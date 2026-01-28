Inside the Federal Election Commission: Keeping the Mission Alive with Just Two Commissioners [Podcast]

In this Early Returns episode, host Jan Baran speaks with the entire current Federal Election Commission, Chair Shana Broussard and Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum, the only two commissioners remaining after four departures left the agency without a quorum. Despite being unable to vote on new cases or issue advisory opinions, the commissioners reveal how their 249-person staff continue the FEC's critical work: processing and making public billions of dollars in campaign finance transactions, maintaining the nation's most reliable political filing system, and preparing enforcement cases for when a quorum is restored. They discuss the agency's shoestring budget, their bipartisan legislative recommendations on foreign national contributions and donor privacy, and why they believe the FEC's 3-3 partisan structure, though challenging, prevents the weaponization of campaign finance enforcement.

The commissioners also candidly address the uncertainty of their positions in the current political environment while emphasizing their commitment to transparency and restoring a full commission. With only 190 enforcement matters awaiting commissioner votes (down from 450 during the last quorum crisis) and strong staff efficiency, the FEC is positioned to hit the ground running once new commissioners are nominated and confirmed.

About Shana Broussard

Commissioner Shana Broussard was nominated to the Federal Election Commission (“FEC”) by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate by a vote of 92-4 on December 9, 2020, becoming the first African American to serve as an FEC Commissioner. She served as Chair in 2021 and again starting in July 2025. A mission-driven legal and policy strategist, Commissioner Broussard is recognized as a thought leader on federal campaign finance law, focusing on building bipartisan consensus and stakeholder engagement.

With over 15 years' experience at the FEC, Commissioner Broussard previously served as Counsel for Commissioner Steven T. Walther from 2015-2020 and began her FEC career in 2008 as an attorney in the Enforcement Division. Prior to the FEC, she served as an Attorney Advisor at the IRS Office of Professional Responsibility, Deputy Disciplinary Counsel at the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board, and as a New Orleans Assistant District Attorney. She earned her B.A. from Dillard University and her J.D. cum laude from Southern University Law Center.

About Dara Lindenbaum

Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum was nominated as an FEC Commissioner by President Joseph Biden on February 3, 2022, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 24, 2022. Prior to her appointment, Commissioner Lindenbaum was a partner at Sandler Reiff where she advised candidates, political committees, and organizations on a wide range of laws and regulations, including complying with state and federal campaign finance and election laws. She served as outside general counsel for several organizations and worked with directors, boards, and staff on general business matters, structuring their programs, and navigating the complex legal and compliance landscape.

Before joining Sandler Reiff, Commissioner Lindenbaum was an associate counsel in the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, where she focused on election law and voting rights. She received her B.S. from Northeastern University and her J.D. from the George Washington University Law School.