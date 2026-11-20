In this podcast recorded at Ogletree’s recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Tom Stanek (Phoenix) and Virginia Wooten (Charlotte) are joined by in-house counsel for a large retailer to examine the legal and practical tensions employers navigate when employees speak out—whether on company time, on personal accounts that reference their employer, or through off-duty conduct. From social media callouts to workplace walkouts, the speakers cover employee expression on societal and political issues—which has become one of the more unpredictable challenges facing in-house counsel. The speakers work through real-world scenarios and address how to craft and apply legally defensible policies without chilling protected activity.