Insurer Bad Faith Is Not Limited to Claim Denials- Georgia Court of Appeals Affirms $12 Million Verdict for Reputational Harm to Healthcare Provider

For healthcare providers, professional liability coverage protects against financial and reputational risk. A provider’s reputation and credentials can be worth far more than any single claim — and providers depend on their insurers to defend against those risks. The Georgia Court of Appeals recognized these realities in Mag Mutual Insurance Company v. Perera, A26A0733, — Ga. App. —, 932 S.E.2d 158 (Ga. Ct. App. June 11, 2026), where an insurer’s failure to defend a surgeon produced a default judgment, a permanent malpractice report, and impaired the surgeon’s career. A jury awarded the surgeon more than $12 million — $9,109,775 in damages and $3,120,711 in bad-faith litigation expenses — and the Court of Appeals affirmed. The decision confirms that the duty to defend requires insurers to act with due regard for their insureds’ interests, that an insurer’s cost-cutting can be bad faith even absent a claim denial or excess judgment, and that insureds can recover beyond policy limits.

The Perera Decision

Dr. Ganesh Perera was a board-certified vascular surgeon with a spotless, two-decade record. He was insured under a MagMutual professional liability policy with a $1 million per-loss limit, in which MagMutual promised to defend him against malpractice claims. After an 82-year-old patient died following vascular procedures, the patient’s estate sued Perera for malpractice. MagMutual acknowledged receiving the claim and took the position that this was “a highly defensible case.”

What followed was a claim-handling breakdown induced by MagMutual’s desire to minimize defense costs. MagMutual did not promptly assign defense counsel. Instead, the adjuster pressed for mediation even though Perera denied wrongdoing and did not want to settle. The adjuster let the answer deadline pass without appointing defense counsel and negotiated an extension of the answer deadline conditioned on mediation, but without Perera’s agreement to mediate. Counsel for the hospital where Perera worked eventually recognized the default and demanded MagMutual appoint defense counsel, but counsel was not secured until seven days after the deadline to open the default had already passed. When a replacement MagMutual adjuster cancelled the mediation, the claimant obtained a default judgment. MagMutual settled for $1.7 million.

The consequences followed Perera. MagMutual reported the settlement to the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) and the Georgia Composite Medical Board. NPDB reports are permanent, and Perera’s publicly available medical-board profile listed only the $1.7 million malpractice settlement with no explanatory context. After Perera was terminated by the hospital, he applied to and was rejected for roughly 30 vascular-surgery positions. Perera’s annual income fell from roughly $580,000 to $46,588.

Perera sued MagMutual for breach of contract and bad faith. A jury ultimately awarded him $12 million. On appeal, the central legal question was whether Perera could recover damages for lost earnings and reputational harm in excess of the policy limits. MagMutual argued those damages were not contemplated when the policy was issued and pointed to a special concurrence in a prior opinion suggesting duty-to-defend damages are limited to the settlement, expenses, and fees. The Court of Appeals rejected this argument and held that a jury could find reputational and financial injury to be a contemplated consequence of breaching the duty to defend.

Analysis

An insurer’s duty to defend is not limited to settlement. Risk managers intuitively understand that professional liability coverage is not just about avoiding a money judgment. An adverse malpractice judgment can impact credentialing, accreditation, and licensing, and also complicates board certification maintenance, payor network participation, and state and federal program qualification. Insurers sell reputation protection: MagMutual advertised its coverage as instrumental in “[p]rotecting yourself and your reputation,” and its own former claims executive testified that protecting a physician’s reputation and livelihood is “a very large component of malpractice insurance.” Perera shows that providers can hold insurers to that promise. Perera confirms that an insurer’s duty to defend requires protecting the providers’ interests — including reputational risk — not merely avoiding an excess judgment.

Insurers minimize costs, not always in ways that help their insureds. Perera illustrates how insurers are incentivized to control defense and settlement spend, and those incentives do not always align with the insured’s goals. Here, the insurer delayed appointing counsel and pushed mediation on a physician who wanted to fight to protect his reputation. Critically, the Georgia Court of Appeals recognized that this was bad faith even without a claim denial or excess judgment; the bad faith claim rested on evidence that the insurer prioritized “control[ing] the cost of defense.” The adjuster admitted he focused on reducing “costs, expenses[,] and time lost in the process” rather than obtaining a defense verdict. Perera reaffirms that a duty to defend requires an insurer to protect the interests of its insured. That theme should sound familiar: As we discussed in our post on Cannon v. Safeco, Georgia recognizes that an insurer’s duty of good faith is not just a duty to pay policy limits, it is a duty to provide a competent and adequate defense that runs through the entire claim-handling process and cannot be discharged by self-interested maneuvers.

Insurer breaches can justify extra-contractual damages. Perera confirms that an insurer’s exposure is not capped at its policy limits. The court reaffirmed that where an insurer breaches its duty to defend, “the insurer [i]s not necessarily protected by the policy limits, and … recovery beyond the policy limits [i]s a jury question depending on what damages flowed from the breach of the duty to defend.” In short, policy limits can constrain an insurer’s liability only when the insurer performs its obligations under the policy. Once it breaches the duty to defend, an insured may recover whatever damages naturally flowed from that breach, including damages exceeding the policy limit.

Key Takeaways for Insureds, Coverage Counsel, and Risk Managers

Be aware that not all insurer-provided defenses are equal. A prompt, competent defense is exactly what insureds pay premiums to receive, and you should not have to police it. But Perera is a reminder that insurers do not always deliver, and the insured may bear the consequences when they don’t. Astute insureds, risk managers, and counsel should confirm that appropriate, qualified defense counsel is promptly appointed and demand independent counsel where a conflict exists.

Mind insurers’ settlement incentives. Ensure your insurer’s settlement strategy aligns with your goals, not just the insurer’s financial interest. Oftentimes, insurer’s settlement interests diverge from their insured’s interests. In healthcare, insurers may be motivated to settle low-value claims that a provider would rather litigate, or to resist settling claims that carry outsized reputational risk. Understand your policy’s consent-to-settle terms and evaluate the importance of retaining control over settlement.

Evaluate recoverable extra-contractual damages. When an insurer fails to meet its obligations, evaluate recovery of all damages that flow from the breach. Perera illustrates how a mishandled defense can convert a defensible claim into a permanent, career-ending NPDB report. But the consequences of an insurer’s breach are not limited to an NPDB report or to the healthcare field. When an insurer breaches its policy, evaluate how you are harmed and whether those damages can be recovered. That analysis is especially worthwhile in states like Georgia, where you may also recover attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses from pursuing a successful bad-faith claim.

Conclusion

Perera delivers a clear message: The duty to defend is not limited to settling claims, and insurers’ liability for policy breaches is not limited to policy limits. Insurers must act in good faith to protect their insured’s interests and can breach that duty even in the absence of a claim denial or excess judgment. When insurers breach their policy obligations, insureds are entitled to recover all damages that naturally flow from the breach.