventions to the company. This is a threshold requirement for institutional investors.

Trade secret hygiene: Establish basic trade secret protocols, including marking confidential documents, restricting access to proprietary code repositories, executing NDAs with anyone who will receive confidential technical information, and maintaining records of what constitutes proprietary information.

Employee/contractor assignment agreements: Even before hiring full-time employees, any contractor or technical consultant should sign an invention assignment and confidentiality agreement.

Investor signaling: A provisional patent application filed before a seed round signals to investors that the founders are sophisticated about IP protection. At due diligence, investors will ask whether the company has filed patent applications and whether all IP is properly assigned.

6.2 Series A / Series B

At this stage, the company has typically demonstrated product-market fit (or is approaching it), has a growing engineering team, and is developing the technology in multiple directions. IP priorities shift toward building portfolio depth:

Converting provisionals to utility applications: Before the 12-month provisional deadline, convert (or refile) each provisional as a non-provisional U.S. utility application or PCT international application. This is a critical deadline that requires advance planning and budgeting.

PCT filings: File PCT applications to preserve international rights. The PCT system’s 30/31-month national-phase deadline aligns well with the typical 18-24-month period between a Series A and Series B, allowing the company to defer costly national-phase decisions to a point when it has more capital and market clarity.

Building portfolio depth around product-market-fit features: As the product crystallizes, identify and file on the specific innovations that differentiate the company’s offering from competitors, including novel perception approaches, control algorithms, safety features, user interface innovations, and system architecture choices that are core to the product.

Continuation and divisional strategy: For foundational inventions, consider filing continuation applications to pursue additional claim sets covering different aspects of the technology or different embodiments (e.g., claims directed to the method, the system, the training process, or the data pipeline). This builds claim density around the core innovations.

Trade secret program maturation: As the team grows, formalize the trade secret program with access controls, departure protocols, and regular audits of what is being disclosed externally versus what should remain confidential.

6.3 Growth Stage / Series C and Beyond

At this stage, the company is scaling commercially, entering new markets, and may be considering international expansion. IP activities should reflect the broadening business:

National-phase entry in target markets: Enter national phase in jurisdictions aligned with the company’s go-to-market strategy, manufacturing partnerships, and competitive landscape. Prioritize jurisdictions where the company will sell products, where competitors manufacture, and where enforcement is practical.

Continuation strategy for key patent families: Continue to build claim density around the company’s most valuable patent families through continuations, continuations-in-part, and divisional applications. Adapt claims to cover the specific embodiments that competitors are likely to practice.

Licensing and monetization: As the portfolio matures, evaluate opportunities for out-licensing to non-competing entities, cross-licensing with partners or competitors, or standards-essential patent (SEP) declarations if the company’s innovations are adopted into industry standards.

Design patents: For autonomous systems with distinctive physical form factors (e.g., drones, humanoid robots, surgical instruments), consider design patent filings to protect the ornamental appearance alongside utility patents covering the functional innovations.

Freedom-to-operate (FTO) clearance: Conduct FTO analyses before entering new markets or launching new products. Identify third-party patents that may pose infringement risks and develop strategies for designing around, licensing, challenging, or accepting the risk.

6.4 Pre-Exit: IPO or M&A

When a liquidity event is on the horizon, IP strategy shifts toward due diligence readiness and portfolio presentation:

Portfolio completeness review: Conduct a comprehensive review of whether the patent portfolio adequately covers the company’s current product lines, planned products, and key competitive differentiators. Identify gaps and file additional applications where warranted.

IP due diligence readiness: Prepare for acquirer or underwriter due diligence by ensuring that all patent assignments are recorded, all inventor declarations are complete, all maintenance fees are current, and all ownership chains are clean. Organize the portfolio into a clear presentation showing coverage by product line, technology area, and geography.

Freedom-to-operate clearance: Conduct or update FTO analyses for the company’s core products and target markets. Acquirers and IPO underwriters will examine whether the company faces material infringement risk.

Valuation support: A well-organized patent portfolio with clear coverage of revenue-generating products can materially support the company’s valuation in an acquisition or IPO.

Defensive publications: For innovations that the company does not intend to patent but wishes to preserve as prior art (to prevent competitors from patenting the same technology), consider publishing defensive disclosures to establish a public record of the innovation.

7. Conclusion

The autonomous systems landscape has expanded dramatically since the early days of the AV patent race. Today, companies building robots, drones, automated warehouses, surgical devices, agricultural platforms, and defense systems face the same fundamental IP challenges, but at greater scale, across more technology layers, and in a more crowded competitive environment.

A comprehensive IP strategy, one that addresses what to patent, where to file, and how to align filings with product and funding milestones, plays a pivotal role for both autonomous systems startups and their commercial and industrial partners in successfully developing and deploying advanced technology solutions while avoiding the pitfalls that come with IP protection and ownership.

The key principles for autonomous systems companies can be summarized as follows:

Start early. File provisional applications before public disclosure. Establish trade secret protocols and assignment agreements from day one.

Be deliberate about what to patent versus what to protect as a trade secret. Not every innovation is best served by patent disclosure; proprietary training data, internal algorithms, and operational know-how may be better protected through secrecy.

Think globally from the start. Use the PCT system to preserve international options while managing costs. Make national-phase entry decisions based on where the technology will be manufactured, sold, and competed.

Align filing cadence with business milestones. Let the fundraising lifecycle inform when to invest in building portfolio depth, entering national phase, and conducting FTO clearance.

Maintain clean ownership. Ensure all IP is properly assigned, all inventor chains are documented, and all collaborative relationships are governed by agreements that allocate IP rights clearly.

Prepare for the exit from day one. Build the portfolio and maintain records as though a due diligence review could begin tomorrow.

For autonomous systems companies, patents are not merely legal instruments; they are strategic business assets that, when managed deliberately, support every phase of the company’s lifecycle from formation through exit.