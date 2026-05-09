The Invisible Disability: An Employer’s Guide to Mental Health and the ADA

Quick Hits

The ADA’s broad definition of “disability” expressly encompasses mental health conditions, which may include major depressive disorder, panic disorder, anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit disorder, and autism spectrum disorder, among others.

Employers have an obligation to provide reasonable accommodation(s) that enable employees with mental health disabilities to perform their essential job functions or enjoy the equal privileges and benefits of employment.

Employees are not entitled to dictate a preferred accommodation; employers may explore and choose among effective alternatives.

How Mental Health Conditions Qualify Under the ADA

The ADA protects qualified individuals with a “disability,” defined as a “physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities,” a “record of such an impairment,” or “being regarded as having such an impairment.” (Emphasis added.) Through the ADA Amendments Act of 2008 (ADAAA), Congress made it unmistakably clear that this definition must be construed broadly in favor of coverage—a mandate that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the courts have firmly embraced.

The ADA regulations define “mental impairment” to include “[a]ny mental or psychological disorder such as intellectual disability, organic brain syndrome, emotional or mental illness, and specific learning disability.” The regulations expressly exclude “disorders resulting from current illegal use of drugs,” “sexual behavior disorders,” and certain compulsive behaviors.

As noted above, a mental impairment must substantially limit a major life activity to constitute a disability. The regulations provide a non-exhaustive list of such activities, which, as relevant to mental impairments, include “learning, reading, concentrating, thinking, writing, communicating, interacting with others, and working.” The regulations further provide that mental impairments may “substantially limit [the major life activity of] brain function.”

Conditions need not be permanent or severe to qualify as a disability. Moreover, whether a condition constitutes a disability is determined “without regard to the ameliorative effects of mitigating measures,” such as medication, therapy, or coping strategies. Notably, however, the negative side effects of medication may themselves substantially limit a major life activity and support the finding of a disability. The use or nonuse of mitigating measures may nonetheless be relevant in assessing whether an employee is qualified for a position, poses a direct threat to the safety of himself or herself or others, or requires reasonable accommodation.

The EEOC provided additional guidance on mental disabilities in its 1997 Enforcement Guidance on the ADA and Psychiatric Disabilities. (Although still in effect, the guidance was issued prior to the ADA Amendments Act and contains some information that is no longer applicable; however, other parts continue to offer helpful information.) That guidance offers wide-ranging and non-exhaustive examples of covered conditions such as major depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders (including panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and PTSD), schizophrenia, and personality disorders. The guidance clarifies that mental impairments do not include stress or common personality traits, such as poor judgment or a quick temper, standing alone.

Guidance for Employers

Mental Health Awareness Month offers a timely opportunity to review disability-related policies, procedures, and practices, and to remember that situations potentially involving mental impairments/disabilities often call for careful navigation. Below are areas of focus and consideration for employers addressing mental impairments/disabilities in the workplace: