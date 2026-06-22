Investor who Controlled Blockholder Director, Not Subject to Delaware Jurisdiction

The Delaware Court of Chancery recently analyzed whether the ultimate non-resident decisionmaker for a blockholder director was subject to personal jurisdiction in Delaware, based on a provision in the Delaware Long-Arm Statute that may trigger jurisdiction, not only for an action taken within Delaware, but for an “omission” that occurred in Delaware. In Zync, Inc. v. Porsche Investments Management, S.A., C.A. No. 2025-0284-JTL (Del. Ch. May 26, 2026), the court found that the omission at issue did not satisfy the necessary connection with Delaware. See generally recent Chancery decision highlighted on these pages about the duties generally of blockholder directors.

Key Background Facts

The Company involved, Zync, Inc., was a startup in the automotive industry and secured an investment from a subsidiary of Porsche AG, which resulted in Porsche gaining a right to appoint a member of the Company’s board of directors. Under a governance agreement, the Company agreed not to take specified actions without the affirmative vote of the Porsche Director. The Porsche Director could not take action without the consent of his superior within the Porsche organization by the name of Thiem.

Thiem refused to give his approval to the Porsche Director for two separate proposals for financing through venture capital and private equity sources. As a result of the refusal to give approval for the two financing deals, the company shut down.

The Company claimed that Thiem aided and abetted the Porsche Director’s breaches of fiduciary duty and interfered with the two separate financing deals. The Company invoked the conspiracy theory of jurisdiction.

Key Legal Principles

The court explained that the Delaware Long-Arm Statute authorizes the exercise of personal jurisdiction over a nonresident “who in person or through an agent . . . causes tortious injury in the State by an act or omission in the State,” citing to 10 Del. C. § 3104(c)(3). The Company argued that “but for” the refusal to approve the financing deals, which would have required a filing with the Delaware Secretary of State, such as for a Certificate of Designation for preferred stock, the filing would have constituted a Delaware act sufficient to support personal jurisdiction over someone like Thiem, who aided and abetted a breach of fiduciary duty.

The Company argued that the actions that prevented a filing with the Secretary of State resulted in an omission in Delaware sufficient to subject the person who controlled the blockholder director, Thiem, to jurisdiction in Delaware.

The court found that to support personal jurisdiction, “the omission must either be part of a cause of action or have a sufficiently close nexus to the tortious injury. The omitted filing with the Delaware Secretary of State clears neither hurdle.” Slip op. at 4.

Highlights of Court’s Reasoning

The court reviewed the familiar requirements for the exercise of personal jurisdiction under Delaware law, which is a two-step inquiry. In the first step, the court must determine whether a statute, like the Long-Arm Statute, supplies a valid method for serving and asserting jurisdiction over the non-resident defendant. If so, then the court must insure the assertion of personal jurisdiction comports with the Due Process Clause of the United States Constitution. In order to satisfy the second step, the non-resident defendant must have “sufficient minimum contacts with the forum state such that the maintenance of the suit does not offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice.” Slip op. at 15.

The Company based its argument for jurisdiction over Thiem on the conspiracy theory of jurisdiction. The Company argued that the Long-Arm Statute provides for an “omission” to support jurisdiction if the omitted action would have had an effect in Delaware.

The Company argued that if the omission had not blocked the financing then the filing with the Secretary of State would have occurred, and due to Thiem’s blocking of the deal, the filing did not happen.

The court reviewed the familiar tests for establishing the conspiracy theory of jurisdiction which rests on “the legal principle that one conspirator’s acts are attributable to the other conspirators.” Slip op. at 16.

The Absence of any Delaware-Directed Act

The court explained that even though the acts of the blockholder director can be attributed to Thiem, the ultimate decisionmaker, for jurisdictional purposes—there still must a Delaware-Directed Act.

The court also observed that notwithstanding a choice of law provision applying Delaware law—simply because Thiem signed those agreements was not a jurisdiction-supporting act. Slip op. at 19. Although 6 Del. C. § 2708(a) provides that signing an agreement that selects Delaware law can establish a “significant material and reasonable relationship with the State,” those parties must still be “subject to the jurisdiction of the courts of, or arbitration in, Delaware and subject to the service of the legal process.” Slip op. at 19-20. But in this matter, Thiem did not sign the agreements in Delaware, he did not send them to Delaware, he did not negotiate them in Delaware, and he did not engage in any Delaware-related conduct.

The court reasoned that the act of appointing a director to the board of a Delaware corporation, or appointing a blockholder director, are not sufficient. Id.

The court noted that analogous to Section 18-109(a)(ii) of the Delaware LLC Act, in the corporate context: “the power to elect, otherwise select, or participate in the election or succession of a director of a Delaware corporation would not, by itself, establish personal jurisdiction over the power-holder.” See footnote 47.

The Concept of a Delaware-Directed Omission

The court provided the basis for its analysis to support its conclusion that the omission in this case did not satisfy the Long-Arm Statute, which requires an omission in Delaware that causes tortious injury in Delaware. The court added that: “The statute requires more than simply on omission in Delaware compared to what would have happened along an alternative timeline. The statute requires an omission that causes tortious injury.” Slip op. at 22.

The court referred to cases that require an omission giving rise to jurisdiction in the state generally involving a party present in the state who failed to act when under a duty to act, thereby causing tortious injury. For example, other courts have treated omissions as sufficient when part of a claim for fraud by omission, a tortious failure to warn, or conversion resulting from the failure to determine whether checks were forged. Slip op. at 22-23. Although the Long-Arm Statute does not appear to require that the omission be part of the cause of action, it requires a causal link between the omission and the tortious injury. The statute states that the claim must “arise from” and not merely be “related to” the omission. Slip op. at 23-34.

A sufficient nexus can exist if the Delaware-Directed Act of omission “set in motion a series of events which formed the basis for the cause of action before the court.” But the omission in this case of a filing with the Delaware Secretary of State was a collateral effect of the alleged breach of duty. The omitted filing did not form the basis of the company’s claim nor does it bear any causal connection to the Company’s injury. Slip op. at 24.

The court observed that it is easier to establish personal jurisdiction when a plaintiff bases its claims on a transaction that took place, rather than one that was prevented from taking place. Notwithstanding this asymmetry, based on action versus conscious non-action, that is the current status of the law.

Public Policy Observation

The court noted that with the proliferation of investor-level blocking rights, securing jurisdiction over a party who exercises those rights may become an obstacle but “Delaware lacks a statutory method of serving process and establishing personal jurisdiction that overcome it.” Footnote 59.