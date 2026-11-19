News that the exit of Nvidia’s cofounder and CEO precipitated a loss of roughly $500 billion from the company’s valuation — a sum exceeding the annual GDP of Denmark — underscores the need for commercial policyholders to guard against the potential loss of key executives and other personnel. While there may not be an insurance product designed for an international spy scandal (yet), coverage does exist for death or disability. “Key person” or “key employee” insurance allows organizations to guard against the death or disability of their indispensable personnel and can even allow for some measure of protection against other types of employee departures.

According to a 2007 study reported by Insurance Journal, although 71% of small businesses reported being very dependent on key individuals, only 22% had key person life insurance. Key person insurance can encompass both life insurance and disability coverage, with the difference that it is purchased primarily for the benefit of the company, not the key individual. The “key person” insured against might be a company owner or executive, someone with particularized knowledge or expertise, or a major rainmaker for the organization. If such an individual would be difficult to replace or their death would otherwise cause a loss to the business, the key person policy provides funds that enable the business to continue its operations, or (if it will not continue) to wind down in an orderly fashion.

To determine the amount of life and disability insurance to purchase, organizations may wish to consider the following:

How much productivity will be lost in the time that it takes to find and train a replacement?

What costs will the company incur to recruit a replacement?

What portion of the company’s sales or other income is tied to the key individual?

Does the business have debts or other obligations that will have to be repaid following the individual’s death, including amounts owed to the individual or his or her estate?

For loss of an owner or partner, will you need to buy out the stake of the individual’s heirs?

Although a key person policy does not directly insure against employee departures other than for death or disability, the company may be able to achieve some measure of protection against such departures through permanent life insurance products, such as whole life or universal life. Because permanent life insurance can build cash value over time (which may be withdrawn or borrowed against), that cash value could be offered as an incentive to the employee to stay with the company until retirement, or used to mitigate the loss to the company if he or she prematurely leaves.

Ultimately, key person insurance exists for companies who have learned the adage that a business is only as good as its people. Savvy risk professionals will recognize that individuals can be just as important as a factory, a fleet of vehicles, or any of the other critical assets that are regularly insured. The loss of an executive or other critical person need not cause the demise of the company — the show can go on.