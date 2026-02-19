Injured on NJ Transit? How New Jersey Common Carrier Law Protects Passengers

Every day, hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents step onto buses, trains, light rail, and airport rail systems to get to work, school, and home. Most riders reasonably assume that public transit operators will keep them safe. Sadly, accidents happen; drivers make mistakes, and conductors can hit the brakes just a little bit too hard.

What many people do not realize is that New Jersey law does not just expect transit operators to be careful. It holds them to a higher legal standard than ordinary drivers or property owners.

What Is a Common Carrier Under New Jersey Law?

Under New Jersey law, a common carrier is an entity that holds itself out to the public as being in the business of transporting passengers for pay. This includes public transportation systems operating on fixed routes (think buses, commuter trains, and rail systems connecting airports to transit hubs).

The New Jersey Supreme Court has made this clear. In Maison v. NJ Transit Corp., the Court held that public transit systems, such as NJ Transit, are common carriers and are subject to the same legal duties as private transportation companies. Ownership of the vehicle does not matter. What matters is the function: carrying passengers who have paid for a ride.

That same reasoning applies to rail systems operated by public agencies like the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, including airport rail lines that transport fare-paying passengers between terminals and train stations.

The Higher Duty of Care for Common Carriers in New Jersey

Now, because common carriers transport people who have little or no ability to protect themselves and trust that the carrier with get them to their destination safely, New Jersey law requires them to exercise the highest degree of care consistent with the nature of the undertaking.

In practical terms, this means transit operators must act with:

The utmost caution

The care of careful and prudent persons

Heightened attention to passenger safety during normal operations

This standard has existed in New Jersey law for over a century, and the Supreme Court reaffirmed it in Maison. The basis for this higher standard is that passengers entrust their safety, and often their lives, to the carrier while confined in a moving vehicle. The law recognizes that imbalance and responds by demanding more from the carrier.

Importantly, the Court also made clear that public agencies do not get a pass simply because they are government entities. The Tort Claims Act, which offers numerous immunities to government agencies that deserves a separate blog in itself, does not lower the duty of care owed by public transit operators.

Why New Jersey Common Carrier Law Matters to Injured Riders

This heightened duty of care is not just a legal technicality. It means that there are real consequences when a passenger is hurt due to the common carrier conduct.

For example, a common carrier must take particular care in how a train or bus is:

Started

Stopped

Accelerated

Braked in emergencies

Abrupt or unnecessary emergency braking, unsafe operation, or failures in monitoring passenger safety can expose riders, especially standing passengers, to serious injury. When that happens, the law does not judge the carrier by ordinary negligence standards. It holds them to the higher common-carrier standard.

The Court, Not a Jury, Decides this Standard.

Another key point that often surprises people: whether a transit operator is a common carrier is not a question for a jury. Said another way, one does not need to a jury of their peers to make this determine, the Judge assigned to the case shall make that decision.

New Jersey courts have repeatedly held that common-carrier status, and the duty of care that comes with it, is a legal determination made by the judge. When the facts are undisputed, such as when a passenger buys a train ticket and then is injured while being transported, the heightened standard applies as a matter of law.

The Bottom Line

If you regularly ride buses or trains in New Jersey, the law is on your side.

Transit operators are not merely expected to act reasonably. Rather, they are required to exercise the highest level of care consistent with transporting the public. That higher standard exists because passengers deserve it, and because public transportation only works when riders can trust that their safety is being treated as a top priority.

Therefore, when you board a bus or train, you place your safety in someone else’s hands. New Jersey law honors that trust by demanding the highest level of care from those who transport the public.