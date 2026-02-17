Interconnection Deposit Financing: A Novel Approach
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Topping the early to-do list for developers of renewable energy projects is snagging a spot in the interconnection queue. This task has become particularly important as high demand has led to long wait times to interconnect – estimated at four to nine years for wind, solar and battery storage projects – so developers often seek a place in line even before permitting and site control is in place. In exchange for a spot in the interconnection queue, developers must pay costly, though initially refundable, interconnection deposits that vary by project size and interconnection provider. As the project hits certain milestones in development, the interconnection deposits become non-refundable.

Foley & Lardner recently represented a sponsor client in a novel development financing for these interconnection deposits. The loan was sized using a “borrowing base” consisting of refundable interconnection deposits made by the borrower, and these deposits were pledged as collateral to the lender. As projects advanced through development and the deposits became non-refundable, those deposits would drop out of the borrowing base and the loan sizing would be recalculated. In the event of a default under the loan facility, the lender would have the right to withdraw the project from the interconnection queue, and thus liquidate the collateral by triggering a refund of the interconnection deposits which would be paid directly to the lender to pay off the outstanding loan. This structure required the lender to conduct extensive due diligence on the refundable nature of the interconnection deposits, resulting in higher legal costs at the front end. However, the lender viewed this structure as lower risk, resulting in lower borrowing costs. Therefore, the transaction costs were ultimately more than offset by the lower cost of the borrowings.

Historically, because projects have few assets in the early development phase, development loans have largely been backed by relying on the borrower’s or upstream parent’s balance sheets. Instead, these parties have successfully pioneered an asset-based project finance model, with an opportunity for it to be replicated by sponsors in the future to address a crucial step in the development of energy projects. 

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

Failing to Meet Tip-Pooling Requirements Creates Huge Financial Pitfall
by: Donald W. Schroeder
2026 IPO Market Outlook: Momentum, Deregulation, and the Path to Liquidity
by: Louis Lehot
The Fifth Circuit Asks Texas Supreme Court – Is an Interest in a Texas LLC Exempt Property Under Texas Law?
by: John P. Melko
Trump Administration Repeals Endangerment Finding: Why, and What Next?
by: Amanda K. Beggs , Peter A. Tomasi
State AG Letters Highlight Antitrust and Consumer Protection Risks of Collaborative ESG Efforts
by: Jason Levine , Richard G. S. Lee
Federal Court Invalidates Biden-Era HSR Reforms
by: Benjamin R. Dryden , Diane Hazel
The AI Power Crunch- 3 Ways Renewable Developers Can Win the "Data Center" Game
by: Xiaowan Mao
Racing the Cold: How Winter Olympic Clothing Learned to Compete
by: Gary B. Solomon
TotalEnergies and Google’s 1 GW Texas Solar Deal
by: Eric Blumrosen
Epstein Files Highlight Reputational and Legal Risks of Problematic Benefactors
by: Eric L. Maassen , Emmaline S. Jurgena
Trump Administration and Export-Import Bank Establish a $12B U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve- Five Things Critical Mineral Mining Companies Need to Know Now
by: David G. Cabrales , Randy J. Pummill
A New Year and a Renewed Focus on Foreign Influence Laws
by: Stephen Cobb , John F. Korba
PBM Reform Cheat Sheet: Chart Comparing the Recent Rules for Group Plans
by: Nick J. Welle , Hannah R. Demsien

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 