Individual Supervisors Cannot Be Held Personally Liable For Retaliation Under Labor Code § 1102.5

Chaudhry v. State of California, 123 Cal. App. 5th 690 (2026)

Farzana Chaudhry, a dental assistant at a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (the CDCR) facility, alleged that after she complained to her supervisor and Cal-OSHA about workplace safety issues, she was subjected to an unwarranted letter of instruction, a one-month unpaid suspension, two terminations (both later overturned or withdrawn), and other obstruction of her work, after which she resigned on her first day back. The trial court granted judgment on the pleadings for the State, the CDCR, and three individual supervisors on her Labor Code § 1102.5 and Whistleblower Protection Act claims. In a matter of first impression in the California courts, the Court of Appeal held that individual managers and supervisors cannot be sued for retaliation under Section 1102.5, notwithstanding the statute’s reference to “any person acting on behalf of the employer.” The Court relied on Jones v. Lodge at Torrey Pines P’ship, 42 Cal. 4th 1158 (2008) (no individual liability for retaliation under FEHA), and on related provisions of the Labor Code (including Section 1102.6) that refer only to “the employer.”

However, the Court revived Chaudhry’s Section 1102.5 claim against the State and the CDCR on a constructive discharge theory, concluding that a jury could find that two baseless terminations “interspersed with attempts to sabotage the employee’s ability to work” were sufficiently intolerable. The Court affirmed dismissal of her Whistleblower Protection Act claim because she filed her lawsuit before exhausting her remedies with the State Personnel Board.