Industry Groups Challenge Illinois Digital Asset Tax Act
Thursday, August 27, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On August 21, two digital asset industry trade associations announced a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Sangamon County challenging Illinois’s Digital Asset Tax Act. The Act, which takes effect January 1, 2027, imposes a 0.2% tax on the value of digital assets involved in certain exchanges, transfers, and storage activities conducted through digital asset brokers.

The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief preventing Illinois officials from implementing or enforcing the Act. The plaintiffs allege, among other things, that the Act discriminates against electronic commerce in violation of the Internet Tax Freedom Act, improperly burdens interstate commerce, lacks clear compliance standards, and creates an unreasonable tax classification in violation of the Illinois Constitution’s Uniformity Clause. The complaint also challenges the Act’s incorporation of federal law into the definition of “digital asset broker” and alleges that the legislation was enacted through constitutionally defective procedures.

The plaintiffs seek preliminary and permanent injunctions preventing enforcement of the Act. No court has yet ruled on the merits of the allegations

Putting It Into Practice: The lawsuit comes as Illinois continues to expand its regulation of digital asset businesses, (previously discussed here). The challenge also highlights the potential for litigation as states develop digital asset-specific tax and regulatory regimes alongside an evolving federal framework. Digital asset businesses serving Illinois customers should monitor the litigation closely and assess potential registration, tax collection, recordkeeping, and systems changes ahead of the Act’s January 1, 2027 effective date.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 27 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Legalis Capital, LLC, Oliphant Credit, LLC
Published: 26 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Xevant Holdco, LLC
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 