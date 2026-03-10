Industry Group Challenges CA Prop. 65 DEA Warning Requirement
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on March 2, 2026, arguing that California’s Proposition 65 cancer warning requirement for diethanolamine (DEA) violates the First Amendment by compelling companies to convey a false and misleading message.

California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) listed DEA on Proposition 65 in 2012 as a substance known to the state to cause cancer pursuant to the state’s “Labor Code” listing mechanism. Also known as the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, Proposition 65 prohibits knowingly exposing any individual to a listed chemical without first providing a “clear and reasonable warning.” Under the Labor Code, chemicals are added to the Proposition 65 list if they are identified by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as causing cancer in humans or laboratory animals.

IARC classified DEA as “possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B)” in 2010 based largely on a single mouse study. The lawsuit points out that the strain of mice used in the study is known to be highly susceptible to the development of cancers, that a parallel rat study showed no cancer link, and that IARC identified no evidence of carcinogenicity in humans. Despite this limited scientific evidence, cosmetic and personal care product businesses "are presumptively required to provide a Proposition 65 cancer warning for their products … to consumers even though neither OEHHA nor any other governmental entity has determined that DEA is a known human carcinogen," PCPC states in the lawsuit. Attorney General Bonta’s office has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Since OEHHA listed DEA as a carcinogen under Prop. 65, more than 1,400 notices have been filed alleging failures to warn for DEA in a broad range of personal care and cosmetic products, with enforcement activity for DEA rising sharply in 2024. OEHHA has proposed a safe harbor level, or no significant risk level (NSRL), for DEA of 6.4 micrograms per day for dermal exposure, although the NSRL currently remains under development.

The DEA lawsuit filed by PCPC follows other challenges to Prop. 65 cancer warning requirements for listed substances based on First Amendment grounds including lawsuits involving glyphosate, acrylamide, and titanium dioxide. 

© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

FDA Formalizes a Flavor-Specific PMTA Framework as Youth Vaping Continues to Decline
by: Azim Chowdhury , Neelam Gill
CODEX ALIMENTARIUS – Main Outcome of the 29th Session of the Committee on Fats and Oils (CCFO29)
by: Christophe Leprêtre
FTC Issues COPPA Enforcement Policy Statement Promoting Age-Verification Technology
by: Sheila A. Millar , Tracy P. Marshall
Citizen Petition Calls for FDA to Disclose Company Names Associated with Foodborne Illness Outbreaks
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Issues New Produce Regulatory Program Standards
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Agencies Declare Botulism Outbreak Over
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Lawsuits Target Soy Lecithin and Xanthan Gum in Relation to “No Artificial Preservative” Claims
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Class Certification Denied in ‘Smokehouse’ Almonds Suit
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
January 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
by: Sophia B. Castillo , Mitzi Ng Clark
State-Level GRAS Disclosure Bills Reintroduced
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Announces New Guidance and Exemptions Under Food Traceability Rule
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Texas Court Blocks Enforcement of Texas Warning Label Requirement
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
California Introduces GRAS Legislation
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 