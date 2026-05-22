Institute for Responsible Influence Certification Program Gets Underway
Monday, May 25, 2026
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In 2026, the Center for Industry Self-Regulations launched the Institute for Responsible Influence. The aim of the agency is to offer an interactive certification program designed “to elevate transparency, strengthen accountability, empower creators, and foster trusted brand partnerships within creator marketing.”

The Institute trains training influencers and offers resources to assist with complying with the FTC’s Endorsement Guides and Review Rule, and other advertising legal regulations, including a certification program. The Institute shall offers a database of certified influencers for brands.

Enrollment and training have begun.

Those that complete the program receive the Institute for Responsible Influence Certification Seal and are subject to ongoing monitoring. They are also included in a searchable database so that brands can connect.

Brands and influencers with questions may contact the author to discuss the certification program.

© 2026 Hinch Newman LLP

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