From Investor Relations to Direct Air Capture: Leading the World's Largest Carbon Removal Venture [Podcast]

From Wall Street models to West Texas well sites to the front lines of carbon removal, this episode of Energized by Foley is the kind of conversation you do not want to miss: Deanna Reitman sits down with Tony Cottone, CEO of 1PointFive, for a candid, high-energy discussion about how one of the energy industry’s most ambitious climate businesses is being built in real time, why the oil and gas sector may be uniquely equipped to scale direct air capture, and what it really takes to turn a first-of-its-kind technology into a viable market—with Tony offering rare insight into Stratos, the world’s largest direct air capture facility, the evolution of carbon removal credits, the commercial realities keeping CEOs up at night, and the career risk, curiosity, and entrepreneurial instinct that carried him from investor relations to leading a company designed to help reshape the future of carbon management; practical, optimistic, and grounded in real business experience, this is a very Foley conversation—smart, forward-looking, and centered on how innovation actually happens—making it essential listening for anyone following energy, climate, infrastructure, carbon markets, or the people bold enough to build what comes next.