Insurance Implications of Expanded Retail Access to Private Markets

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) September 30, 2026, “Responsible Retailization” proposal to expand retail access to private-market investment opportunities provides fund sponsors, advisers, and general partners with an opportunity to reassess their liability insurance programs. Changes affecting regulated funds and adviser compensation, as well as additional pathways to accredited-investor status, all raise insurance considerations. While the proposal has not been adopted, it reflects a continued trend of increased oversight and enhanced reporting by both private fund advisers and registered funds alongside the exponential growth of private markets, which have almost tripled from $11.6 trillion to $30.9 trillion over the past 10 years.

For corporate policyholders, greater investor numbers can lead to more claims and greater exposures. Broader access may also introduce products, investor communications, service providers, operational processes, and regulatory scrutiny that can test existing management liability insurance programs in new and different ways, especially when those risks generate investigations, demands, or litigation. Below are several practical tips for navigating these issues during your next renewal.

1. Align Insurance with Evolving Risks

Insurance policies often lag behind business developments. New products, distribution arrangements, fund structures, and investor-facing activities may be rolled out without also asking how they may impact potential insurance coverage for those activities.

For instance, sponsors should confirm that covered professional services encompass the advisory, investment-management, administrative, and investor-facing functions they actually perform. Definitions, insuring agreements, and exclusions tied to specific activities, entities, or services deserve particular attention when entering new markets or launching new offerings.

The same review should extend beyond errors and omissions (E&O) coverage tailored expressly to professional services. Cyber, crime, fidelity, and management liability policies should be examined together to determine whether they reflect the organization’s current operations.

2. Watch for Gaps Between D&O and E&O Coverages

Claims against fund sponsors can involve both professional-services allegations and allegations challenging management decisions.

A dispute concerning valuation, investor communications, fund administration, subscription processing, or disclosure obligations may implicate investment-management E&O coverage. The same matter may also include allegations that directors, officers, advisers, or general partners failed to supervise those activities properly or breached fiduciary obligations.

While the labels affixed to claims should not control coverage, nuances in alleged titles, timelines, capacities, and specific wrongdoing can shift claims between different policies intended to cover different exposures (or worse, uncover an unexpected gap in coverage). Minor variations in wording in coverage grants, exclusions, and other provisions like allocation can have big impacts on recoveries, requiring comprehensive reviews across the entire insurance program.

At bottom, don’t assess policies in isolation or make assumptions about what the policies are intended to cover. Instead, review directors and officers (D&O) liability policies alongside complementary coverages like E&O and cyber to ensure they are operating as intended and that coverage analysis is performed based on the actual language negotiated and not unstated expectations.

3. Confirm That the Right Parties Are Actually Insured

Expanded “retailization” contemplated by the SEC proposal frequently coincides with more complex organizational structures. Fund sponsors should confirm that relevant investment vehicles, advisers, management companies, general partners, and affiliated entities qualify as insureds under the right policies. Coverage provided to an adviser does not necessarily extend to every managed fund or related vehicle.

The availability and scope of coverage for individuals warrant similar scrutiny, especially where they serve in more than one capacity across affiliated entities. Personnel often serve multiple roles, including positions with portfolio companies, affiliated investment vehicles, or other outside entities. Outside-director coverage should be reviewed to ensure that coverage matches actual responsibilities and appointments. Other kinds of direct coverage—like co-defendant coverage for sponsors likely to be sued in their investor capacities—may also be available to bolster protections across different programs.

Address these issues during renewal negotiations, not at the point of claim, when it may be too late.

4. Understand Limitations on Regulatory Investigation Coverage

As products become accessible to a broader audience, regulatory scrutiny may increase alongside new business opportunities. For many organizations, losses may start long before a formal lawsuit or enforcement proceeding when the company or individuals are subject to subpoenas, document requests, interviews, examinations, and investigations. Policyholders should evaluate whether those activities qualify as covered claims and whether coverage extends to both entities and individuals.

Definitions, coverage requirements, sublimits, retentions, advancement, and other restrictions can differ materially between policies and insurers. And even if there’s coverage, reading the definition of claims and investigations alongside reporting obligations to ensure all stakeholders understand when and how to provide notice can ensure procedural missteps do not get in the way of getting the full bargained-for protection when regulators come knocking.

5. Expand and Enforce Advancement Obligations to Maximize Defense Coverage

Regulatory and civil proceedings often allege fraud, dishonesty, or improper profit alongside negligence and oversight failures. Policyholders should negotiate conduct exclusions that apply only after a final, non-appealable adjudication in the underlying proceeding establishes the excluded conduct. Other provisions, like severability, non-imputation, and limitations on rescission, are equally important to help prevent conduct by one insured from jeopardizing coverage for others.

D&O policies should also require contemporaneous advancement of legal fees and expenses based on alleged misconduct, and policyholders need to stay abreast of notice, consent, recoupment, cooperation, and allocation provisions to ensure that defense cost reimbursement starts right away as legal bills accrue. And if insurers do not pay bills on time, fail to make interim payments, or enforce limitations on the defense not found in the policy (e.g., rate caps, billing guidelines), push back to obtain the full bargained for defense coverage.

6. Manage Claims Across Policies and Policy Periods

A regulatory inquiry may later be followed by investor litigation, arbitrations, derivative claims, or other proceedings arising from similar facts.

Related-claims provisions, prior-notice exclusions, notice-of-circumstances provisions, shared aggregates, and defense-cost erosion can significantly affect the amount and timing of available coverage. Likewise, sponsors changing insurers should evaluate continuity issues before policy transitions occur rather than after a claim emerges.

Conclusion

The SEC’s retailization proposal should also prompt impacted financial lines insureds to reevaluate how they transfer risk. The most effective insurance programs go beyond collecting policies and hoping they operate as intended. Insurance placement and renewal should reflect intentional choices, designed to structure a comprehensive and complementary program that responds when investigations, investor claims, and management-liability allegations overlap in ways that rarely fit neatly within a single coverage form or insuring agreement.