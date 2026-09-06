Industry Requests USDA to Delay Food Aid Stocking Requirements
Thursday, September 10, 2026
- On August 31, 2026, more than 250 food retailers signed a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to delay its implementation of its final rule on Updated Staple Food Stocking Standards for Retailers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by six months.
- If no action is taken, USDA’s new policy is set to go into effect on November 4 and key changes include:
- Increase in required varieties: Retailers must now stock at least seven varieties in each of the four staple food categories, up from three.
- Updated definition of “variety”: USDA has issued detailed guidance regarding what constitutes a distinct variety within each staple food category. For example, different dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and infant formula may count as separate varieties, and certain categories have been further subdivided.
- Perishable food requirement: Retailers must offer at least one perishable variety in at least three of the four staple food categories.
- Minimum stocking units remain: Each qualifying variety must still be stocked in the required minimum quantities, and retailers must maintain the required inventory on a continuous basis.
- Accessory foods excluded: USDA clarified that certain products, including snack bars, jerky, cheese dip, fruit spreads, butter, and similar items, do not count toward the staple food stocking requirements, even though they may remain SNAP-eligible for purchase.
- Historically, retailers generally needed to stock at least three varieties of staple foods in each of the four staple food categories (fruits/vegetables, dairy, protein, and grains/breads), while also meeting minimum stocking quantity requirements for each qualifying item.
- On September 4, 2026, USDA published new guidance and examples illustrating compliant stocking configurations. USDA also stated additional guidance is forthcoming.
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