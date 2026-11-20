In this podcast recorded at Ogletree’s recent Corporate Labor and Employment Counsel Exclusive® seminar, Dee Anna Hayes (Tampa), Lucas Asper (Greenville), Trina Ricketts (Kansas City), and Anne Ayeni (Atlanta) explain how employers can manage “multistate mayhem” and stay compliant as state employment laws keep changing. The panel walks through the employee life cycle, covering pay transparency laws, onboarding notice requirements, AI in hiring, noncompete bans and salary thresholds, and how using AI tools can put confidential information and trade secrets at risk. They also cover wage-and-hour compliance, including state exemption salary thresholds, duties tests, minimum wage increases, daily overtime, payroll vendor spot checks, and the January 1 and July 1 effective dates that HR professionals and in-house counsel need to know.