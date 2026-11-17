Health care providers operate in one of the most heavily regulated, litigation-exposed, and technologically complex environments in American business.

A single patient complaint can escalate into a malpractice lawsuit. A data breach involving electronic health records can trigger regulatory investigations and class action litigation. A board-level governance decision at a medical practice or health care facility can result in shareholder disputes and D&O claims.

For medical practices, clinics, hospitals, nursing facilities, behavioral health providers, dental practices, and other health care operations in North Carolina and South Carolina, a well-constructed insurance program is not optional. It is a fundamental component of the business’s risk management strategy. Yet many health care providers rely on insurance programs assembled years ago, renewed on autopilot, and rarely, if ever, evaluated for adequacy as the business grows, the regulatory landscape shifts, and the threat environment evolves.

This article provides a practical overview of the key insurance coverages that health care providers should carry, common coverage gaps, and considerations for evaluating their insurance programs.

Professional Liability Insurance

Professional liability insurance (commonly called medical malpractice insurance in the health care context) is the foundation of any health care provider’s insurance program. It covers claims alleging that the provider’s professional services caused injury to a patient through negligence, error, or omission.

Key Considerations

Claims-made vs. occurrence. Most medical malpractice policies are written on a claims-made basis, meaning they cover claims first made during the policy period. This has important implications when a provider changes carriers, retires, or dissolves a practice. If the provider cancels a claims-made policy without purchasing tail coverage, claims arising from prior treatment that are reported after cancellation will likely have no coverage. Tail coverage can be expensive, particularly for high-risk specialties, and should be budgeted and planned for in advance.

Consent to settle. Some malpractice policies include a “consent to settle” clause that gives the provider the right to approve or reject any proposed settlement. This is valuable because even a reasonable settlement can trigger reporting obligations to the National Practitioner Data Bank, which can affect a provider’s credentials, privileges, and professional reputation. Providers should understand whether their policies include this provision and what the consequences would be if consent is withheld.

Defense within limits vs. defense outside limits. Some malpractice policies treat defense costs as eroding the policy limits (defense within limits), meaning every dollar spent on legal defense reduces the amount available to pay a judgment or settlement. Others pay defense costs in addition to the policy limits. This distinction can be critical in complex malpractice cases where defense costs are substantial.

Coverage for employed and contracted providers. A medical practice’s malpractice policy should cover not only the practice entity but also its employed physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff. If the practice uses independent contractors or locum tenens providers, separate coverage arrangements may be necessary.

Cyber Insurance for Health Care

Health care organizations are among the most frequently targeted sectors for cyber attacks. The combination of high-value electronic health records, interconnected medical devices, legacy IT systems, and stringent regulatory requirements under HIPAA makes health care organizations an attractive and vulnerable target.

A health care provider’s cyber insurance program should address:

HIPAA-specific breach response. HIPAA imposes specific notification requirements when protected health information (PHI) is compromised, including notification to affected individuals, to the Department of Health and Human Services, and for breaches affecting more than 500 individuals, to prominent media outlets. The costs of HIPAA-compliant breach response, including forensic investigation, notification, credit monitoring, and legal counsel, can be substantial. A cyber policy should explicitly cover these costs.

HIPAA imposes specific notification requirements when protected health information (PHI) is compromised, including notification to affected individuals, to the Department of Health and Human Services, and for breaches affecting more than 500 individuals, to prominent media outlets. The costs of HIPAA-compliant breach response, including forensic investigation, notification, credit monitoring, and legal counsel, can be substantial. A cyber policy should explicitly cover these costs. Regulatory defense and penalties. HIPAA enforcement actions by the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) can result in significant civil monetary penalties. A cyber policy should cover the costs of defending against OCR investigations and, to the extent permissible, any resulting fines and penalties.

HIPAA enforcement actions by the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) can result in significant civil monetary penalties. A cyber policy should cover the costs of defending against OCR investigations and, to the extent permissible, any resulting fines and penalties. Business interruption from system outages. A ransomware attack that takes down a hospital’s electronic health records system or a medical practice’s scheduling and billing platform can halt operations for days or weeks. Business interruption coverage in a cyber policy compensates the provider for lost revenue and continuing expenses during the outage.

A ransomware attack that takes down a hospital’s electronic health records system or a medical practice’s scheduling and billing platform can halt operations for days or weeks. Business interruption coverage in a cyber policy compensates the provider for lost revenue and continuing expenses during the outage. Medical device exposure. Internet-connected medical devices from infusion pumps to imaging equipment to remote patient monitoring systems create attack surfaces that can be exploited to compromise patient data, disrupt clinical operations, or even endanger patient safety. Cyber policies vary in their treatment of losses arising from medical device compromise, and providers should ensure this risk is addressed.

Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance

Health care providers that operate as corporations, partnerships, or other business entities need D&O insurance to protect the individuals who serve in leadership roles.

D&O claims in the health care context can arise from:

Governance disputes. Disagreements among physician-owners or board members over practice management, compensation, equity distribution, or strategic direction.

Disagreements among physician-owners or board members over practice management, compensation, equity distribution, or strategic direction. Regulatory compliance failures. Claims that directors or officers failed to ensure compliance with federal and state health care regulations, resulting in fines, sanctions, or loss of licensure.

Claims that directors or officers failed to ensure compliance with federal and state health care regulations, resulting in fines, sanctions, or loss of licensure. Financial mismanagement. Allegations of imprudent financial decisions, inadequate oversight of billing practices, or failure to maintain the practice’s financial health.

Allegations of imprudent financial decisions, inadequate oversight of billing practices, or failure to maintain the practice’s financial health. Employment-related claims. Particularly for practices with significant employee populations, D&O policies may respond to claims that are not covered by EPLI, such as breach of fiduciary duty claims by employees participating in employer-sponsored benefit plans.

Health care D&O policies should be evaluated for their scope of covered “wrongful acts,” their treatment of regulatory claims, and their coordination with the practice’s EPLI and professional liability policies to avoid gaps and overlaps.

Additional Coverages to Consider

Employment Practices Liability (EPLI). Health care is a labor-intensive industry with significant exposure to employment-related claims, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and wage-and-hour disputes. An EPLI policy tailored to health care should address the unique employment dynamics of the industry, including claims by clinical staff, residency and training program disputes, and credentialing-related employment actions.

Commercial General Liability (CGL). CGL coverage protects against third-party claims for bodily injury and property damage on the provider’s premises or arising from its operations. For health care providers, this includes slip-and-fall claims by patients and visitors, as well as property damage claims.

Commercial Property. Health care facilities house expensive medical equipment, pharmaceutical inventory, and specialized building features. A commercial property policy should be evaluated for adequacy of coverage limits, including coverage for business personal property (equipment and supplies), building improvements, and valuable papers and records.

Common Coverage Gaps in Health Care Insurance Programs

Based on our experience counseling health care policyholders, the most common gaps include: