NetChoice has sued the State of Indiana over House Enrolled Act 1408, a law scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027, that would require social media platforms to verify users’ ages and obtain parental consent for users under 16. The trade group, whose members include Meta, TikTok, and X, argues that the law violates the First Amendment by requiring platforms to change how they recommend and present content to minors. NetChoice also contends that the age-verification requirement would affect adults, who would have to verify their ages to access social media.

If the law takes effect, children under 16 would need parental consent to open an account. NetChoice says the law would also require platforms to apply state-selected settings, including restrictions on personalized feeds that the law treats as “addictive.” The case reflects a broader dispute over how far states may go to limit young people’s access to social media: supporters frame these laws as child-safety measures, while opponents argue they burden protected speech and access to information.

Indiana is the latest state to face a NetChoice challenge to this type of law. Similar laws in Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas have been blocked, either permanently or while appeals proceed. The outcome of the Indiana case could shape the debate over age checks, parental consent, and platform design, but the lawsuit’s filing does not resolve whether Indiana’s law will take effect or survive constitutional review. To read the full complaint, click here.